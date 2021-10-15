शुक्रवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2021
अफगानिस्तान से कतर पहुंचीं 100 महिला खिलाड़ी, तालिबान राज में सता रही थी सुरक्षा की चिंता

पुनः संशोधित शुक्रवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2021 (08:50 IST)
दोहा। कतर की सरकार दावा किया कि अफगानिस्तान से महिला फुटबॉल खिलाड़ियों के एक दल को गुरुवार को एक विमान के जरिए दोहा लाया गया। अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के कब्जे के बाद से महिला खिलाड़ियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंता व्यक्त की जा रही थी।

कतर के विदेश मंत्री लोलवाह अल खातर ने ट्वीट किया, 'करीब 100 फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी, महिला खिलाड़ी और उनके परिजन विमान में सवार हुए।'

खिलाड़ियों की निकासी के लिए कतर ने फीफा के साथ मिलकर काम किया। इससे पहले, अंतरराष्ट्रीय संघ फीफाप्रो ने अगस्त में अफगानिस्तान की राष्ट्रीय महिला टीम की खिलाड़ियों की निकासी में भी मदद की थी।



