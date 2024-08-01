गुरुवार, 1 अगस्त 2024
पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारतीय निशानेबाजी की हैट्रिक, स्वप्निल ने जीता कांस्य पदक

पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारतीय निशानेबाजी की हैट्रिक, स्वप्निल ने जीता कांस्य पदक - Swapnil Kusale hands India's third Bronze medal in shooting in Paris Olympics
निशानेबाजी ने पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारत को तीसरा पदक दिलवा दिया है। स्वपनिल ने 50 मीटर एयर रायफल की स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीत लिया। महाराष्ट्र के स्वप्निल कुसाले ने 451.4 अंको के साथ कांस्य पदक पाया।  पुरूषों की 50 मीटर राइफल थ्री पोजिशंस के फाइनल में उन्होंने बुधवार को क्वालिफाय किया था। उन्होंने विश्व के नंबर वन निशानेबाज हराकर कांस्य पदक जीता।चीन के लियू युकुन ने 463.6 अंक के साथ स्वर्ण और यूक्रेन के सेरही कुलिश ने 461.3 का स्कोर कर रजत पदक जीता।

पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारत के कुल 3 कांस्य पदक हैं और तीनों ही निशानेबाजी से आए हैं।ओलंपिक इतिहास में इस वर्ग में पहला पदक भारत के नाम हुआ है।
क्वालीफिकेशन में सातवें नंबर पर रहे स्वप्निल ने 451 . 4 स्कोर करके तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया। इससे पहले मनु भाकर ने महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल और सरबजोत सिंह के साथ 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम वर्ग में कांस्य जीता था।
