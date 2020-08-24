Fact Check: ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के दोस्त संदीप सिंह की Photo Viral, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

क्या है वायरल पोस्ट में-
फेसबुक पेज “Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput #JFSSR” पर इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा है- ‘दीपिका और रणवीर के साथ संदीप सिंह, दाउद भी हैं साथ’।
Who's this on Sandip Ssingh's instagram? Looks like Dawood?? #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #CBIArrestSandip #CBIForSSR #SushantWasKilled #DishaAndSSRCaseLinked #JiahKhanwasMurdered #GlobalPrayers4SSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputForum @republic @shekharsuman7 pic.twitter.com/AI8vzOiyCS— Rohini Sharma (Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput) (@RohiniS108) August 21, 2020
क्या है सच-
वायरल फोटो पर कुछ यूजर्स ने कमेंट कर बताया है कि जिस शख्स को दाऊद बताया जा रहा है वह फिल्म रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण स्टारर ‘राम लीला’ के आर्ट डायरेक्टर वासिक खान हैं।
Jahilo jab kuchh pata naa ho to bakwas nahi kiya jata...He is dawood? He is art director of raam level...Mr wasiq khan— Javed Ahmed جاوید احمد (@javednama) August 21, 2020
पड़ताल में हमें वासिक खान के ट्विटर हैंडल से किया गया ट्वीट भी मिला, जिसमें उन्होंने वायरल फोटो पर किए जा रहे दावे का खंडन किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि वायरल फोटो 2012 में इफ्तार पार्टी के दौरान खिंची गई थी।
Friends, this is me and my name is not Dawood Ibrahim. I am Wasiq Khan, a poor production designer. The photograph was taken during an Iftaar party in 2012....— wasiq khan (@wasiq_m_khan) August 23, 2020
Amidst chaos, I m sure CBI shall do a fair investigation and the departed soul shall get justice.
वेबदुनिया ने अपनी पड़ताल में पाया कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फोटो में सुशांत सिंह राजूपत के दोस्त संदीप सिंह के साथ डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम नहीं हैं, बल्कि वासिक खान हैं।