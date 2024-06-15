शनिवार, 15 जून 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. टी-20 विश्व कप 2024
  3. टी-20 विश्व कप न्यूज़
  4. qurbani kay janwar hazir hon former pakistan cricketers mohammad hafeez reaction on twitter, pakistan knocked out t20 wo
Written By कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : शनिवार, 15 जून 2024 (13:13 IST)

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा

USA vs IRE : अमेरिका ने किया Super 8 में क्वालीफाई, पाकिस्तान टीम हुई T20 World Cup के बाहर

कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा - qurbani kay janwar hazir hon former pakistan cricketers mohammad hafeez reaction on twitter, pakistan knocked out t20 wo
Mohammed Hafeez Qurbani Kay Janwar Hazir Hon USA vs IRE : 14 जून को बाहर होने के बाद पाकिस्तान टीम इस हद तक ट्रोल हुई कि सभी जगह बस ट्रेंड पाकिस्तान टीम ही कर रहा था, भारतीय तो करते हैं ही ट्रोल लेकिन पाकिस्तान के फैन्स का जो गुस्सा था, जो उन्हें अपनी टीम के बुरे प्रदर्शन को लेकर आक्रोश था वो सबसे ज्यादा झलक रहा था, और सिर्फ फैन्स ही नहीं पाकिस्तान के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने भी टीम की आलोचना की।


पाकिस्तान टीम भारत और अमेरिका आयरलैंड और कनाडा के साथ Group A में है, टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 का 30वां मुकाबला 14 जून को USA और Ireland के बीच Florida में खेला जाना था लेकिन बारिश के कारण यह मैच रद्द हो गया, अब पाकिस्तान की निगाहें इस मैच पर थी, उनके सुपर 8 में पहुंचने के लिए अमेरिका का हारना बेहद जरुरी थी लेकिन किस्मत ऐसी की मैच हुआ ही नहीं, दोनों टीमों को एक एक अंक मिला और इसी वजह से USA की टीम जो इस टूर्नामेंट में पहली बार खेल रही है, उसने अपने पहले ही प्रयास में Super 8 में क्वालीफाई कर लिया और पाकिस्तान टीम बाहर हो गई।




इसके बाद पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान मोहम्मद हफीज (Mohammad Hafeez) ने अपने X (पूर्व Twitter) अकाउंट पर लिखा कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, इस पोस्ट पर खूब कमैंट्स और लाइक्स आएं, इसी के साथ Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad और Shoaib Akhtar ने भी टीम की आलोचना की।  


मोहम्मद हफीज, शोएब अख्तर, कामरान अकमल, अहमद शहजाद के इन ट्वीट्स पर लोगों के मजेदार रिएक्शन 



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

T20 World Cup 2024: ग्रुप, फॉर्मेट, टीम, समय से लेकर सारी वो डिटेल जो आप जानना चाहते हैं, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में

T20 World Cup 2024: ग्रुप, फॉर्मेट, टीम, समय से लेकर सारी वो डिटेल जो आप जानना चाहते हैं, सिर्फ एक क्लिक मेंकहां और कब देखेंगे भारत के मैच, जानें T20 World Cup से जुड़ी हर डिटेल

अगर गौतम भारत के कोच बन गए तो...सौरव गांगुली ने गंभीर को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

अगर गौतम भारत के कोच बन गए तो...सौरव गांगुली ने गंभीर को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयानसौरव गांगुली ने गौतम गंभीर के लिए कहीं बड़ी बात, भारतीय टीम में होगा बड़ा बदलाव

T20 World Cup 2024 में बड़ा उलटफेर कर सकती हैं ये दो टीमें, गिलक्रिस्ट की चेतावनी

T20 World Cup 2024 में बड़ा उलटफेर कर सकती हैं ये दो टीमें, गिलक्रिस्ट की चेतावनीनेपाल और नीदरलैंड T20 World Cup में कर सकते हैं उलटफेर: गिलक्रिस्ट

पाकिस्तानी विकेट कीपर को X पर लोगों ने खूब लताड़ा, कहा नेपोटिज्म का उदाहरण है

पाकिस्तानी विकेट कीपर को X पर लोगों ने खूब लताड़ा, कहा नेपोटिज्म का उदाहरण हैENG vs PAK T20 : Azam Khan इंग्लैंड और पाकिस्तान के बीच चौथे मैच के बाद खूब ट्रोल हुए

T20 World Cup इतिहास के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज, रनों और स्ट्राइक रेट में रहे अव्वल

T20 World Cup इतिहास के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज, रनों और स्ट्राइक रेट में रहे अव्वलTop Run-Getters and batters with best strike rate, T20 World Cup : 2 जून से दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में से एक, T20 World Cup शुरू होने जा रहा है, जो खेला जाएगा वेस्ट इंडीज और अमेरिका में, आइए जानते हैं किन खिलाड़ियों ने सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं और सबसे ज्यादा स्ट्राइक रेट के साथ खेला है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

कुदरत का इंतकाम, पाकिस्तान T20I World Cup के Super 8 की दौड़ से बाहर

कुदरत का इंतकाम, पाकिस्तान T20I World Cup के Super 8 की दौड़ से बाहरकुदरत के निजाम की राह देखने वाले पाकिस्तानी फैंस के हाथों में आज कुदरत का इंतकाम सामने आ गया और बारिश रुकने और धूप आने के बाद भी अमेरिका बनाम आयरलैंड का मैच शुरु नहीं हो पाया। हालांकि भारतीय समयअनुसार जब 10.45 बजे अंतिम निरीक्षण हुआ तो फिर एक बार तेज बारिश आ गई और मैच को रद्द करना पड़ा।

पहली बार T20I World Cup खेल रहा मेजबान अमेरिका Super 8 में पहुंचा

पहली बार T20I World Cup खेल रहा मेजबान अमेरिका Super 8 में पहुंचाअमेरिका ने शुक्रवार को यहां आयरलैंड के खिलाफ मैच रद्द होने के बाद अपने पहले ही प्रयास में टी20 विश्व कप के ग्रुप चरण को पार करने के साथ ही पूर्व चैम्पियन पाकिस्तान को टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया। अमेरिका ने अपने पहले दो मुकाबलों में पड़ोसी देश कनाडा और मजबूत पाकिस्तान पर जीत दर्ज की थी। उसे भारत के खिलाफ हार का सामना करना पड़ा लेकिन ग्रुप ए में उसका आयरलैंड के खिलाफ आखिरी मैच बारिश की भेंट चढ़ गया। इस मैच रद्द होने से वह ग्रुप से से भारत के साथ सुपर आठ चरण में पहुंच गया।

संदीप लामिछाने की हुई वापसी पर नेपाल के सामने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कड़ी चुनौती

संदीप लामिछाने की हुई वापसी पर नेपाल के सामने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कड़ी चुनौतीनेपाल के स्टार क्रिकेटर संदीप लामिछाने टी20 विश्व कप के वेस्टइंडीज में होने वाले अंतिम दो लीग मैच के लिए राष्ट्रीय टीम से जुड़ेंगे। नेपाल क्रिकेट संघ ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।

Paris Olympics होगा राफेल नडाल का अंतिम ओलंपिक

Paris Olympics होगा राफेल नडाल का अंतिम ओलंपिकस्पेनिश टेनिस स्टार राफेल नडाल पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 की तैयारी के कारण वह विंबलडन टूर्नामेंट में नहीं खेलेंगे।राफेल नडाल ने गुरुवार को आगामी विंबलडन 2024 से हटने के अपने फैसले की आधिकारिक पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि यह उनका आखिरी ओलंपिक होगा।

नामीबिया के खिलाफ जीत के साथ भाग्य के सहारे गत विजेता, जानिए समीकरण

नामीबिया के खिलाफ जीत के साथ भाग्य के सहारे गत विजेता, जानिए समीकरणगत चैम्पियन इंग्लैंड शनिवार को यहां नामीबिया को बड़े अंतर से हराने के लिए बेताब होगा ताकि वह टी20 विश्व कप सुपर आठ चरण की दौड़ में बरकरार रहे।इंग्लैंड और स्कॉटलैंड का मैच बारिश की भेंट चढ़ गया था और आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मिली हार से गत चैम्पियन टीम ऐसी स्थिति में पहुंची। लेकिन जोस बटलर की अगुआई वाली टीम ने ओमान पर आठ विकेट से जीत हासिल की।

सुनीता केजरीवाल को झटका, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने वीडियो हटाने को कहा

सुनीता केजरीवाल को झटका, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने वीडियो हटाने को कहाSunita Kejriwal : दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल को आबकारी नीति मामले से संबंधित अदालती कार्यवाही की वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग सोशल मीडिया मंच से हटाने के लिए शनिवार को निर्देश जारी किया।

केरल के त्रिशूर में भूकंप के झटके

केरल के त्रिशूर में भूकंप के झटकेत्रिशूर। केरल के त्रिशूर और पलक्कड़ जिले के कुछ हिस्सों में शनिवार को भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए जिसकी तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.0 मापी गई। आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी। राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र (एनसीएस) ने बताया कि आज सुबह 8.15 बजे क्षेत्र में 3.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया।

live : दिल्ली में जलसंकट, सड़क पर उतरे भाजपा और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता

live : दिल्ली में जलसंकट, सड़क पर उतरे भाजपा और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताlive updates : दिल्ली में गहराया जलसंकट। कई इलाकों में लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। राजधानी में भाजपा और कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन समेत इन खबरों पर शनिवार,15 जून को रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल पल की जानकारी...

स्कूल में घुसा तेंदुआ, रातभर चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

स्कूल में घुसा तेंदुआ, रातभर चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशनतिरुपत्तूर। तमिलनाडु के तिरुपत्तूर स्थित एक स्कूल और फिर पार्किंग क्षेत्र में घुसे तेंदुए को वन विभाग की टीम ने रात भर अभियान चलाने के बाद आखिरकार पकड़ लिया। अधिकारियों ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि वन विभाग की टीम ने शनिवार सुबह तेंदुए को बेहोश करके पकड़ लिया।

इटली की PM मेलोनी ने नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ ली सेल्फी, दोनों दिग्गजों में इन मुद्दों पर हुई बात

इटली की PM मेलोनी ने नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ ली सेल्फी, दोनों दिग्गजों में इन मुद्दों पर हुई बातModi meloni selfie : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और उनकी इतालवी समकक्ष जॉर्जिया मेलोनी ने द्विपक्षीय रणनीतिक साझेदारी की प्रगति की समीक्षा की और भारत-पश्चिम एशिया-यूरोप आर्थिक गलियारे सहित वैश्विक मंचों तथा बहुपक्षीय प्रस्तावों में सहयोग को मजबूत करने पर सहमति व्यक्त की। जॉजिया मेलोनी ने नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ सेल्फी भी ली।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

टी-20 विश्वकप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

लोकसभा चुनाव

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com