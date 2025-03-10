राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ICC Champions Trophy जीतने पर टीम इंडिया को दी बधाई

उन्होंने कहा, “भारत तीन बार ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली एकमात्र टीम बन गई है। खिलाड़ी, प्रबंधन और सहयोगी स्टाफ क्रिकेट इतिहास बनाने के लिए सर्वोच्च प्रशंसा के पात्र हैं। मैं भारतीय क्रिकेट के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करती हूं।”
Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. India becomes the only team to win the Trophy thrice. The players, the management and the support staff deserve highest accolades for creating cricketing history. I wish Indian cricket a very…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 9, 2025
उल्लेखनीय है कि भारत ने रविवार को दुबई इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में न्यूजीलैंड पर चार विकेट से रोमांचक जीत के साथ अपना तीसरा आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब जीता। यह जीत पिछले साल विश्व कप जीत के बाद भारत का लगातार दूसरा आईसीसी खिताब है।(एजेंसी)
An exceptional game and an exceptional result!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2025
Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all round display.