जैसलमेर के पास तेजस विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, पायलट सुरक्षित

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered.
दुर्घटना के कारण का पता लगाने के लिए कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी का गठन किया गया है।
One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 12, 2024
A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.