महिला व्यक्तिगत तीरंदाजी के प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची दीपिका कुमारी

Women's Individual Recurve 1/16 Elimination Round



Deepika Kumari defeats Netherlands' Quinty Roeffen 6-2 to qualifiy for the 1/8 Elimination Round scheduled for August 3.



Let’s #Cheer4Bharat, let's cheer for Deepika!



Catch all the live action on DD Sports and Jio Cinema… pic.twitter.com/mXddwoIwhA