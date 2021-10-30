शनिवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2021
हंसल मेहता के ससुर और अभिनेता यूसुफ हुसैन का निधन, बॉलीवुड सितारों ने जताया दुख

पुनः संशोधित शनिवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2021 (12:25 IST)
जानेमाने अभिनेता यूसुफ हुसैन का निधन हो गया है। 73 वर्षीय अभिनेता कोविड-19 से पीड़ित थे। यूसुफ हुसैन लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती थे, वहीं उनका निधन हुआ। उन्होंने धूम 2, रईस और रोड टू संगम जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया था। वह कई टीवी शोज में भी काम कर चुके थे।

यूसुफ हुसैन के निधन की खबर सामने आने के बाद से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है। कई सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। हंसल मेहता ने ट्विटर पर अपने ससुर यूसुफ हुसैन के लिए एक भावनात्मक पोस्ट लिखी जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि हुसैन ने किस प्रकार उन्हें आर्थिक मदद दी थी, जब उनकी फिल्म 'शाहिद' अटक गई थी।




हुसैन ने दबंग 3, ओ माय गॉड, आई एम सिंह जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया। अभिषेक बच्चन की आगामी फिल्म 'बॉब बिस्वास' के लिए भी उन्होंने शूटिंग की थी।






