160 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलेगी नमो भारत ट्रेन, जानिए क्या है इसमें खास

Inauguration of the country’s first Regional Rapid Train #NamoBharat between Sahibabad & Duhai Depot by PM Sh @narendramodi Ji on 20 October 2023 will mark the beginning of a new era of state-of-the-art ultra modern urban commute in the country.@PMOIndia @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/bYJijE7R4b