सोमवार, 10 मार्च 2025
  4. President and Prime Minister heaps praises on Team India after Champions Trophy Triumph
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 10 मार्च 2025 (09:49 IST)

राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ICC Champions Trophy जीतने पर टीम इंडिया को दी बधाई

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को दुबई में आयोजित आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 में टीम इंडिया की शानदार जीत पर बधाई दी।राष्ट्रपति ने ‘एक्स’ पर कहा, “आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी, 2025 जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को हार्दिक बधाई।”
उन्होंने कहा, “भारत तीन बार ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली एकमात्र टीम बन गई है। खिलाड़ी, प्रबंधन और सहयोगी स्टाफ क्रिकेट इतिहास बनाने के लिए सर्वोच्च प्रशंसा के पात्र हैं। मैं भारतीय क्रिकेट के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करती हूं।”

इसी तरह प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल ‘एक्स’ पर कहा, “एक असाधारण खेल और एक असाधारण परिणाम!”

उन्होंने कहा, “आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी घर लाने के लिए हमारी क्रिकेट टीम पर गर्व है। उन्होंने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। शानदार ऑल-राउंड प्रदर्शन के लिए हमारी टीम को बधाई।”
उल्लेखनीय है कि भारत ने रविवार को दुबई इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में न्यूजीलैंड पर चार विकेट से रोमांचक जीत के साथ अपना तीसरा आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब जीता। यह जीत पिछले साल विश्व कप जीत के बाद भारत का लगातार दूसरा आईसीसी खिताब है।(एजेंसी)
चीन और पाकिस्तान को लेकर सेना प्रमुख ने दिया बड़ा बयान

चीन और पाकिस्तान को लेकर सेना प्रमुख ने दिया बड़ा बयानचीन और पाकिस्तान का परोक्ष संदर्भ देते हुए सेना प्रमुख जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी ने शनिवार को कहा कि ‘‘उच्च स्तर का गठजोड़’’ है, जिसे स्वीकार किया जाना चाहिए। ‘इंडिया टुडे कॉन्क्लेव’ में एक परिचर्चा सत्र के दौरान चीन और पाकिस्तान के बीच निकटता पर एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘इसका मतलब क्या है, जहां तक ​​मेरा संबंध है, दो-मोर्चों पर खतरा एक वास्तविकता है।’’

सशक्त नारी से ही प्रदेश और देश बन रहा सशक्त और समृद्ध : डॉ. मोहन यादव

सशक्त नारी से ही प्रदेश और देश बन रहा सशक्त और समृद्ध : डॉ. मोहन यादवमध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर भोपाल के कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे सभागार में आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में एक करोड़ 27 लाख लाड़ली बहनों के बैंक खातों में राशि अंतरित करने के साथ 26 लाख से अधिक महिलाओं को घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर रिफिलिंग की राशि अंतरित की।

UP में बड़ी नकल का खुलासा, प्रिंसीपल के घर में दे रहे थे परीक्षा, उत्तर पुस्तिका समेत 14 लोग गिरफ्तार

UP में बड़ी नकल का खुलासा, प्रिंसीपल के घर में दे रहे थे परीक्षा, उत्तर पुस्तिका समेत 14 लोग गिरफ्तारHardoi Uttar Pradesh News : उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिले में पुलिस के विशेष कार्य बल (STF) की टीम ने एक परीक्षा केंद्र के प्रधानाचार्य के घर में राज्य बोर्ड परीक्षा की 10वीं कक्षा का प्रश्न पत्र हल कर रहे 14 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके पास से 20 उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं बरामद की हैं। यह मामला शुक्रवार को उप्र बोर्ड परीक्षा की सुबह की पाली में अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा से जुड़ा हुआ है।

भाजपा के लिए काम कर रहे हैं कांग्रेस नेता, राहुल गांधी ने दी कड़ी चेतावनी

भाजपा के लिए काम कर रहे हैं कांग्रेस नेता, राहुल गांधी ने दी कड़ी चेतावनीRahul Gandhi gave a stern warning : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने शनिवार को कहा कि उनकी पार्टी में उन कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं की पहचान करने की जरूरत है, जो भाजपा के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने ऐसे कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की चेतावनी भी दी। गांधी ने कहा कि पार्टी का पहला काम कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं के दो समूहों को अलग करना है।

महिला दिवस पर कांग्रेस ने पंजाब की AAP सरकार को याद दिलाया यह वादा

महिला दिवस पर कांग्रेस ने पंजाब की AAP सरकार को याद दिलाया यह वादाCongress appeals to Punjab government : कांग्रेस की पंजाब इकाई के नेता प्रताप सिंह बाजवा ने शनिवार को आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) सरकार को राज्य की प्रत्येक महिला को 1000 रुपए प्रति माह देने के अपने अधूरे वादे की याद दिलाई और अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर यह धनराशि जारी करने को कहा। 'आप' ने राज्य में 2022 में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले सत्ता में आने पर प्रत्येक महिला को प्रति माह 1000 रुपए देने का वादा किया था।

CM योगी ने युवाओं में भरा जोश, 5 लाख रुपए का ब्याज मुक्त ऋण देते हुए बोले प्रगति के रास्ते से हटा हर बैरियर

CM योगी ने युवाओं में भरा जोश, 5 लाख रुपए का ब्याज मुक्त ऋण देते हुए बोले प्रगति के रास्ते से हटा हर बैरियरमेरठ में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मेरठ एवं सहारनपुर मंडल के 1070 युवाओं को 48 करोड़ रुपए के ऋण वितरित किया है। इस दौरान उन्होंने युवाओं का मनोबल बढ़ाते हुए कहा कि उनकी प्रगति में आने वाली हर बाधा को दूर करने के लिए सरकार उनके साथ है। सीएम योगी ने बताया कि 'सीएम युवा उद्यमी स्कीम' को लेकर प्रदेश के युवाओं में जबरदस्त उत्साह देखने को मिला है।

राजा भैया के खिलाफ दिल्ली में FIR, पत्नी ने लगाए शारीरिक और मानसिक क्रूरता के आरोप

राजा भैया के खिलाफ दिल्ली में FIR, पत्नी ने लगाए शारीरिक और मानसिक क्रूरता के आरोपउत्तरप्रदेश के कुंडा से बाहुबली विधायक रघुराज प्रताप सिंह उर्फ ​​राजा भैया के खिलाफ उनकी पत्नी भानवी सिंह की शिकायत के आधार पर घरेलू हिंसा का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। अधिकारी ने बताया कि राजा भैया के खिलाफ 7 मार्च को दिल्ली के सफदरजंग एन्क्लेव पुलिस थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई। भानवी कुमारी सिंह ने प्रताड़ित काफी समय से अपने पति से अलग दिल्ली में रह रही हैं।

PM मोदी ने चुनावी परिदृश्य में सत्ता विरोध को सत्ता समर्थन में बदला

PM मोदी ने चुनावी परिदृश्य में सत्ता विरोध को सत्ता समर्थन में बदलाभारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने रविवार को कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने चुनावी परिदृश्य में सत्ता विरोधी भावना को सत्ता समर्थक भावना में बदलकर देश की राजनीतिक संस्कृति को बदल दिया है। नड्डा ने यहां एक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए पिछले 3 लोकसभा चुनावों के दौरान भाजपा के पक्ष में बढ़ते मत प्रतिशत का भी जिक्र किया।

Kathua Murder Case : हत्याकांड को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने दिया यह बयान, गृह सचिव ने की स्थिति की समीक्षा

Kathua Murder Case : हत्याकांड को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने दिया यह बयान, गृह सचिव ने की स्थिति की समीक्षाKathua Murder Case : केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ जिले की बिलावर तहसील के एक सुदूर इलाके में 3 नागरिकों की हत्या में रविवार को आतंकवादियों की संलिप्तता की ओर इशारा किया। केंद्रीय गृह सचिव गोविंद मोहन यहां एक बैठक में सुरक्षा स्थिति की समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। मंत्री ने कहा कि एक शांतिपूर्ण क्षेत्र में माहौल खराब करने के पीछे कोई गहरी साजिश नजर आ रही है।

मैच के दौरान लगाए थे भारत विरोधी नारे, पुलिस एक्शन के बाद परिवार ने किया दावा, पढ़िए क्या है पूरा मामला

मैच के दौरान लगाए थे भारत विरोधी नारे, पुलिस एक्शन के बाद परिवार ने किया दावा, पढ़िए क्या है पूरा मामलामहाराष्ट्र के सिंधुदुर्ग जिले में एक क्रिकेट मैच के दौरान भारत विरोधी नारे लगाने के आरोपी 15 वर्षीय किशोर और उसके परिवार पर मामला दर्ज होने के कुछ सप्ताह बाद उन्होंने दावा किया है कि किशोर पढ़ाई के लिए मदरसे में जाता था और उसकी क्रिकेट खेलने या मैच देखने में कोई रुचि नहीं थी।

Samsung के अब तक सबसे सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, साथ ही खरीदी पर धमाकेदार ऑफर्स भी

Samsung के अब तक सबसे सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, साथ ही खरीदी पर धमाकेदार ऑफर्स भीSamsung ने भारत में बजट M-सीरीज में Galaxy M16 और Galaxy M06 को लॉन्च किया है। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स हैं। Galaxy M06 5G सपोर्ट के साथ आता है। M16 की कीमत 12,499 रुपए और M06 की कीमत 9,999 रुपए है। साथ ही कंपनी दोनों स्मार्टफोन की खरीदी पर ऑफर्स भी दे रही है। Samsung के स्मार्टफोन्स पर बैंक ऑफर्स भी मिल रहे हैं।

क्या वाकई सबसे सस्ता है iPhone 16E, जानिए क्या है कीमत

क्या वाकई सबसे सस्ता है iPhone 16E, जानिए क्या है कीमतiPhone 16E: एप्पल (Apple) अपनी नई सीरीज आईफोन-16ई (iPhone 16E) को भारत में असेंबल (assembling) कर रही है। ए फोन घरेलू बिक्री के साथ-साथ कुछ चुनिंदा देशों को निर्यात भी किए जाएंगे। कंपनी ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी। कंपनी ने आईफोन 16 सीरीज (iPhone 16 series) के मुकाबले आईफोन 16ई को कम दाम में पेश किया है जिसकी बिक्री भारत में 28 फरवरी से शुरू होगी।

सस्ते Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G हुए लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स

सस्ते Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G हुए लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्सRealme नई P सीरीज के तहत Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च कर दिया है। Realme P3 Pro 5G की शुरुआती कीमत 23,999 रुपए रखी गई है। इसमें 8GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज मिलता है। 8GB+256GB वेरिएंट 24,999 रुपए और 12GB+256GB वेरिएंट 26,999 रुपए में उपलब्ध होगा। स्मार्टफोन में एक पावरफुल प्रोसेसर, AMOLED डिस्प्ले और फास्ट चार्जिंग है।
