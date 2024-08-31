अवनि ने लगातार स्वर्ण जीतने के बाद भारतीय महिलाओं के लिए बैरियर तोड़ने की बात स्वीकार की

First Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold— ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) August 30, 2024
First Indian to defend her Paralympic gold
Avani Lekhara, a trailblazer https://t.co/KqAi8ytPcv | #Paralympics2024 pic.twitter.com/u9eXB0h9ms
PARALYMPIC CHAMPION, BABY— Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) August 30, 2024
Elated to have defended my Gold Medal from Tokyo 2020. Work not done yet as there’s 2 more events to follow. Focused now on doing my best in them.
Thank you for all the wishes! pic.twitter.com/owH9xkkLB7
#WATCH | Paris: Paralympian shooter Avani Lekhara wins a gold medal in the Women’s 10m air rifle event at #ParisParalympics2024— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024
She says, "I am happy to win a medal for my country. I am thankful to my team, coach, parents and country"
(Source: Paralympic Committee of India) pic.twitter.com/Thi316i7vV