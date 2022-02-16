'‍डिस्को किंग' बप्पी लहरी के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सेलेब्स दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि

Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era.— Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 16, 2022
May your soul rest in peace #RIP #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/WlSBwAdaCV
Dear Hip Hop fans,— Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 16, 2022
Bappi Da created music edgier than the times, created an in your face recognisable visual for a performer, wore heaps of bling, sunglasses indoors, and played with percussion and samples…..waaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyy before that artist we now love.
Bappi Lahiri or Bappi Da as he was affly called, passed away around midnight.He will be remembered for his new disco music & fast numbers which he introduced in films, something no one had done earlier.He will be sorely missed by the industry & by all his many fans. Condolences— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 16, 2022
The most iconic personality, a true rock star of our country. Have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career, got several opportunities to sing with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/OTmk6ho40e— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) February 16, 2022
This is a big loss for the Hindi Music Industry. Today we’ve lost a gem with a golden heart & a golden voice while the heaven found it’s treasure. You’ll be truly missed, Bappi Da… Rest in eternal melodious peace…— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 16, 2022
ॐ शांति #RIP pic.twitter.com/Wvf04qoVsG
Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022
Shanti Dada You will be missed
Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022
Shocked to hear of the sad demise of Veteran Music director Bappida, was fortunate to have him sing a track in my film #InduSarkar, an unsurmountable loss to his fans & the music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/qBdCikNxjx— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 16, 2022
I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because thats what you brought to the world through your music and your being.— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) February 16, 2022
Love always,
Bidda (as you’d so endearingly call me ) #RIP #BappiLahiri #BappiDa