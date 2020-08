Fact Check: जानें, क्या है नकली काजू बनाने की इस मशीन का पूरा सच

A friend of mine sent this video to have it posted. Now we have one more added problem, please check the before buying. Lesson: nothing to be taken for granted. pic.twitter.com/3F9i7McA4t

These aren't fake cashews. These are biscuits shaped like cashews. That's a sheet of rolled dough passing through the stencil which cuts the it into cashews. Looks like a small scale, local business. You can't replicate the colour, feel, texture and taste of cashew so easily pic.twitter.com/DJfr5GvYwM