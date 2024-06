भाजपा सांसद भर्तृहरि महताब ने प्रोटेम स्पीकर के पद की शपथ ली

Hon'ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs Shri @KirenRijiju ji attended the swearing-in ceremony of Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab ji as the Protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony was graced by Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu… pic.twitter.com/pYkNgDfF2q