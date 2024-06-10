IND vs PAK : Fitness Test के साथ IQ Test कराओ, मैच के बाद पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों पर बने Memes, नहीं रुक पाएगी हंसी T20 World Cup : भारत के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान की हार के बाद X पर आया मीम्स का सैलाब

Before any player comes into the Pakistan team. They should do 2 tests.



1) fitness test

2) IQ test



No-one plays more brainless cricket than our team.#INDvPAK #PakistanCricket — Haroon (@hazharoon) June 9, 2024

they don't play against the other team, they play against themselves on who will play more shitter than the other and they succeed every single time. its been pakistan vs pakistan all this time. pic.twitter.com/RdPCOYp3F0

Me sitting in front of tv again after swearing on my dead forefathers to never watch this team again pic.twitter.com/rMISWQYWrq

— Jasir Shahbaz (@LahoreMarquez) June 8, 2024

कुछ मीम्स भारतीय फैन्स की और से एन्जॉय करें





Baseball fans in America discovering the thrill of cricket.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/TPY9UQloMV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2024 This is #INDvsPAK #Bumrah



(Indian Fans Memes on IND vs PAK Match)



मैच की बात करें तो अमेरिका में पाकिस्तान टीम ने टॉस जीत आकर भारत को बल्लेबाजी करने का न्योता दिया था, भारत ने हिलते डुलते सिर्फ 119 रन ही बनाए, बल्लेबाजी में ऋषभ पंत के अलावा किसी का भी प्रदर्शन ठीक नहीं रहा, उन्होंने 42 रनों की पारी खेली लेकिन इस दौरान भी पाकिस्तान टीम ने अपना स्वाभाविक खेल खेलते हुए उनके 4 कैच छोड़े जिससे उन्हें जीवनदान मिला, भारत के मात्र 120 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए पाकिस्तान की टीम जसप्रीत बुमराह (14 रन पर तीन विकेट) और हार्दिक पंड्या (24 रन पर दो विकेट) की धारदार गेंदबाजी के सामने सात विकेट पर 113 रन ही बना सकी।





: भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच जब भी मैच होता है तो दोनों टीमों के फैन्स में जो जुनून, जो उत्साह और जोश रहता है उसे मैच करना किसी भी स्पोर्ट में किसी भी टीम के फैन्स के लिए नामुमकिन के बराबर है, दोनों देशों की राष्ट्रीय टीमों के फैन्स अपनी टीम को दिल-ओ-जान से चाहते हैं और उसी तरह सपोर्ट भी करते हैं लेकिन एक बात इनमे यह भी अलग है कि जितना वे इन्हे दिल खोल कर सपोर्ट करते हैं, अगर यह हार जाते हैं तो उतना ही वे इन्हे लताड़ते भी हैं।पिछले कई सालों में हमने इसका बुरा रूप (Ugly Side) भी देखा है जहाँ फैन्स टीवी फोड़ देते हैं, खिड़कियां तोड़ देते हैं या फिर खिलाड़ियों को बुरा भला कहने लगते हैं खैर आज हम यह बातें नहीं करेंगे, आज हम आपको इसके मज़ाकिया पहलु से वाकिफ करवाएँगे।सोशल मीडिया जबसे आया है लोग इसे अपनी बात पहुंचाने के लिए चीज़ें शेयर करने के लिए तो करते ही हैं लेकिन वे सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर ऐसी मजाकियां चीज़ें भी शेयर करते हैं जिसे देखकर, पढ़कर उसके चेहरे पर भी हंसी आ जाएगी जिसका चेहरा गुस्से से लाल हो रखा हो।, “किसी भी खिलाड़ी के पाकिस्तान टीम में आने से पहले। उन्हें 2 परीक्षण करने चाहिए. 1) फिटनेस टेस्ट, 2) आईक्यू टेस्ट। हमारी टीम से ज्यादा दिमाग रहित क्रिकेट कोई नहीं खेलता।''वे दूसरी टीम के खिलाफ नहीं खेलते हैं, वे एक दूसरे के खिलाफ खेलते हैं कि कौन सबसे ज्यादा गंदा खेलेगा, और वे ऐसा करने में हमेशा दफल हो जाते हैं, ये हमेशा पाकिस्तान बनाम पाकिस्तान ही रहता है, इनका हमेशा का यही है'