राहुल गांधी ने मुस्लिम लीग को बताया सेकुलर पार्टी, भाजपा ने किया पलटवार

Rahul Gandhi in USA : अमेरिकी दौरे पर गए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने वॉशिंगटन के नेशनल प्रेस क्लब में मुस्लिम लीग को सेकुलर पार्टी बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि मुस्लिम लीग में गैर धर्मनिरपेक्ष जैसा कुछ नहीं है। राहुल के बयान पर बवाल मच गया। भाजपा ने भी उन पर पलटवार किया।

राहुल ने एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि मुस्लिम लीग पूरी तरह से धर्मनिरपेक्ष पार्टी है। इसमें गैर-धर्मनिरपेक्ष कुछ भी नहीं है। मुझे लगता है कि सवाल पूछने वाले ने मुस्लिम लीग का अध्ययन नहीं किया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि मुस्लिम लीग केरल में कांग्रेस की सहयोगी पार्टी है।

इस पर पलटवार करते हुए भाजपा नेता अमित मालवीय ने कहा कि जो मुस्लिम लीग पार्टी देश के बंटवारे के लिए जिम्मेदार है, वह राहुल गांधी के मुताबिक सेक्युलर पार्टी है। वायनाड में स्वीकार्यता बनाए रखने के लिए यह उनकी मजबूरी है।

Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India’s partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party.



Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here…



It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/sHVqjcGYLb