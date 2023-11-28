मंगलवार, 28 नवंबर 2023
आज शाम मिल सकती है खुशखबरी, सिलक्यारा टनल के बाहर डॉक्टर तैनात : Live Update

आज शाम मिल सकती है खुशखबरी, सिलक्यारा टनल के बाहर डॉक्टर तैनात : Live Update - Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation in Uttarkashi Uttarakhand
Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation in Uttarkashi: सिलक्यारा टनल से जल्द ही खुशखबरी मिलने की उम्मीद की जा रही है। एम्बुलेंस के साथ डॉक्टरों की टीम भी तैनात कर दी गई है। श्रमिकों को बाहर लाने के बाद उपचार के लिए तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया जाएगा। बताया जा रहा है कि रेस्क्यू का काम अंतिम चरण में है। टनल में 12 नवंबर से 8 राज्यों के 41 मजदूर फंसे हुए हैं। आइए जानते सिलक्यारा टनल रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 
 

-उत्तराखंड के मुख्‍यमंत्री कार्यालय ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को एक बार फिर मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी को फोन कर सिल्क्यारा में सुरंग में फंसे श्रमिकों के राहत और बचाव कार्य के बारे में जानकारी ली। 
 
-अंतरराष्ट्रीय टनलिंग विशेषज्ञ अर्नोल्ड डिक्स ने सिल्कयारा सुरंग के अंदर फंसे 41 श्रमिकों की सुरक्षित निकासी के लिए सुरंग के मुख्य द्वार पर बने एक मंदिर में पुजारी के साथ पूजा की।

-मजदूरों को निकालने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। टीम को टनल के अंदर गद्दे ले जाते हुए देखा गया है। टनल के बाहर 41 एम्बुलेंस और डॉक्टर तैनात कर दिए गए हैं। एम्बुलेंस को सुरंग के भीतर ले जाया जा रहा है। अभी एक और पाइप डाला जाएगा।

बचाव कर्मियों ने मंगलवार को उत्तराखंड की सिलक्यारा सुरंग में मलबे के अंदर 60 मीटर तक ड्रिलिंग का काम पूरा कर लिया। NDRF, SDRF की टीम सुरंग में गई। 16 दिन से इसमें फंसे मजदूरों के अब जल्द बाहर निकलने की उम्मीद है। 
सुरंग हादसा : ऑगर मशीन के हिस्से बाहर निकाले गए, लंबवत ड्रिलिंग 36 मीटर तक पहुंची

सुरंग हादसा : ऑगर मशीन के हिस्से बाहर निकाले गए, लंबवत ड्रिलिंग 36 मीटर तक पहुंचीSilkyara Tunnel Accident : उत्तराखंड की सिलक्यारा सुरंग में फंसे 41 श्रमिकों को बाहर निकालने के लिए चलाए जा रहे बचाव अभियान के 16वें दिन सोमवार को मलबे में फंसी अमेरिकी ऑगर मशीन के हिस्से बाहर निकाल लिए गए हैं, जबकि सुरंग के ऊपर से की जा रही लंबवत ड्रिलिंग 36 मीटर तक पहुंच गई है।

Drone Deal : चीन की बढ़ेगी चिंता! 31 'हंटर-किलर' प्रीडेटर ड्रोन खरीदने जा रहा भारत, अमेरिका से हो रही डील

Drone Deal : चीन की बढ़ेगी चिंता! 31 'हंटर-किलर' प्रीडेटर ड्रोन खरीदने जा रहा भारत, अमेरिका से हो रही डीलMQ-9B Predator Drone Deal : भारत के एक सौदे से चीन की चिंताएं बढ़ने वाली हैं। भारत अंतर-सरकारी ढांचे के तहत मार्च तक अमेरिका से 31 एमक्यू-9बी प्रीडेटर सशस्त्र ड्रोन खरीदने को लेकर एक ऐतिहासिक सौदे पर विचार कर रहा है और अमेरिकी कांग्रेस से अगले कुछ हफ्तों में आपूर्ति को मंजूरी मिल जाने की उम्मीद है।

UP में बड़ी कार्रवाई, धार्मिक स्‍थलों से उतारे 3238 लाउडस्पीकर

UP में बड़ी कार्रवाई, धार्मिक स्‍थलों से उतारे 3238 लाउडस्पीकर3238 loudspeakers removed from religious places in UP : उत्‍तर प्रदेश सरकार के निर्देश पर अवैध लाउडस्पीकर/ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्रों के विरुद्ध चलाए गए राज्यव्यापी अभियान के तहत सोमवार को तेज आवाज वाले 3238 लाउडस्पीकर/ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्रों को सार्वजनिक/धार्मिक स्‍थलों से उतारा गया। सार्वजनिक और धार्मिक स्थलों पर कुल 61399 लाउडस्पीकर/ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्रों की जांच की गई।

Weather Update : राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में ओलावृष्टि और बारिश, अब और चमकेगी ठंड

Weather Update : राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में ओलावृष्टि और बारिश, अब और चमकेगी ठंडHail and rain in parts of Rajasthan : राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान ओलावृष्टि के साथ हल्की से मध्यम बारिश दर्ज की गई। इससे ठंड अब और बढ़ सकती है। सिरोही के माउंट आबू, सांचौर (जालौर) में पांच-पांच सेमी बारिश हुई। सबसे अधिक 60 मिलीमीटर बारिश बाड़मेर के सिंदरी इलाके में हुई।

अरविंद केजरीवाल को बड़ा झटका, AAP सरकार की बनाई स्टैंडिंग कमेटी को LG ने किया भंग, जानिए क्या बोले

अरविंद केजरीवाल को बड़ा झटका, AAP सरकार की बनाई स्टैंडिंग कमेटी को LG ने किया भंग, जानिए क्या बोलेAam Aadmi Party : दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना (VK Saxena) ने आपराधिक मामलों में जांच की गुणवत्ता और उनके अभियोजन को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आप सरकार द्वारा गठित स्थायी समिति को यह कहते हुए भंग कर दिया है कि यह 2014 के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देशों का 'घोर उल्लंघन' है। राजनिवास के एक आदेश में यह जानकारी दी गई।

बालाघाट पोस्टल बैलेट मामले में कलेक्टर को सस्पेंड करने की मांग, कमलनाथ ने बताया अक्षम्य अपराध

बालाघाट पोस्टल बैलेट मामले में कलेक्टर को सस्पेंड करने की मांग, कमलनाथ ने बताया अक्षम्य अपराधमध्यप्रदेश में काउंटिंग से पहले बालाघाट में पोस्टल बैलेट से कथित तौर पर छेड़छाड़ को लेकर अब कांग्रेस हमलावर हो गई है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने आज सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर लिखा कि “पारदर्शिता और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा लोकतंत्र के बुनियादी उसूल हैं। कल बालाघाट में डाक मतपत्रों को जिस तरह से खोला गया, वह गंभीर कदाचरण है। उसके बाद सरकारी मशीनरी और जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने जिस तरह से इस कृत्य को सही साबित करने की कोशिश की, वह और भी अक्षम्य अपराध है”।

कौन युगपुरुष और महापुरुष, जनता फैसला करेगी : राउत

कौन युगपुरुष और महापुरुष, जनता फैसला करेगी : राउतमुंबई। उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ के महात्मा गांधी को ‘महापुरुष’ और प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को ‘युगपुरुष’ कहकर संबोधित करने के एक दिन बाद शिवसेना (यूबीटी) नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि इसका फैसला इतिहास और जनता करेगी।

जुबली हिल्स में ऑटो में घूमे राहुल गांधी, तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस का आखिरी दांव

जुबली हिल्स में ऑटो में घूमे राहुल गांधी, तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस का आखिरी दांवTelangana election news : पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने मंगलवार को तेलंगाना के जुबली हिल्स में ऑटो चालकों और स्वच्छता कर्मचारियों के साथ बातचीत की। इसके बाद उन्होंने एक ऑटो रिक्शा में सवारी की। इस दौरान पूर्व क्रिकेटर और जुबली हिल्स से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार राहुल गांधी भी उनके साथ थे।

महिलाओं की हत्या के विरुद्ध यूरोप में सड़क पर उतरे लोग

महिलाओं की हत्या के विरुद्ध यूरोप में सड़क पर उतरे लोगProtests Against Femicide in Europe: लड़कियों-महिलाओं के साथ मारपीट और उनकी हत्या भारत जैसे विकासशील देशों की ही कोई विशेष समस्या नहीं है। यूरोप-अमेरिका के धनी-मानी विकसित देशों में भी इसकी रोकथाम के लिए हर साल दो-दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस मनाए जाते हैं, पर परिणाम ढाक के तीन पात से आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रहे हैं।

क्या भारत में लॉन्च होगा Honor 100? जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

क्या भारत में लॉन्च होगा Honor 100? जानिए फीचर्स और कीमतHonor 100 Series Launched : Honor 100 को चीन में लॉन्च किया गया है। सीरीज में Honor 100 और Honor 100 Pro को पेश किया गया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में 120Hz FHD+ डिस्प्ले दिया गया है। यह एक OLED डिस्प्ले है। स्मार्टफोन में 5000 एमएएच बैटरी से लैस किया गया है। यह Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC के साथ आता है। यह स्मार्टफोन अभी चीन में लॉन्च किया गया है। कंपनी इसे भारत में कब लॉन्च करेगी। इसकी जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

Samsung Galaxy A05 : क्या बहुत सस्ता है सैमसंग का यह धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए भारत में कीमत

Samsung Galaxy A05 : क्या बहुत सस्ता है सैमसंग का यह धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए भारत में कीमतSamsung Galaxy A05 Price in India : Samsung ने ग्राहकों के लिए भारतीय बाजार में एक नया बजट स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy A05 को लॉन्च कर दिया है। Galaxy A05 में मीडियाटेक प्रोसेसर और एचडी प्लस पैनल के साथ दमदार बैटरी भी दी गई है। जानिए भारत में कितनी है इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत-

Redmi Note 13R Pro : 108-megapixel कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी और कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे

Redmi Note 13R Pro : 108-megapixel कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी और कीमत सुनकर चौंक जाएंगेRedmi ने अपना नया स्मार्टफोन Redmi Note 13R Pro लॉन्च कर दिया है। हालांकि यह स्मार्टफोन अभी चीन में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसे भारत में कब लॉन्च किया जाएगा। इसकी कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। जानते हैं इस स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स क्या हैं। यह रेडमी लाइनअप का ही नया स्मार्टफोन है।

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5g : 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी और 128GB मेमोरी, त्योहारों पर धमाका कर देगा

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5g : 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी और 128GB मेमोरी, त्योहारों पर धमाका कर देगाXiaomi Redmi 13C 5g : भारतीय बाजार में जल्द लॉन्च होगा। स्मार्टफोन को Amazon पर लिस्ट कर दिया गया है। Xiaomi ने इसकी लॉन्च डेट के बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा है। जानिए इस स्मार्टफोन में कौनसे फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं।

2599 रु. में 'जियोफोन प्राइमा' लॉन्च, 23 भाषाओं में कर सकता है काम

2599 रु. में 'जियोफोन प्राइमा' लॉन्च, 23 भाषाओं में कर सकता है काम'JioPhone Prima' launched : उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी (Mukesh Ambani) की कंपनी रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) ने काई-ओएस पर आधारित 4जी कीपैड स्मार्टफोन 'जियोफोन प्राइमा' (JioPhone Prima) को लॉन्च कर दिया है। कीपैड स्मार्टफोन का यह एक किफायती और एडवांस वर्जन है जिसे कंपनी ने 2599 रु. में बाजार में उतारा है। यूट्यूब, फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप, गूगल वॉयस असिस्टेंट (YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Voice Assistant) जैसी तमाम सुविधाएं अब जियोफोन प्राइमा में बस एक क्लिक पर उपलब्ध होंगी। जियो ने अपने नए कीपैड स्मार्टफोन के लुक और डिजाइन पर काफी काम किया है।
