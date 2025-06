पति की अंतिम विदाई के वक्त नहीं थम रहे थे ले. कर्नल दीपिका चौहान के आंसू

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan bids a tearful goodbye to her husband, Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan (Retd), who was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, on June 15.



The retired Lt Colonel & 6 others died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/HW0yBfwF4N