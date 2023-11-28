आज शाम मिल सकती है खुशखबरी, सिलक्यारा टनल के बाहर डॉक्टर तैनात : Live Update

-मजदूरों को निकालने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। टीम को टनल के अंदर गद्दे ले जाते हुए देखा गया है। टनल के बाहर 41 एम्बुलेंस और डॉक्टर तैनात कर दिए गए हैं। एम्बुलेंस को सुरंग के भीतर ले जाया जा रहा है। अभी एक और पाइप डाला जाएगा।
VIDEO | Silkyara tunnel rescue update: Ambulances being readied outside the tunnel as rescue operation continues. #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/LEofqHgleq— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2023
Remember the Name - 201 MADRAS SAPPERS— ANURAAG ॐ SHARMA
The team made RATS's hole at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel and made a BIG breakthrough.
JUST IN - TUNNEL IN OPEN NOW#UttarakhandTunnelRescue pic.twitter.com/8xFHgmYbGN