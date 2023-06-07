बुधवार, 7 जून 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. प्रादेशिक
  4. Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple at Melpathi village sealed
Written By
Last Updated : बुधवार, 7 जून 2023 (12:26 IST)

सील हुआ मेलपाथी गांव का धर्मराज द्रौपदी अम्मन मंदिर, जानिए क्या है वजह

Tamilnadu News : तमिलनाडु के विल्लुपुरम जिले के मेलपाथी गांव में धर्मराज द्रौपदी अम्मन मंदिर को सील कर दिया गया। 2 वर्गों के बीच मंदिर में प्रवेश के मुद्दे पर हुए विवाद के बाद मंदिर सील करने का फैसला।
 
तमिलनाडु के विलुप्पुरम जिला राजस्व आयुक्त रविचंद्रन ने मंदिर के गेट पर एक नोटिस चिपका दिया है। नोटिस में लिखा है कि गांव में दो वर्गों के बीच अत्यधिक पूजा करने की समस्या के कारण असाधारण स्थिति बनी हुई है।

नोटिस में कहा गया है कि इससे कानून और व्यवस्था के मुद्दों की संभावना बनती है। इस पर विचार करते हुए, एक निष्कर्ष प्राप्त होने तक, दोनों वर्गों के लोगों को मंदिर के अंदर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि उच्च जाति के कुछ लोगों द्वारा दलितों को मंदिर में प्रवेश से रोकने के लिए आत्मदाह का प्रयास किया था। हालांकि शांति वार्ता के बाद इस मुद्दे को सुलक्षा लिया गया था। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस को मिला बजरंग सेना का साथ, कमलनाथ ने लगाए जय श्री राम के नारे

मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस को मिला बजरंग सेना का साथ, कमलनाथ ने लगाए जय श्री राम के नारेकर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव में बजरंग दल पर बैन लगाने पर बैकफुट पर आई कांग्रेस को अब मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में बजरंग सेना का साथ मिल गया है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय में बजरंग सेना का पार्टी में विधिवत विलय गया है। इस मौके पर पूरा कांग्रेस कार्यालय भगवामय नजर आया और प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने जय जय श्री राम के नारे लगाए। बजरंग सेना के अध्यक्ष रघुनंदन शर्मा ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ कमलनाथ को गदा भेंट किया।

दमोह हिजाब मामले ने और पकड़ा तूल, DEO के चेहरे पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने फेंकी स्याही, लगाए जय श्री राम के नारे

दमोह हिजाब मामले ने और पकड़ा तूल, DEO के चेहरे पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने फेंकी स्याही, लगाए जय श्री राम के नारेदमोह में गंगा जमुना स्कूल में एमपीबोर्ड की हिंदू टॉपर लड़कियों को हिजाब में दिखाने से उठा विवाद धर्मांतरण पर पहुंचने के साथ पूरा मामले लगाता सुर्खियों में बना हुआ है। स्कूल में धर्मांतरण की शिकायतों के बाद मंगलवार को भाजपा के कुछ कार्यकर्ताओ ने डीईओ के चेहरे पर स्याही फेंक दी। डीईओ के चेहरे पर स्याही फेंकने के दौरान लोगों ने जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाए। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि डीईओ ने पैसे लेकर पूरे मामले पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की और सनातम धर्म का अपमान किया है।

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : Samsung ने लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी और जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : Samsung ने लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी और जबरदस्त फीचर्सSamsung Galaxy F54 5G launched: सैमसंग (Samsung) ने आज भारतीय बाजार में अत्याधुनिक कैमरा और 6000 एमएएच बैटरी वाला नया स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy F54 5G लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 27999 रुपए है।

Apple ने लांच किए MacBook Air समेत कई प्रोडक्टस, टेक वर्ल्ड के लिए क्यों खास हैं Vision Pro

Apple ने लांच किए MacBook Air समेत कई प्रोडक्टस, टेक वर्ल्ड के लिए क्यों खास हैं Vision Proवर्ल्डवाइड डेवलपर कांफ्रेंस में 15 इंच मैकबुक, मैक स्टूडियो और मैक प्रो जैसे कई एडवांस टेक्निकल प्रोडक्ट लॉन्च किए हैं। साथ ही iOS केटेगरी के बात करें तो watchOS tvOS और macOS जैसे अपडेट भी शामिल हैं। इस कांफ्रेंस की एपल की वेबसाइट और यूट्यूब चैनल पर लाइव स्ट्रीम भी की गई। इस कांफ्रेंस का सबसे मुख्य गैजेट Vision Pro है।

Asia Cup की मेजबानी पर इन 3 देशों ने दिया पाक को झटका, अब होगा बड़ा फैसला

Asia Cup की मेजबानी पर इन 3 देशों ने दिया पाक को झटका, अब होगा बड़ा फैसलाश्रीलंका, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान के प्रस्तावित Hybird Model ‘हाइब्रिड मॉडल’ को खारिज करने के बाद मेजबान Pakistan पाकिस्तान सितंबर में होने वाले एशिया कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट से हट सकता है। Pakistan Cricket Board पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) के प्रमुख Najam Sethi नजम सेठी द्वारा प्रस्तावित हाइब्रिड मॉडल के अनुसार पाकिस्तान को एशिया कप के तीन या चार मुकाबले स्वदेश में कराने थे जबकि भारत के मुकाबले तटस्थ स्थल पर खेले जा सकते थे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

मणिपुर हिंसा के खिलाफ अमित शाह के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन

मणिपुर हिंसा के खिलाफ अमित शाह के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शनManipur Violence : मणिपुर के कुकी समुदाय के सदस्यों ने पूर्वोत्तर के राज्य में जारी हिंसा के विरोध में बुधवार को यहां केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।

कांग्रेस का तंज, भाजपा सरकार का नारा है ‘पिटे किसान, जय धनवान’

कांग्रेस का तंज, भाजपा सरकार का नारा है ‘पिटे किसान, जय धनवान’Congress on farmers protest : कांग्रेस ने हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र में सूरजमुखी के बीज की खरीद न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (MSP) पर किए जाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों पर पुलिस द्वारा कथित तौर पर बल प्रयोग किए जाने की निंदा करते हुए बुधवार को आरोप लगाया कि यह भाजपा के ‘किसान विरोधी चेहरे’ का प्रतीक है और अब भाजपा सरकार का नारा ‘पिटे किसान, जय धनवान’ है।

Wrestlers Protest : अनुराग ठाकुर से मिले बजरंग पुनिया और साक्षी मलिक, राकेश टिकैत भी पहुंचे

Wrestlers Protest : अनुराग ठाकुर से मिले बजरंग पुनिया और साक्षी मलिक, राकेश टिकैत भी पहुंचेWrestlers Protest : पहलवान बजरंग पुनिया, साक्षी मलिक और किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने बुधवार को दिल्ली में खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर से मुलाकात की। खेल मंत्री ने WFI के पूर्व प्रमुख बृजभूषण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे पहलवानों को चर्चा के लिए आमंत्रित किया था।

सीहोर में 300 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी बच्ची, रेस्क्यू जारी

सीहोर में 300 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी बच्ची, रेस्क्यू जारीसीहोर। आए दिन बोरवेल हादसे के समाचार पढ़ने-सुनने को मिलते हैं, लेकिन बावजूद इसके, लोग इससे कोई सबक नहीं लेते हैं। इसी प्रकार का एक हादसा फिर सीहोर में हुआ है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार सीहोर में 3 साल की बच्ची 300 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिर गई। यह हादसा मुंगावली में मंगलवार दोपहर को हुआ। बच्ची 29 फीट नीचे गहरे तक फंसी हुई है।

जबलपुर में पटरी से उतरे LPG से भरे मालगाड़ी के 2 डिब्बे

जबलपुर में पटरी से उतरे LPG से भरे मालगाड़ी के 2 डिब्बेTrain accident : ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को हुए रेल हादसे के बाद देश में लगातार रेल दुर्घटनाओं की खबरे आ रही है। मंगलवार को मध्यप्रदेश के जबलपुर में भी LPG से भरी मालगाड़ी के 2 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए।

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : Samsung ने लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी और जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G : Samsung ने लॉन्च किया 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन, 6000mAh बैटरी और जबरदस्त फीचर्सSamsung Galaxy F54 5G launched: सैमसंग (Samsung) ने आज भारतीय बाजार में अत्याधुनिक कैमरा और 6000 एमएएच बैटरी वाला नया स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy F54 5G लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 27999 रुपए है।

iPhone 15 को लेकर बड़ी खबर, क्या Apple करने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलाव

iPhone 15 को लेकर बड़ी खबर, क्या Apple करने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलावApple के iPhone 15 को लेकर कई तरह की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर भी कई जानकारियां सामने आ रही हैं। ट्विटर पर @Tech_Reve द्वारा हाल ही में एक लीक ने आगामी iPhone 15 प्रो मैक्स के बारे में बताया गया है। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर भी कुछ जानकारियां सामने आई हैं।

Realme C53 : 5000mAh बैटरी और 50 MP कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ रियलमी का धांसू स्मार्टफोन

Realme C53 : 5000mAh बैटरी और 50 MP कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ रियलमी का धांसू स्मार्टफोनrealme c53 launched : Realme C53 स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च कर दिया है। हालांकि स्मार्टफोन को मलेशिया में लॉन्च किया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Realme C53 में 6.74 इंच की IPS LCD डिस्प्ले दी गई है, जो कि HD+ रेजोल्यूशन, 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट, 180Hz टच सैंपलिंग रेट और 560 निट्स की पीक ब्राइटनेस का सपोर्ट करती है। कलर ऑप्शन के लिए यह Champion Gold और Might Black में खरीदा जा सकता है।

Redmi Note 12T Pro 5G लॉन्च, इतनी कम कीमत में 64MP कैमरा और 5080mAh बैटरी

Redmi Note 12T Pro 5G लॉन्च, इतनी कम कीमत में 64MP कैमरा और 5080mAh बैटरीRedmi Note 12T Pro Launched : Redmi ने चीन में Redmi Note 12T Pro को लॉन्च कर दिया है। खास फीचर्स की बात करें तो कैमरा में 64 मेगापिक्सल का मेन कैमरा मिलता है। इसमें 5,080mAh की बड़ी बैटरी है जिसके साथ 67W फास्ट चार्जिंग का सपोर्ट दिया गया है। Redmi Note 12T Pro को कंपनी ने चार रैम-स्टोरेज वेरिएंट्स में पेश किया है। स्मार्टफोन को कार्बन ब्लैक, आइस फॉग व्हाइट और हारूमी ब्लू में खरीदा जा सकता है।

motorola edge 40 : आ गया दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5G फोन, बिना तार के होगा चार्ज, कीमत भी बेहद कम

motorola edge 40 : आ गया दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5G फोन, बिना तार के होगा चार्ज, कीमत भी बेहद कमmotorola edge 40 launched : स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली प्रमुख कंपनी मोटोरोला (motorola) ने भारत में अपना सबसे पतला नया 5जी स्मार्टफोन मोटोरोला एज (40 Motorola edge 40 ) को लॉन्‍च करने की घोषणा की है जिसकी कीमत 29999 रुपए है। यह इसकी प्रीमियम एज में नया संकलन है। मोटोरोला एज 40 दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5जी (7.58 एमएम) स्मार्टफोन है। इसमें आईपी 68 अंडर वॉटर प्रोटेक्शन का फीचर है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

खेल संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com