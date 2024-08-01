गुरुवार, 1 अगस्त 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. अन्य खेल
  3. पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024
  4. Brazilian swimmer kicked out of Paris Olympics after breaking rule with Olympian boyfriend
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 1 अगस्त 2024 (13:38 IST)

बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ रात बिताना पड़ा भारी, इस खिलाड़ी को किया ओलंपिक से बाहर

बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ रात बिताना पड़ा भारी, इस खिलाड़ी को किया ओलंपिक से बाहर - Brazilian swimmer kicked out of Paris Olympics after breaking rule with Olympian boyfriend
(Credit : Ana Carolina Vieira Instagram)

Paris 2024 Olympics : ब्राजील की एक तैराक को पेरिस ओलंपिक में नियम तोड़ने के कारण निष्कासित कर दिया गया। बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ एक बड़ा नियम तोड़ने की कोशिश में पकड़े जाने के बाद घर भेज दिया गया। एना कैरोलिना विएरा (Ana Carolina Vieira) अपने बॉयफ्रेंड गेब्रियल सैंटोस के साथ रात बिताने के लिए एथलीटों के गांव से बाहर निकलते हुए पकड़ी गईं।

22 वर्षीय एना कैरोलिना विएरा ने शनिवार, 27 जुलाई को ब्राजील की टीम के साथ 4x100 मीटर फ़्रीस्टाइल रिले में भाग लिया और 12वें स्थान पर रहीं वहीँ उनके बॉयफ्रेंड गेब्रियल सैंटोस (Gabriel Santos) पुरुष 4x100 मीटर फ़्रीस्टाइल रिले इवेंट में हार गए।

एना कैरोलिना विएरा शुक्रवार, 26 जुलाई की रात को बिना अनुमति के एथलीटों के गांव से बाहर निकली थीं। टीम को उनके भागने के बारे में तब पता चला जब उन्होंने  रात की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर  कीं। ब्राज़ील की तैराकी टीम के प्रमुख गुस्तावो ओत्सुका (Gustavo Otsuka) ने सीओबी को उनके "अनुचित" व्यवहार के बारे में सचेत किया, विएरा ने अपने देश के टीम लीडर द्वारा किए गए फैसले पर सवाल भी उठाए। हालाँकि सैंटोस ने भी नियमों का उल्लंघन किया था, लेकिन माफ़ी माँगने के बाद उन्हें चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया।

 
COB ने कहा "एथलीट एना कैरोलिना ने अपमानजनक और आक्रामक तरीके से ब्राज़ीलियाई राष्ट्रीय तैराकी टीम समिति द्वारा लिए गए एक तकनीकी निर्णय का विरोध किया। परिणामस्वरूप, गेब्रियल सैंटोस को चेतावनी दी गई और एना कैरोलिना विएरा को प्रतिनिधिमंडल से बर्खास्त कर दिया गया। वह तुरंत ब्राज़ील लौटेगी,”

टीम के प्रमुख गुस्तावो ओत्सुका ने स्थिति के जवाब में दूसरा बयान जारी किया, जिसमें कहा गया, “हम यहां खेलने या छुट्टियां मनाने नहीं आए हैं। हम यहां ब्राजील के लिए, उन 200 मिलियन करदाताओं के लिए काम कर रहे हैं जो हमारे लिए काम कर रहे हैं। रिले के गठन के बारे में अपनी बात, अपनी निराशा व्यक्त करने के लिए उसने पूरी तरह से अनुचित रुख अपनाया।''
 
“इसी अवधि के दौरान हमने इस स्थिति को अनुशासनात्मक समिति के पास ले जाने का निर्णय लिया, इस पर चर्चा की और उचित कार्रवाई की।" ओत्सुका ने कहा, हमें पोस्ट के माध्यम से पता चला।





हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Paris Olympic में भारत का किस दिन किस समय पर होगा कौन सा खेल? पढ़े पूरा शेड्यूल

Paris Olympic में भारत का किस दिन किस समय पर होगा कौन सा खेल? पढ़े पूरा शेड्यूलपेरिस ओलंपिक में स्पर्धाओं का कार्यक्रम

100 साल बाद फैशन की राजधानी पेरिस में लौट रहे ओलंपिक में दिखेगी लैंगिक समानता और पर्यावरण सुरक्षा

100 साल बाद फैशन की राजधानी पेरिस में लौट रहे ओलंपिक में दिखेगी लैंगिक समानता और पर्यावरण सुरक्षापेरिस ओलंपिक: कम संसाधन में अधिक करने की कोशिश

अबकी बार 10 पार, क्या पेरिस ओलंपिक में टोक्यो का रिकॉर्ड टूटेगा?

अबकी बार 10 पार, क्या पेरिस ओलंपिक में टोक्यो का रिकॉर्ड टूटेगा?भारत का लक्ष्य: पेरिस ओलंपिक में पदकों की संख्या दोहरे अंकों में पहुंचाना

Olympic Diary: आधे होटल हैं खाली, स्थानीय यातायात महंगा, सीन की सुरक्षा पर सवाल

Olympic Diary: आधे होटल हैं खाली, स्थानीय यातायात महंगा, सीन की सुरक्षा पर सवालपेरिस ओलंपिक के लिये यहां पहुंचे करीब 45000 वालिंटियर का यहां आना सार्थक हो गया जब उन्हें हवाई अड्डे पर टेनिस स्टार कार्लोस अल्काराज से मिलने का मौका मिला।पेरिस में सौ साल बाद ओलंपिक हो रहे हैं और वालिंटियर्स के लिये यह जिंदगी में एक बार मिलने वाला अनुभव है।

11 बरस के बच्चे से लेकर 60 पार के बुर्जुग तक ओलंपिक में बिखेरेंगे चमक

11 बरस के बच्चे से लेकर 60 पार के बुर्जुग तक ओलंपिक में बिखेरेंगे चमकग्यारह बरस की स्केटबोर्ड खिलाड़ी से लेकर 60 पार के घुड़सवार तक, पेरिस ओलंपिक में हर उम्र के खिलाड़ी अपनी चमक बिखेरते नजर आयेंगे।भारतीय दल में भी चौदह साल की तैराक धिनिध देसिंघु भी है जो 44 बरस के टेनिस दिग्गज रोजन बोपन्ना से प्रेरणा ले सकती हैं। PTI (भाषा) ने 26 जुलाई से शुरू हो रहे पेरिस ओलंपिक में सबसे छोटे और सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ियों पर नजर डाली है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

32 साल की उम्र में पहला ओलंपिक खेल रहे प्रणय पहुंचे प्री क्वार्टरफाइनल में

32 साल की उम्र में पहला ओलंपिक खेल रहे प्रणय पहुंचे प्री क्वार्टरफाइनल मेंअपना पहला ओलंपिक खेल रहे 32 साल के HS प्रणय को ग्रुप के आखिरी मैच में वियतनाम के ली डुक फाट के खिलाफ संघर्ष करना पड़ा। उन्होंने शुरुआती गेम में कई गलतियां करने का खामियाजा भुगतने के बाद दूसरे गेम में लय हासिल करने के बाद वियतनाम के खिलाड़ी को कोई मौका नहीं दिया और 62 मिनट में इस मुकाबले को अपने नाम कर लिया। प्रणय ने अपने आखिरी ग्रुप मैच में वियतनाम के ली डुक फाट को 16 . 21, 21 . 11, 21 . 12 से हराया।

मुझे उम्मीद है कि यह प्यार बरकरार रहेगा, विफलता पर लोग निराश नहीं होंगे: मनु

मुझे उम्मीद है कि यह प्यार बरकरार रहेगा, विफलता पर लोग निराश नहीं होंगे: मनुमनु भाकर महज 22 साल की उम्र में एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतकर भारत की सबसे सफल खिलाड़ियों की सूची में शामिल हो गयी हैं लेकिन उन्होंने पेरिस ओलंपिक में अपने तीसरे स्पर्धा से पहले उम्मीद जताई कि लोगों का उनके लिए प्यार बना रहेगा और अगर वह पदक जीतने में विफल रही तो कोई निराश नहीं होगा।

लक्ष्य सेन का ऐसा नो लुक बैक हैंड शॉट, क्रिस्टी संग फैंस हुए भौंचक्के (Video)

लक्ष्य सेन का ऐसा नो लुक बैक हैंड शॉट, क्रिस्टी संग फैंस हुए भौंचक्के (Video)लक्ष्य सेन ने पहले सेट के दौरान एक लंबी चली रैली में लक्ष्य सेन ने एक बैक हैंड शॉट खेला जो चर्चा का विषय बन गया। उन्होंने पीठ के पीछे जा रही शटल कॉक को अपने अंदाजे से बिना देखे ही रैकेट को बीच में ले आए और प्रतिद्वंदी को भौंचक्का कर दिया।

बेबस लगीं मनिका बत्रा, टेबल टेनिस में श्रीजा अकुला भी बाहर

बेबस लगीं मनिका बत्रा, टेबल टेनिस में श्रीजा अकुला भी बाहरभारत की मनिका बत्रा और श्रीजा अकुला का शानदार सफर बुधवार को यहां पेरिस ओलंपिक टेबल टेनिस महिला एकल स्पर्धा के प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में अपने से ऊंची रैंकिंग की खिलाड़ियों से हार कर खत्म हो गया।मनिका को जापान की मियू हिरानो ने 1 - 4 (11-6, 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 11-6) से शिकस्त दी।

पेरिस ओलंपिक के भारत के छठे दिन आ सकता है तीसरा पदक, पढ़ें पूरा शेड्यूल

पेरिस ओलंपिक के भारत के छठे दिन आ सकता है तीसरा पदक, पढ़ें पूरा शेड्यूलभारत का पेरिस ओलंपिक में गुरुवार को यहां छठे दिन का कार्यक्रम (भारतीय समयानुसार) इस प्रकार है।

टपकने लगी 1200 करोड़ में बनी नई संसद की छत, अखिलेश ने कसा तंज

टपकने लगी 1200 करोड़ में बनी नई संसद की छत, अखिलेश ने कसा तंजDelhi rain : दिल्ली में बुधवार को हुई भारी बारिश की वजह से हाहाकार मच गया। ओल्ड राजेंद्र नगर, प्रगति मैदान समेत दिल्ली की सड़कें पानी में डूब गई। इस बीच नई संसद की छत भी पानी में टपकती दिखाई दी। सपा नेता अखिलेश यादव ने इस पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि 1200 करोड़ की नई संसद की छत बारिश के बाद टपकने लगी, अखिलेश यादव ने कहा इससे अच्छी तो पुराने संसद थी।

सीएम सोरेन के जवाब को लेकर झारखंड विधानसभा में हंगामा, 18 BJP विधायक निलंबित

सीएम सोरेन के जवाब को लेकर झारखंड विधानसभा में हंगामा, 18 BJP विधायक निलंबित18 BJP MLAs suspended : झारखंड में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के 18 विधायकों (MLAs) को गुरुवार को अशोभनीय आचरण करने के लिए 2 अगस्त दोपहर 2 बजे तक विधानसभा से निलंबित कर दिया गया। ये विधायक मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से रोजगार के मुद्दे पर जवाब की मांग कर रहे थे।

live : गुरुग्राम के इफको चौक इलाके में करंट लगने से तीन लोगों की मौत

live : गुरुग्राम के इफको चौक इलाके में करंट लगने से तीन लोगों की मौतlive updates : हिमाचल प्रदेश के रामपुर, कुल्लू और मंडी में बादल फटने से तबाही मच गई। हादसे में 2 पन बिजली परियोजनाएं, कई सड़कें, पुल, स्कूल और अस्पताल क्षतिग्रस्त। हादसे के बाद 50 से ज्यादा लोग लापता है। पल पल की जानकारी...

Rain In India: आधा मानसून गुजर गया, 25 प्रतिशत भारतीय क्षेत्रों में वर्षा की कमी

Rain In India: आधा मानसून गुजर गया, 25 प्रतिशत भारतीय क्षेत्रों में वर्षा की कमीRain In India: मानसून (monsoon) का मौसम करीब आधा बीत चुका है और भारत के मौसम संबंधी 36 उपखंडों में से 25 प्रतिशत में कम बारिश दर्ज की गई है। भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) नई दिल्ली के आंकड़ों के अनुसार जुलाई में देश में सामान्य यानी 280.5 मिमी से 9 प्रतिशत अधिक बारिश हुई, जो 306.6 मिमी है।

हिमाचल में फटे बादल, बहे पुल और सड़कें, 2 जल विद्युत परियोजनाएं क्षतिग्रस्त

हिमाचल में फटे बादल, बहे पुल और सड़कें, 2 जल विद्युत परियोजनाएं क्षतिग्रस्तHimachal rain : हिमाचल प्रदेश में 3 स्थानों पर बादल फटने से 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई तथा करीब 50 लोग लापता हो गए हैं। बारिश के कारण कई मकान बह गए और सड़कें तथा 2 जल विद्युत परियोजनाएं क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

श्रावण मास

ओलंपिक

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com