शनिवार, 17 मई 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. shshi tharoor says, ready to serve when national interest is involved, and my services are required
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 17 मई 2025 (12:25 IST)

थरूर बोले, राष्ट्रीय हित में सेवा के लिए हमेशा उपलब्ध

Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharor news in hindi : कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर ने विदेश जाने वाले सात प्रतिनिधिमंडलों में से एक का नेतृत्व करने की जिम्मेदारी मिलने के बाद शनिवार को कहा कि जब राष्ट्रीय हित की बात होगी तो वह सेवा के लिए हमेशा उपलब्ध रहेंगे। ALSO READ: पाकिस्तान की पोल खोलने वाले सांसदों की लिस्ट पर बवाल, कांग्रेस क्यों है नाराज?
 
लोकसभा सदस्य थरूर ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, 'हाल की घटनाओं पर हमारे देश का दृष्टिकोण प्रस्तुत करने के लिए पांच प्रमुख राजधानियों में एक सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व करने के लिए भारत सरकार के निमंत्रण से मैं सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं। जब राष्ट्रीय हित की बात हो और मेरी सेवाओं की आवश्यकता हो तो मैं उपलब्ध रहूंगा। जय हिंद।'
 
सरकार इस महीने के अंत में सात सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के सदस्यों समेत प्रमुख साझेदार देशों में भेजेगी ताकि पहलगाम आतंकवादी हमले और 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' के बाद आतंकवाद को कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करने के भारत के संदेश को लोगों तक पहुंचाया जा सके। ALSO READ: पीएम मोदी की टीम में शशि थरूर, दुनिया में खोलेंगे पाकिस्तान की पोल
 
भाजपा सांसद रविशंकर प्रसाद और बैजयंत पांडा, कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर, जदयू के सांसद संजय झा, द्रमुक की कनिमोई, राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (शरदचंद्र पवार) की सांसद सुप्रिया सुले और शिवसेना के श्रीकांत शिंदे सात अलग-अलग प्रतिनिधिमंडलों का नेतृत्व करेंगे। इनमें से 4 नेता सत्तारूढ़ राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन से हैं, जबकि 3 विपक्षी ‘इंडिया’ गठबंधन से हैं।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रतिनिधिमंडल में सरकार ने कांग्रेस द्वारा भेजे गए 4 नाम आनंद शर्मा, गौरव गोगोई, सैयद नासिर हुसैन और अमरिंदर सिंह राजा वडिंग की जगह सरकार ने शशि थरूर, मनीष तिवारी, सलमान खुर्शीद और अमर सिंह को चुना है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

LoC से सटे उड़ी को भूतिया शहर बना दिया पाक गोलाबारी ने

LoC से सटे उड़ी को भूतिया शहर बना दिया पाक गोलाबारी नेUri के लोगों को डर रहता है कि बम फिर गिरेंगे और जो कुछ घर बचा है उसे भी मिटा देंगे।

भारत को कैसे मिलेगा POK, सेना के पूर्व DGMO ने बताया तरीका

भारत को कैसे मिलेगा POK, सेना के पूर्व DGMO ने बताया तरीकापूर्व DGMO अनिल भट्‍ट ने कहा- ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ के कारण आधुनिक युद्ध कौशल में ड्रोन का महत्व स्पष्ट रूप से सामने आया है

अमेरिका में कर लगने से भारतीयों के लिए घर पैसा भेजना होगा महंगा

अमेरिका में कर लगने से भारतीयों के लिए घर पैसा भेजना होगा महंगाIndian citizens News in Hindi : ट्रंप प्रशासन के विदेश में भेजे जाने वाले धन पर 5 प्रतिशत कर लगाने की योजना से अमेरिका में रहने वाले भारतीयों के लिए घर पैसा भेजने की लागत बढ़ सकती है। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने 'वृहद प्राथमिकता विधेयक' में धन प्रेषण पर पांच प्रतिशत उत्पाद शुल्क लगाने का प्रस्ताव किया है। इस कर की वजह से भारतीयों पर सालाना 1.6 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर से अधिक का बोझ पड़ सकता है।

पाकिस्तान को दुनिया में बेनकाब करेंगे भारत के सांसद, कांग्रेस से कौन कौन?

पाकिस्तान को दुनिया में बेनकाब करेंगे भारत के सांसद, कांग्रेस से कौन कौन?Indian MPs will expose Pakistan to the world : सरकार पहलगाम में आतंकवादी हमले के जवाब में चलाए गए ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ के बाद आक्रामक राजनयिक अभियान के तहत वैश्विक मंच पर भारत के पक्ष को मजबूती से रखने और पाकिस्तान प्रायोजित आतंकवाद को बेनकाब करने के लिए विभिन्न देशों में कई बहुदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल भेजेगी। सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी और मुख्य विपक्षी कांग्रेस सहित विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के सांसदों से सरकार ने इसके लिए आह्वान किया है।

नक्सलियों से लड़ते हुए शहीद हुई बहादुर K9 सिपाही ‘रोलो’!

नक्सलियों से लड़ते हुए शहीद हुई बहादुर K9 सिपाही ‘रोलो’!छत्तीसगढ़ और तेलंगाना की सीमा पर स्थित कोरगोटलु की पहाड़ियों में जब देश का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा और सबसे संगठित नक्सल विरोधी अभियान चल रहा था, तब उसमें शामिल थी एक छोटी लेकिन बेहद बहादुर सिपाही — CRPF की स्निफर डॉग 'रोलो'।

और भी वीडियो देखें

NIA को बड़ी सफलता, मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से ISIS स्लीपर सेल के 2 सदस्य गिरफ्तार

NIA को बड़ी सफलता, मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से ISIS स्लीपर सेल के 2 सदस्य गिरफ्तारNIA arrested ISIS sleeper cell members : राष्ट्रीय अन्वेषण अभिकरण (NIA) ने आतंकवादी संगठन 'इस्लामिक स्टेट ऑफ इराक एंड सीरिया (ISIS) से जुड़े स्लीपर सेल के 2 फरार आरोपियों को मुंबई हवाई अड्डे से गिरफ्तार किया है। दोनों महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में आईईडी के निर्माण और परीक्षण से संबंधित 2023 के मामले में वांछित थे। एनआईए ने दोनों आरोपियों पर 3-3 लाख रुपए का नकद इनाम भी घोषित किया था।

LIVE: NIA को बड़ी सफलता, मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से ISIS स्लीपर सेल के 2 सदस्य गिरफ्तार

LIVE: NIA को बड़ी सफलता, मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से ISIS स्लीपर सेल के 2 सदस्य गिरफ्तारLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : एनआईए ने आतंकवादी संगठन 'इस्लामिक स्टेट ऑफ इराक एंड सीरिया (ISIS) से जुड़े स्लीपर सेल के दो फरार आरोपियों को मुंबई हवाई अड्डे से गिरफ्तार किया है। दोनों महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में आईईडी के निर्माण और परीक्षण से संबंधित 2023 के मामले में वांछित थे। पल पल की जानकारी....

पाकिस्तान पर बोले ओवैसी, दुआ करें अल्लाह सीधी कर दे उनकी दुम

पाकिस्तान पर बोले ओवैसी, दुआ करें अल्लाह सीधी कर दे उनकी दुमOwaisi on Pakistan : ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिममीन (AIMIM) नेता असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने पाकिस्तान की तुलना कुत्ते से करते हुए एक बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने लोगों से कहा कि पाकिस्तान सुधरने वाला देश नहीं है। दुआ करें कि अल्लाह सीधी कर दे पड़ोसी की दुम।

पाकिस्तान की पोल खोलने वाले सांसदों की लिस्ट पर बवाल, कांग्रेस क्यों है नाराज?

पाकिस्तान की पोल खोलने वाले सांसदों की लिस्ट पर बवाल, कांग्रेस क्यों है नाराज?MP list to expose Pakistan : कांग्रेस ने विदेश में भारत के पक्ष को मजबूती से रखने और पाकिस्तान प्रायोजित आतंकवाद को बेनकाब करने के लिए अगले सप्ताह से विभिन्न देशों का दौरा करने वाले प्रतिनिधिमंडलों के लिए अपने चार नेताओं आनंद शर्मा, गौरव गोगोई, सैयद नासिर हुसैन और अमरिंदर सिंह राजा वडिंग के नाम सरकार को दिए थे। हालांकि इनमें से एक को भी प्रतिनिधिमंडल में जगह नहीं मिली।

ब्रह्मोस से डरा पाकिस्तान, रावलपिंडी से हटाएगा सैन्य मुख्यालय

ब्रह्मोस से डरा पाकिस्तान, रावलपिंडी से हटाएगा सैन्य मुख्यालयPakistan army headquarter : रावलपिंडी के नूर खान एयरबेस पर ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के तहत भारतीय सेना के मिसाइल हमले के बाद से पाकिस्तान ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल से डरा हुआ नजर आ रहा है। उनसे अपना सैन्य मुख्यालय रावलपिंडी से हटाकर इस्लामाबाद करने का फैसला किया है।

itel A90 : 7000 रुपए से भी कम कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ iPhone जैसा दिखने वाला स्मार्टफोन

itel A90 : 7000 रुपए से भी कम कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ iPhone जैसा दिखने वाला स्मार्टफोनitel A90 Price in india : इंटेल ने हाल में एक सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 7,000 रुपए से कम है। स्मार्टफोन का लुक iPhone की तरह है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो itel A90 स्मार्टफोन 6.6 इंच के HD+ IPS डिस्प्ले के साथ आता है। इसके साथ 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट का सपोर्ट मिलेगा।

सिर्फ एक फोटो से हैक हो सकता है बैंक अकाउंट, जानिए क्या है ये नया व्हाट्सएप इमेज स्कैम

सिर्फ एक फोटो से हैक हो सकता है बैंक अकाउंट, जानिए क्या है ये नया व्हाट्सएप इमेज स्कैमwhatsapp image scam alert in hindi: आज का जमाना डिजिटल कनेक्टिविटी का है। WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म ने लोगों को आपस में जोड़ने का काम आसान बना दिया है। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे तकनीक आगे बढ़ी है, वैसे-वैसे साइबर हैकर्स भी और ज्यादा चालाक हो गए हैं।

Motorola Edge 60 Pro : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला तगड़ा 5G फोन, जानिए भारत में क्या है कीमत

Motorola Edge 60 Pro : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला तगड़ा 5G फोन, जानिए भारत में क्या है कीमतमोटोरोला एज 60 प्रो लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन में 6,000mAh की दमदार बैटरी और 12GB रैम जैसे फीचर्स मिलते हैं। फोन का लुक और डिजाइन इस सीरीज के हाल ही में लॉन्च हुए Motorola Edge 60 Fusion की तरह ही है। मोटोरोला के इस फोन की खास बात यह है कि इसमें वाटर और डस्ट प्रूफ फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। जानिए क्या हैं इसकी कीमत और अन्य फीचर्स-
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

IPL 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com