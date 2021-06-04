शुक्रवार, 4 जून 2021
मस्जिद रेप केस पर बैडमिंटन स्टार ज्वाला गुट्टा ने किया यह ट्वीट तो बहुत हुई ट्रोल

Last Updated: शुक्रवार, 4 जून 2021 (12:15 IST)
हाल ही में गाजियाबाद के एक मस्जिद का मामला सामने आया है जिसमें एक मौलवी ने एक 10 साल की बच्ची का बलात्कार किया। सूत्रों के मुताबिक यह बच्ची मस्जिद में पानी पीने आयी थी और उसको बहला फुसला कर मौलवी ने यह घटना अंजाम दी।

इस घटना के बाद ट्विटर पर वो सभी सेलेब्रिटिस निशाने पर आ गए जिन्होंने कठुआ बलात्कार के बाद प्लेकार्ड के साथ विरोध किया था। हालांकि बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी ज्वाला गुट्टा ने उस वक्त प्लेकार्ड नहीं थामा था लेकिन उन्होंने अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर के ट्वीट पर कमेंट कर कहा था कि अब भक्त कहां है। स्वरा भास्कर ने ट्वीट किया था कि यह घटना एक मंदिर में हुई है।

इस वाक्ये को कई ट्विटर हैंडल्स ने याद रखा और जब मस्जिद में बलात्कार की खबर आयी तो लगातार ज्वाला गुट्टा को टैग किया और उनसे उनकी प्रतिक्रिया जानने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद ज्वाला गुट्टा ने जवाब के तौर पर एक ट्वीट किया।
ज्वाला गुट्टा ने कहा कि जो भी लोग मुझे एक मस्जिद में हुए एक बच्ची से हुए बलातत्कार की घटना पर टैग कर रहे हैं, उन्हें मैं इतना बताना चाहती हूं कि मैं महिलाओं के खिलाफ बलात्कार या फिर किसी भी हिंसा के खिलाफ रही हूं। लेकिन जितने भी लोग मुझे योजनाबद्ध तरीके से टैग कर रहे हैं उन्हें बताना चाहती हूं कि मैं नास्तिक हूं।

इसके बाद ज्वाला गुट्टा काफी ट्रोल हुई कुछ ऐसे जवाब कई ट्विटर हैंडल्स ने उनको पकड़ाए।

ज्वाला 2010 दिल्ली राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों की चैंपियन है और वे 2014 ग्लास्गो खेलों में महिला युगल में रजत पदक भी जीत चुकी हैं। दो बार की ओलंपियन ज्वाला ने कभी रैंकिंग में साइना नेहवाल तक को रैंकिंग में पछाड़ा था लेकिन विवादों से उनका चोली दामन का साथ रहा।

भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ उनके खिलाफ कथित अनुशासन उल्लंघन के मामले में प्रस्तावित आजीवन प्रतिबंध की मांग कर चुका है। बैडमिंटन कोर्ट से लंबे समय तक वह गायब हैं और उन्होंने हैदराबाद में बैडमिंटन अकादमी खोली है।

विश्व चैम्पियनशिप की कांस्य पदक विजेता ज्वाला की शादी बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी चेतन आनंद से 2005 में साथ हुई थी। दोनों 2011 में अलग हो गए थे। विशाल की शादी 2011 में रजनी नटराजन से हुई थी, लेकिन बाद में दोनों में अलग हो गए। उनका एक बेटा आर्यन है।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


