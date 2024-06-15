कुर्बानी के जानवर हाजिर हों, पाकिस्तान टीम को उनके ही मुल्क के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने खूब लताड़ा USA vs IRE : अमेरिका ने किया Super 8 में क्वालीफाई, पाकिस्तान टीम हुई T20 World Cup के बाहर

Qurbani Kay Janwar Hazir Hon….. #PakistanCricket — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 14, 2024

It is really very disappointing and sad that ???????? team could not reach to the Super Eight, but it is also a bitter fact that Pakistan team played below the average cricket…now its time to rectify the problems @MohsinnaqviC42 sir #T20WC2024

— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 14, 2024

The deserving team is through to Super 8 round. If you're depending on Ireland to defeat someone, you seriously don't deserve to qualify. Don't think even "Kudrat Ka Nizam" works for those who are not deserving or ready to improve. All eyes on PCB chairman now! #T20WorldCup

— Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 14, 2024

Pakistan's World Cup journey is over.

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 14, 2024

Reham karo pic.twitter.com/3g8ZIoj8At

Even before it started.

— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 14, 2024

How did you post this in English??

— Jahanzeb Khan PTI UK (@JKhanClassified) June 14, 2024

Feeling so sad Sir. We didn’t give you enough respect. You were our Player of the Tournament in 2009 World T20 and also in CT17. You won us those two trophies single handedly but we didn’t give the proper respect

— Waqar Ahmed Afridi (@RealWaqarAfridi) June 14, 2024

: 14 जून को बाहर होने के बाद पाकिस्तान टीम इस हद तक ट्रोल हुई कि सभी जगह बस ट्रेंड पाकिस्तान टीम ही कर रहा था, भारतीय तो करते हैं ही ट्रोल लेकिन पाकिस्तान के फैन्स का जो गुस्सा था, जो उन्हें अपनी टीम के बुरे प्रदर्शन को लेकर आक्रोश था वो सबसे ज्यादा झलक रहा था, और सिर्फ फैन्स ही नहीं पाकिस्तान के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने भी टीम की आलोचना की।पाकिस्तान टीम भारत और अमेरिका आयरलैंड और कनाडा के साथ Group A में है, टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 का 30वां मुकाबला 14 जून को USA और Ireland के बीच Florida में खेला जाना था लेकिन बारिश के कारण यह मैच रद्द हो गया, अब पाकिस्तान की निगाहें इस मैच पर थी, उनके सुपर 8 में पहुंचने के लिए अमेरिका का हारना बेहद जरुरी थी लेकिन किस्मत ऐसी की मैच हुआ ही नहीं, दोनों टीमों को एक एक अंक मिला और इसी वजह से USA की टीम जो इस टूर्नामेंट में पहली बार खेल रही है, उसने अपने पहले ही प्रयास में Super 8 में क्वालीफाई कर लिया और पाकिस्तान टीम बाहर हो गई।, इस पोस्ट पर खूब कमैंट्स और लाइक्स आएं, इसी के साथ Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad और Shoaib Akhtar ने भी टीम की आलोचना की।