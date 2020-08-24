सोमवार, 24 अगस्त 2020
Fact Check: ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के दोस्त संदीप सिंह की Photo Viral, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Last Updated: सोमवार, 24 अगस्त 2020 (12:11 IST)
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की जांच सीबीआई ने शुरू कर दी है। इस मामले में फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर और सुशांत के दोस्त संदीप सिंह की भूमिका पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रही है जिसमें दीपिका पादुकोण, रणवीर सिंह, संदीप सिंह और दो अन्य लोग दिख रहे हैं। फोटो में मौजूद एक शख्स को अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाउद इब्राहिम बताया जा रहा है।

क्या है वायरल पोस्ट में-


फेसबुक पेज “Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput #JFSSR” पर इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा है- ‘दीपिका और रणवीर के साथ संदीप सिंह, दाउद भी हैं साथ’।

फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर कई अन्य यूजर्स इसी दावे के साथ यह फोटो शेयर कर रहे हैं।



क्या है सच-


वायरल फोटो पर कुछ यूजर्स ने कमेंट कर बताया है कि जिस शख्स को दाऊद बताया जा रहा है वह फिल्म रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण स्टारर ‘राम लीला’ के आर्ट डायरेक्टर वासिक खान हैं।




पड़ताल में हमें वासिक खान के ट्विटर हैंडल से किया गया ट्वीट ‍भी मिला, जिसमें उन्होंने वायरल फोटो पर किए जा रहे दावे का खंडन किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वायरल फोटो 2012 में इफ्तार पार्टी के दौरान खिंची गई थी।



वेबदुनिया ने अपनी पड़ताल में पाया कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फोटो में सुशांत सिंह राजूपत के दोस्त संदीप सिंह के साथ डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम नहीं हैं, बल्कि वासिक खान हैं।


