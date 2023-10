SINDHU STORMS INTO QF AT DENMARK OPEN



PV Sindhu displayed great attack game as she defeated 7th seed Tunjung in 3 games 18-21,21-15,21-13 in R16



Sindhu was trailing 5-9 in decider but made a great comeback to win 21-13



FIRST QF FOR SINDHU IN S750 EVENT IN THIS WORLD TOUR pic.twitter.com/JsRByfMP8d