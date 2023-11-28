आज शाम मिल सकती है खुशखबरी, सिलक्यारा टनल के बाहर डॉक्टर तैनात : Live Update

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation in Uttarkashi: सिलक्यारा टनल से जल्द ही खुशखबरी मिलने की उम्मीद की जा रही है। एम्बुलेंस के साथ डॉक्टरों की टीम भी तैनात कर दी गई है। श्रमिकों को बाहर लाने के बाद उपचार के लिए तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया जाएगा। बताया जा रहा है कि रेस्क्यू का काम अंतिम चरण में है। टनल में 12 नवंबर से 8 राज्यों के 41 मजदूर फंसे हुए हैं। आइए जानते सिलक्यारा टनल रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

-उत्तराखंड के मुख्‍यमंत्री कार्यालय ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को एक बार फिर मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी को फोन कर सिल्क्यारा में सुरंग में फंसे श्रमिकों के राहत और बचाव कार्य के बारे में जानकारी ली।



-अंतरराष्ट्रीय टनलिंग विशेषज्ञ अर्नोल्ड डिक्स ने सिल्कयारा सुरंग के अंदर फंसे 41 श्रमिकों की सुरक्षित निकासी के लिए सुरंग के मुख्य द्वार पर बने एक मंदिर में पुजारी के साथ पूजा की।

VIDEO | Silkyara tunnel rescue update: Ambulances being readied outside the tunnel as rescue operation continues.

Remember the Name - 201 MADRAS SAPPERS

The team made RATS's hole at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel and made a BIG breakthrough.



JUST IN - TUNNEL IN OPEN NOW