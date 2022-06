वीजा ना मिलने के कारण भारत के 6 पैरा निशानेबाज विश्व कप खेलने नहीं जा पाए फ्रांस, अवनि हुईं दुखी

I am sad, not able to go to since the visa of my escort Ms. Shweta Jewaria & my coach Mr.Rakesh Manpat have not been released. It's an important match for me on 7th June.Can anyone help? @DrSJaishankar @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia @FranceinIndia https://t.co/bPcz8O5EPC

It is unfortunate that all the visas of the Indian Para Shooting Contingent going to France have not been approved. All efforts were made by MYAS and MEA to secure all visas but unfortunately this time the efforts did not materialise.@IndiaSports @MEAIndia https://t.co/0O70TeW2hE