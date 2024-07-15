सोमवार, 15 जुलाई 2024
Copa America 2024: अर्जेंटीना ने 16वीं बार जीता खिताब, मेसी के कैबिनेट में 4 अंतरराष्ट्रीय ट्रॉफी

Copa America 2024: अर्जेंटीना ने 16वीं बार जीता खिताब, मेसी के कैबिनेट में 4 अंतरराष्ट्रीय ट्रॉफी - Argentina won the Copa America title for a record 16th time, 4 international trophies in Messi's cabinet
Copa America 2024 : अर्जेंटीना ने दूसरे हाफ में लियोनेल मेसी (Lionel Messi) के पैर में लगी चोट से उभरते हुए कोलंबिया (Colombia) को 112वें मिनट में लौटारो मार्टिनेज (Lautaro Martinez) के गोल के दम पर हराकर लगातार दूसरी बार कोपा अमेरिका फुटबॉल खिताब जीत लिया।
 
मेस्सी को 64वें मिनट में दौड़ते हुए गिरने से चोट लगी। चोट के बाद बेंच पर बैठे मेसी ने दोनों हथेलियों से चेहरा छिपा लिया था, इस दौरान वे भावुक नजर आए थे। गोल करने के बाद मार्टिनेज ने बेंच पर जाकर अपने कप्तान को गले लगाया।
 
हार्ड रॉक स्टेडियम (Hard Rock Stadium) पर दर्शकों के उपद्रव के कारण मैच एक घंटा 20 मिनट विलंब से शुरू हुआ। यह मैच निर्धारित समय तक 0-0 की बराबरी पर था, पहले एक्स्ट्रा हाफ में भी कोई गोल नहीं गया, फिर 112वें मिनट में लौटारो मार्टिनेज (Lautaro Martinez) ने गोल कर अर्जेंटीना को जीत दिलाई। 


 
अर्जेंटीना ने 2021 कोपा अमेरिका और 2022 विश्व कप के बाद तीसरा बड़ा खिताब जीतकर स्पेन की बराबरी कर ली जिसने 2008 और 2012 यूरो चैम्पियनशिप के अलावा 2010 विश्व कप जीता था।
 
अर्जेंटीना ने इसके साथ ही कोलंबिया का फरवरी 2022 से चला आ रहा 28 मैचों का अपराजेय अभियान भी रोक दिया। 
 
 
यह जीत एंजेल डि मारिया (Angel di Maria) के लिए बेहद खास जीत है, 36 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी ने पिछले साल कहा था कि वह कोपा के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय फुटबॉल से संन्यास ले लेंगे, जबकि 36 वर्षीय डिफेंडर निकोलस ओटामेंडी (Nicolas Otamendi) भी अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर को समाप्त करने के लिए तैयार हैं। 

डि मारिया ने कहा, "सच्चाई यह है कि यह लिखा गया था, यह इस तरह से था।" "मैंने यह सपना देखा था, मैंने सपना देखा था कि मैं फाइनल में पहुंचूंगा और इसे जीतूंगा और इस तरह से रिटायर हो जाऊंगा।


मेसी की यह चौथी इंटरनेशनल ट्रॉफी

2021 में उन्होंने कोपा अमेरिका में ब्राजील को हराकर खिताबी मुकाबला जीता था। यह उनकी पहली ट्रॉफी थी। 2022 में यूरो चैम्पियनशिप और कोपा अमेरिका के विजेता के बीच होने वाली आर्टेमियो फ्रैंची कप (Artemio Franchi Cup) में भी अर्जेंटीना जीता था। 2022 में मेसी ने अपना पहला फीफा वर्ल्ड कप  भी(FIFA World Cup) जीता था।




ये है Donald Trump पर गोली चलाने वाले की पूरी कुंडली, दोस्त ने बताई कहानीअमेरिकी में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव से ठीक पहले पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पर हमले की खबर ने खलबली मचा दी है। इस घटना में हालांकि ट्रंप बाल बाल बच गए लेकिन अब अमेरिका में चुनाव का रुख पूरी तरह से बदल सकता है। गोली कांड के बाद ट्रंप को सहानुभूति मिल सकती है।
