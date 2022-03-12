शनिवार, 12 मार्च 2022
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. प्रादेशिक

लखीमपुरखीरी जैसी एक और घटना, निलंबित BJD विधायक ने भीड़ पर चढ़ाई कार, 22 लोग घायल

पुनः संशोधित शनिवार, 12 मार्च 2022 (17:31 IST)
भुवनेश्वर। ओडिशा के खुर्द जिले के बानापुर में लखीमपुरखीरी जैसी घटना सामने आई है। यहां बीजेडी के निलंबित विधायक प्रशांत जगदेव (Odisha MLA Prashant Jagdev) की कार ने भीड़ को टक्कर मार दी। खबरों के मुताबिक घटना में 7 पुलिसकर्मियों सहित 22 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घटना का वीडियो भी वायरल हो गया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक घटना में चिल्का के विधायक जगदेव भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। खबरों के मुताबिक विधायक नशे की स्थिति में थे। घायलों को एम्स भुवनेश्वर ले जाया गया है।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :