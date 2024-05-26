दिल्ली के न्यू बोर्न बेबी केयर अस्पताल में आग, 6 बच्चों की मौत

दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा के अनुसार, हादसे के बाद 12 बच्चों को रेस्क्यू किया गया, इन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। हालांकि इलाज के दौरान इनमें से 6 की मौत हो गई, 1 वेंटिलेटर पर है और 5 अन्य अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।
#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visuals from a newborn Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar where a massive fire broke out last night claiming the lives of 6 newborn babies.— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024
One newborn baby is on the ventilator and 5 others are admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/cLvIUWIx9e