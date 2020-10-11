रविवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2020
बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ तक के स्टार्स ने यूं दी अमिताभ बच्चन को जन्मदिन की बधाई

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2020 (15:26 IST)
बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन अपना 78वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस मौके पर पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से उन्हें ढ़ेरों शुभकामनाएं मिल रही है। कई सेलेब्स ने अभिनेता को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
आयुष्मान खुराना ने गुलाबो सीताबो में उनके सह-कलाकार जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाएं दीं। उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म की एक तस्वीर शेयर की और हिन्दी में एक सुंदर नोट लिखा। उन्होंने लिखा, 'जन्मदिन मुबारक, अमिताभ जी। मेरा बचपन से ही एक दिन आपके साथ काम करने का सपना था, और वह सपना सच हो गया। इस उद्योग में आपका योगदान अमूल्य है। हम सभी आपके आभारी रहेंगे।'



अजय देवगन ने अमिताभ के साथ अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की और लिखा, 'प्रिय अमितजी को जन्मदिन पर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। सर को आगामी वर्ष के लिए प्रार्थना और शुभकामनाएं।'

अभिनेत्री नेहा धूपिया ने लिखा, 'जन्मदिन मुबारक हो बच्चन साहब... ढेर सारा प्यार बच्चन सर।'

रितिक रोशन ने लिखा, प्रिय अमित अंकल, मैं आपकी अच्छी सेहत, खुशियां और सुकून की कामना करता हूं। शुक्रिया मेरे जैसे करोड़ों लोगों को प्रेरित करने के लिए। हमेशा आपका फैन रहूंगा। हैप्पी बर्थडे।








साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से भी बिग बी को जन्मदिन की ढ़ेरों शुभकामनाएं मिल रही हैं।


