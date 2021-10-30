हंसल मेहता के ससुर और अभिनेता यूसुफ हुसैन का निधन, बॉलीवुड सितारों ने जताया दुख

The man who faced his truths on #SachKaSaamna like nobody else finally meets the truth of everyone’s life. I will remember him for someone so real that it feels unreal. Respect. #YusufHussain pic.twitter.com/xVc3KFPB34

I am so sad to hear about Yusuf Hussain ji’s demise. I was very fond of Yusuf Bhai. His love, laughter and zest for life was inspirational. I was privileged to work with him in #TheTashkentFiles

We will miss him a lot. Prayers for Safeena, @mehtahansal and family. pic.twitter.com/KJOPAxvlYn