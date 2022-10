करगिल पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, जवानों के साथ मना रहे हैं दीवाली (Live Updates)

-पीएम मोदी करगिल पहुंचे, जवानों के साथ मनाएंगे दीवाली।

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.