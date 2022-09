हल्ला बोल रैली को भाजपा नेता ने बताया राहुल रीलॉन्च सीजन 5, कहा- एक अनार, 5 बीमार

“Rahul Relaunch” Season 5 begins today with “Halla Bol” even as “Main Hoon Na” featuring Mamata di, KCR, Arvind & Nitish ji hits the screens!



Ek anaar (Khursi) , 5 beemar!



Btw NASA has contacted INC to ask it how they manage to “relaunch” a failed rocket again & again!