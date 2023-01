हिमाचल में हिमपात से खुश हैं सैलानी, 200 सड़कें बंद

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall



Snowfall occurred in Lahaul and Spiti,Kinnaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu & Chamba. Light snowfall occurred in the periphery of Shimla town. Kothi village of Kullu received heavy snowfall of 14 cm: S Paul, IMD Director, Shimla pic.twitter.com/ZFoUCsylea