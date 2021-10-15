अफगानिस्तान से कतर पहुंचीं 100 महिला खिलाड़ी, तालिबान राज में सता रही थी सुरक्षा की चिंता

कतर के विदेश मंत्री लोलवाह अल खातर ने ट्वीट किया, 'करीब 100 फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी, महिला खिलाड़ी और उनके परिजन विमान में सवार हुए।'

The 8th passengers flight from Kabul just arrived in Qatar. This is the biggest flight thus far with 357 passengers on board and for the first time we have citizens from New Zealand . Also around 100 footballers & their families including female players are on board