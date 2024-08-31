शनिवार, 31 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शनिवार, 31 अगस्त 2024 (11:28 IST)

अवनि ने लगातार स्वर्ण जीतने के बाद भारतीय महिलाओं के लिए बैरियर तोड़ने की बात स्वीकार की

अवनि ने लगातार स्वर्ण जीतने के बाद भारतीय महिलाओं के लिए बैरियर तोड़ने की बात स्वीकार की - Avani admits to breaking barrier for Indian women after winning back-to-back golds
Avani Lekhara Paris Paralympics :  बेहद आत्मविश्वास से भरी अवनि लेखरा ने शुक्रवार को पैरालंपिक में लगातार दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक जीतने की अपनी उपलब्धि को स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि इसने भारत में महिला खिलाड़ियों के लिए ‘बैरियर’ तोड़ दिया है।
 
अवनि ने तोक्यो पैरालंपिक में महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल स्पर्धा में अपने स्वर्ण पदक का सफलतापूर्वक बचाव किया। उन्होंने फाइनल में 249.7 के रिकॉर्ड स्कोर के साथ जीत हासिल की जबकि हमवतन मोना अग्रवाल ने कांस्य पदक जीता।
 
जब पत्रकारों ने अवनि से पूछा कि दो पैरालंपिक स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला एथलीट बनकर उन्हें कैसा महसूस हो रहा है तो पेरिस से उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ मैंने कभी नहीं सोचा था। मैं बस दिन में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने के बारे में सोच रही थी। ’’


उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मुझे खुशी है कि मैं अपने देश के लिए स्वर्ण पदक जीतने में सफल रही। इसने देश की अन्य महिलाओं के लिए ‘बैरियर’ तोड़ दिया। वे अब सोच सकती हैं कि ‘भारत में महिलायें भी स्वर्ण जीत सकती हैं’। मैं आभारी हूं कि मैं ऐसा करने वाली पहली महिला हूं। ’’
 
अवनि ने कहा कि उन्होंने अपना ध्यान पहले ही अगली स्पर्धा (महिलाओं की 50 मीटर राइफल 3 पोजीशन एस1 और मिश्रित 10 मीटर एयर राइफल प्रोन एसएच1) पर केंद्रित कर लिया है।
 
उनके लिए इस साल की शुरुआत में एक सर्जरी की चुनौती से पार पाना चुनौतीपूर्ण रहा।

अवनि ने पित्ताशय की सर्जरी के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा, ‘‘मार्च में मेरी सर्जरी हुई थी और मैं रेंज से बाहर थी, मैं अभ्यास नहीं कर रही थी। मानसिक रूप से इसने मुझे परेशान किया क्योंकि मैं पैरालंपिक से कुछ महीने पहले ट्रेनिंग नहीं ले रही थी।’’
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अभी मुझे और स्पर्धायें खेलनी हैं और मैं सभी में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देना चाहती हूं, देखते हैं क्या होता है।’’  (भाषा)

पेरिस ओलंपिक में जीते आधा दर्जन पदक, ग्लास आधा खाली या भरा

पेरिस ओलंपिक में जीते आधा दर्जन पदक, ग्लास आधा खाली या भराभारतीय अभियान में मनु भाकर रहीं स्टार, विनेश को अयोग्य ठहराना निराशाजनक

श्रीजेश का उतार-चढ़ाव भरा सफर: बोर्ड में ग्रेस अंक पाने से लेकर 4 ओलंपिक खेलने वाले हॉकी प्लेयर

श्रीजेश का उतार-चढ़ाव भरा सफर: बोर्ड में ग्रेस अंक पाने से लेकर 4 ओलंपिक खेलने वाले हॉकी प्लेयरश्रीजेश ने ओलंपिक में भारतीय हॉकी टीम को मिले 13वें और लगातार दूसरे पदक के साथ अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी को अलविदा कहा

12 साल बाद बैडमिंटन से नहीं आया एक भी मेडल, पुरुष खिलाड़ियों ने मौका गंवाया

12 साल बाद बैडमिंटन से नहीं आया एक भी मेडल, पुरुष खिलाड़ियों ने मौका गंवायाभारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पेरिस ओलंपिक में उम्मीदों पर खरे नहीं उतरे

Paris Olympics में गोल करने के भी सरपंच हरमनप्रीत, सर्वाधिक 10 गोल किए

Paris Olympics में गोल करने के भी सरपंच हरमनप्रीत, सर्वाधिक 10 गोल किएभारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम को पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 खेलों की हॉकी प्रतियोगिता में कांस्य पदक जिताने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह गोल स्कोरिंग सूची में शीर्ष स्थान पर रहे।हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने पेरिस 2024 पुरुष हॉकी प्रतियोगिता में आठ मैचों में सबसे ज्यादा 10 गोल किए। इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ब्लेक गोवर्स ने सात गोल किए।

अमन सेहरावत भी थे विनेश फोगाट की तरह Overweight, मैच से पहले सिर्फ 10 घंटे में कम किया 4.5 किलो वजन

अमन सेहरावत भी थे विनेश फोगाट की तरह Overweight, मैच से पहले सिर्फ 10 घंटे में कम किया 4.5 किलो वजनअमन सेहरावत कांस्य पदक जीत सबसे कम उम्र में ओलंपिक मेडल जीतने वाले भारतीय एथलीट बने

Paris Paralympic में मनीष नरवाल ने दिलाया भारत को चौथा मेडल (Video)

Paris Paralympic में मनीष नरवाल ने दिलाया भारत को चौथा मेडल (Video)भारत के मनीष नरवाल ने पेरिस पैरालम्पिक में शुक्रवार को पुरूषों की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल (एसएच 1) स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीता।बाईस वर्ष के नरवाल ने तोक्यो पैरालम्पिक में मिश्रित 50 मीटर पिस्टल एसएच 1 स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। वह कुछ समय तक आगे चल रहे थे लेकिन कुछ खराब शॉट के कारण वह दक्षिण कोरिया के जो जियोंगडू से पिछड़ गए। भारत के निशानेबाज शिवा नरवाल के बड़े भाई मनीष ने 234 . 9 स्कोर किया जबकि जियोंगडू ने 237 . 4 स्कोर करके स्वर्ण पदक जीता।

प्रीति पाल ने किया कमाल, ट्रैक इवेंट में पहली बार दिलाया भारत को पैरालंपिक पदक (Video)

प्रीति पाल ने किया कमाल, ट्रैक इवेंट में पहली बार दिलाया भारत को पैरालंपिक पदक (Video)भारत की प्रीति पाल ने शुक्रवार को यहां पैरालंपिक की महिलाओं की टी35 वर्ग की 100 मीटर स्पर्धा में 14.21 सेकेंड के व्यक्तिगत सर्वश्रेष्ठ समय से कांस्य पदक जीता।तेईस साल की प्रीति का कांस्य पदक पेरिस पैरालंपिक की पैरा एथलेटिक्स में भारत का पहला पदक है, इसके साथ ही किसी भी ट्रैक इवेंट में भी यह पैरालंपिक का सबसे पहला भारतीय पदक है।

अवनि ने रचा इतिहास, पैरालिंपिक में 2 स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बनीं

अवनि ने रचा इतिहास, पैरालिंपिक में 2 स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बनींअवनि लेखरा ने तोक्यो के बाद पेरिस पैरालम्पिक में भी नये रिकॉर्ड के साथ महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर राइफल (SH1) स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीता जबकि भारत की मोना अग्रवाल को कांस्य पदक मिला।तीन साल पहले तोक्यो में स्वर्ण जीतने वाली 22 वर्ष की अवनि ने 249 .7 का स्कोर करके अपना ही 249 .6 का पुराना रिकॉर्ड ध्वस्त किया । मोना ने 228. 7 के स्कोर के साथ कांस्य पदक जीता।

पहली बार पैरालंपिक पोडियम पर 2 भारतीय, अवनि का स्वर्ण तो मोना का कांस्य

पहली बार पैरालंपिक पोडियम पर 2 भारतीय, अवनि का स्वर्ण तो मोना का कांस्यभारतीय निशानेबाज अवनि लेखरा और मोना अग्रवाल ने इतिहास रचते हुए भारत के लिए पैरालंपिक में खाता खोला। जहां अवनि लेखरा ने स्वर्ण पदक जीता तो मोना अग्रवाल ने कांस्य पदक जीता। यह पैरालंपिक में पहली बार हुआ है कि एक ही पोडियम पर दो भारतीय खिलाड़ी चढ़े हो।

भुजाहीन तीरंदाज शीतल देवी ने पैरालंपिक डेब्यू पर किया कमाल, सिर्फ 1 अंक से चूकी विश्व रिकॉर्ड

भुजाहीन तीरंदाज शीतल देवी ने पैरालंपिक डेब्यू पर किया कमाल, सिर्फ 1 अंक से चूकी विश्व रिकॉर्डभारत की बिना बांह की तीरंदाज शीतल देवी बृहस्पतिवार को यहां महिला व्यक्तिगत कंपाउंड ओपन रैंकिंग दौर में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं जिससे उन्हें पेरिस पैरालंपिक के राउंड ऑफ 16 में सीधे प्रवेश किया।जम्मू-कश्मीर की 17 साल की शीतल का जन्म बिना बांह के हुआ था और वह अपने पैरों से तीरंदाजी करती हैं। शीतल ने 720 अंक में से 703 अंक जुटाए और तुर्की की ओजनुर गिर्डी क्यूर के बाद दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं। ओजनुर ने 704 अंक के साथ रैंकिंग दौर का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

ट्रंप की सुरक्षा में हुई फिर चूक, रैली के दौरान जबरदस्ती मीडिया के बीच घुसा एक शख्स

ट्रंप की सुरक्षा में हुई फिर चूक, रैली के दौरान जबरदस्ती मीडिया के बीच घुसा एक शख्सTrump's security lapse again: अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) की सुरक्षा में फिर चूक हुई है। इस बार ट्रंप की रैली के दौरान एक शख्स प्रेस एरिया (media area) में जबरन घुस आया था। इस दौरान ट्रंप कुछ मीडिया समूहों को अपने खिलाफ पक्षपाती रवैये के लिए खरी-खरी सुना रहे थे।

केदारनाथ में बड़ा हादसा, एयर लिफ्ट करते समय जमीन पर गिरा खराब हेलीकॉप्टर

केदारनाथ में बड़ा हादसा, एयर लिफ्ट करते समय जमीन पर गिरा खराब हेलीकॉप्टरHelicopter crashes in Kedarnath: केदारनाथ (Kedarnath) से एक खराब हेलीकॉप्टर को एयर लिफ्ट (airlift) करके देहरादून ले जाया जा रहा था। अचानक से कुछ दूर जाते ही हेलीकॉप्टर की टोकन चेन टूट गई और रिपेयरिंग के लिए लाया जा रहा हेलीकॉप्टर ऊंचाई से जमीन में जा गिरा। आसमान से एयर लिफ्ट करके नीचे उतारते समय खराब हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है।

Kolkata rape murder case : ममता बनर्जी से क्या बोलीं मोदी की मंत्री अन्नपूर्णा देवी?

Kolkata rape murder case : ममता बनर्जी से क्या बोलीं मोदी की मंत्री अन्नपूर्णा देवी?Kolkata rape murder case : केंद्रीय महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री अन्नपूर्णा देवी ने पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से राज्य में बलात्कार एवं यौन अपराधों से बच्चों के संरक्षण (पॉक्सो) अधिनियम के तहत दर्ज मामलों के निपटारे के लिए समर्पित विशेष त्वरित अदालतों (FTSC) की स्थापना करने और उनके संचालन में तेजी लाने का फिर से आग्रह किया।

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा बोले, कंगना रनौत सांसद पद के काबिल नहीं

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा बोले, कंगना रनौत सांसद पद के काबिल नहींKangana Ranaut : कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा के पति रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर टिप्पणी के लिए भाजपा सांसद कंगना रनौत की आलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा कि वह संसद सदस्य बने रहने के काबिल नहीं हैं।

Weather Updates: 17 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, गुजरात में तटीय इलाकों को खाली कराया

Weather Updates: 17 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, गुजरात में तटीय इलाकों को खाली करायाWeather Updates: भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) ने अगले 2 से 3 दिनों तक 17 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है। बारिश के खतरे को देखते हुए गुजरात के कच्छ जिले के तटीय इलाकों को खाली करा लिया गया है। मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने चक्रवाती तूफान असना के बारे में कहा कि अरब सागर पर बना गहरे दबाव के कारण गुजरात में भारी बारिश हो रही है। असना के अगले 24 घंटों के दौरान पूर्वोत्तर अरब सागर से पश्चिम-उत्तर पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ने और भारतीय तट से दूर जाने की संभावना है।
