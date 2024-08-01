बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ रात बिताना पड़ा भारी, इस खिलाड़ी को किया ओलंपिक से बाहर

Brazilian Swimmer Ana Sent Home from Olympics for Sneaking Out with Boyfriend Considers Legal Action— Freedom Square News (@Freedom_Square_) July 30, 2024
Ana Carolina Vieira, a Brazilian swimmer, is contemplating legal action against her national federation after being expelled from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Vieira and her… pic.twitter.com/JbjZJQwnRA
A Brazilian swimmer was expelled from the 2024 Paris Olympics after she broke a golden rule.— Daily News India (@DNI_official_X) July 30, 2024
Ana Carolina Vieira was caught sneaking out of the athletes' village to spend a night with her boyfriend and fellow teammate, Gabriel Santos. pic.twitter.com/WNLLcb2yRW
Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira opens up after shock Olympics expulsion after night out with boyfriend
Vieira and her boyfriend — fellow Brazilian swimmer Gabriel Da Silva Santos — reportedly left the Olympic Village on the night of July 26 for an excursion in Paris. pic.twitter.com/edQtSiS7kA— @DrK_VeritasMea (@DrK_VeritasMea) July 31, 2024
Ana Carolina Vieira, from Brazil, was sent home after sneaking out of the athlete’s village to spend a night with her boyfriend Gabriel Santos.
And when the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) tried to discipline her, she abused them and was immediately booked on a flight home. pic.twitter.com/20vEkbc3TE
— Anne Tootill (@toot5000) July 29, 2024