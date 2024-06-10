सोमवार, 10 जून 2024
IND vs PAK : Fitness Test के साथ IQ Test कराओ, मैच के बाद पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों पर बने Memes, नहीं रुक पाएगी हंसी

T20 World Cup : भारत के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान की हार के बाद X पर आया मीम्स का सैलाब

IND vs PAK : Fitness Test के साथ IQ Test कराओ, मैच के बाद पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों पर बने Memes, नहीं रुक पाएगी हंसी - india vs pakistan memes, pakistan fans troll their players after defeat in t20 world cup
India vs Pakistan Memes T20 World Cup : भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच जब भी मैच होता है तो दोनों टीमों के फैन्स में जो जुनून, जो उत्साह और जोश रहता है उसे मैच करना किसी भी स्पोर्ट में किसी भी टीम के फैन्स के लिए नामुमकिन के बराबर है, दोनों देशों की राष्ट्रीय टीमों के फैन्स अपनी टीम को दिल-ओ-जान से चाहते हैं और उसी तरह सपोर्ट भी करते हैं लेकिन एक बात इनमे यह भी अलग है कि जितना वे इन्हे दिल खोल कर सपोर्ट करते हैं, अगर यह हार जाते हैं तो उतना ही वे इन्हे लताड़ते भी हैं।

पिछले कई सालों में हमने इसका बुरा रूप (Ugly Side) भी देखा है जहाँ फैन्स टीवी फोड़ देते हैं, खिड़कियां तोड़ देते हैं या फिर खिलाड़ियों को बुरा भला कहने लगते हैं खैर आज हम यह बातें नहीं करेंगे, आज हम आपको इसके मज़ाकिया पहलु से वाकिफ करवाएँगे।  



सोशल मीडिया जबसे आया है लोग इसे अपनी बात पहुंचाने के लिए चीज़ें शेयर करने के लिए तो करते ही हैं लेकिन वे सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर ऐसी मजाकियां चीज़ें भी शेयर करते हैं जिसे देखकर, पढ़कर उसके चेहरे पर भी हंसी आ जाएगी जिसका चेहरा गुस्से से लाल हो रखा हो। आइए देखते हैं भारत पाकिस्तान मैच से जुड़े मीम्स जो लोगों ने X (पूर्व Twitter) पर शेयर किए हैं।  


पाकिस्तान की हार के बाद एक Pakistani Fan ने X पर ट्वीट किया, “किसी भी खिलाड़ी के पाकिस्तान टीम में आने से पहले। उन्हें 2 परीक्षण करने चाहिए. 1) फिटनेस टेस्ट, 2) आईक्यू टेस्ट। हमारी टीम से ज्यादा दिमाग रहित क्रिकेट कोई नहीं खेलता।''

वहीँ एक User ने लिखा 'वे दूसरी टीम के खिलाफ नहीं खेलते हैं, वे एक दूसरे के खिलाफ खेलते हैं कि कौन सबसे ज्यादा गंदा खेलेगा, और वे ऐसा करने में हमेशा दफल हो जाते हैं, ये हमेशा पाकिस्तान बनाम पाकिस्तान ही रहता है, इनका हमेशा का यही है'



कुछ मीम्स भारतीय फैन्स की और से एन्जॉय करें
(Indian Fans Memes on IND vs PAK Match)

