क्या होगी निशानेबाजी की हैट्रिक? यह निशानेबाज पहुंचा फाइनल में

50 m Rifle 3P Men's Qualification



Swapnil Kusale finishes 7th with a total score of 590 and qualifies for the final.



Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finishes 11th with a total score of 589.



Top 8 from this round qualify for the final.



