अरब सागर में ट्रेनर MIG-29K दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, एक पायलट लापता

नौसेना के अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि हादसा कल शाम पांच बजे अरब सागर में हुआ। नौसेना ने लापता पायलट की तलाश के लिए निगरानी विमान और नौकाएं तैनात की हैं।
A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident: Indian Navy— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020
नौसेना ने बताया कि घटना की जांच के लिए उच्च-स्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं।