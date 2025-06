6 वर्षीय तेगबीर सिंह ने यूरोप की सबसे ऊंची पर्वत चोटी फतह करने का बनाया विश्व रिकार्ड

Tegbir Singh S/o Sukhinder Deep Singh created world record by climbing the highest peak Mount Albers in Russia's Europe at the age of 6 years and 9 months. Earlier, the record of the youngest age was 7 years and 3 months.

In 2024 Tegbir Singh had topped Africa's Kili Manjaro. pic.twitter.com/MMTQcNrXDR