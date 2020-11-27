शुक्रवार, 27 नवंबर 2020
अरब सागर में ट्रेनर MIG-29K दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, एक पायलट लापता

Last Updated: शुक्रवार, 27 नवंबर 2020 (10:10 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारतीय नौसेना का MIG-29K विमान अरब सागर में दर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। विमान में 2 पायलट सवार थे। हादसे के बाद एक पायलट को खोज निकाला गया है जबकि दूसरे की तलाश जारी है।
नौसेना के अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि हादसा कल शाम पांच बजे अरब सागर में हुआ। नौसेना ने लापता पायलट की तलाश के लिए निगरानी विमान और नौकाएं तैनात की हैं।
नौसेना ने बताया कि घटना की जांच के लिए उच्च-स्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं।


