बुधवार, 1 मई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : बुधवार, 1 मई 2024 (11:48 IST)

Live : स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, क्या बोला गृह मंत्रालय?

Live : स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, क्या बोला गृह मंत्रालय? - live updates 1 may
Live Updates : दिल्ली NCR के 80 से ज्यादा स्कूलों में बम की धमकी से हड़कंप मच गया। दावा किया जा रहा है कि सभी ई-मेल एक ही आईडी से किए गए। पल-पल की जानकारी...


11:46 AM, 1st May
पुलिस के अनुसार, दिल्ली और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र के कम से कम 80 स्कूलों को बम रखे होने की धमकी मिली।
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में स्कूलों में बम रखे होने की धमकी वाले ईमेल को लेकर गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा कि सुरक्षा एजेंसियां जरूरी कदम उठा रही हैं।
 

10:59 AM, 1st May
दिल्ली की शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि आज सुबह कुछ स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है। स्कूलों को खाली करा लिया गया है और दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा उन परिसरों की तलाशी ली जा रही है। अभी तक किसी भी स्कूल में कुछ नहीं मिला।  हम पुलिस और स्कूलों के साथ लगातार संपर्क में हैं। अभिभावकों और नागरिकों से अनुरोध करूंगी कि घबराएं नहीं। जहां भी जरूरत होगी, स्कूल अधिकारी अभिभावकों के संपर्क में रहेंगे।

10:54 AM, 1st May
दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी पर पूर्वी दिल्ली की डीसीपी अपूर्वा गुप्ता ने कहा कि सूचना मिलने के बाद हमारी टीमें मौके पर पहुंचीं और छात्रों को उनके घर वापस भेज दिया गया है। बम निरोधक दस्ते की मदद से चेकिंग की जा रही है। हम सभी से अपील करते हैं कि घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है।
 
दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी पर DCP देवेश कुमार महला ने कहा कि हमने सभी स्कूलों की जांच कर ली है। कहीं पर भी कुछ नहीं मिला है।

09:25 AM, 1st May
पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि बम का पता लगाने वाली टीम, बम निरोधक दस्ता और दिल्ली दमकल सेवा के अधिकारियों को स्कूलों भेजा गया है और तलाश अभियान जारी है।

09:16 AM, 1st May
-दिल्ली के कई स्कूलों में बम की धमकी | शुरुआती जांच में ऐसा लग रहा है कि कल से अब तक कई जगहों पर मेल भेजा गया है और ये उसी पैटर्न पर लग रहा है। मेल में डेट लाइन का जिक्र नहीं है और BCC का जिक्र है, जिसका मतलब है कि एक मेल कई जगहों पर भेजा गया है। फिलहाल जांच की जा रही है।
-दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल, नोएडा को एक ईमेल मिला है जिससे छात्रों की सुरक्षा को खतरा है। एहतियात के तौर पर हम छात्रों को तुरंत घर वापस भेज रहे हैं।
-पूर्वी दिल्ली के मयूर विहार स्थित मदर मैरी स्कूल में आज सुबह बम की धमकी के संबंध में एक ईमेल प्राप्त हुआ। स्कूल को खाली कराकर स्कूल परिसर की गहन जांच की जा रही है। डॉग स्क्वायड और दिल्ली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है।
-द्वारका स्थित दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल में बम होने की सूचना के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस, बम निरोधक दस्ता और दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंच गई हैं। तलाश जारी है।
अरविंदर लवली इस्तीफा : कांग्रेस की दिल्ली इकाई में गुटबाजी, बाबरिया के खिलाफ गुस्सा

अरविंदर लवली इस्तीफा : कांग्रेस की दिल्ली इकाई में गुटबाजी, बाबरिया के खिलाफ गुस्साArvinder Singh Lovely's resignation case : आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के साथ गठबंधन के विरोध में कांग्रेस की दिल्ली इकाई के प्रमुख अरविंदर सिंह लवली के इस्तीफे ने पार्टी की गुटीय कलह को खुलकर सामने ला दिया है। इसके बाद कांग्रेस नेताओं का एक वर्ग अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी (AICC) के दिल्ली प्रभारी दीपक बाबरिया को हटाने की मांग कर रहा है।

तिहाड़ में CM केजरीवाल से नहीं मिल पाएंगी पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल, जेल प्रशासन ने रद्द की इजाजत

तिहाड़ में CM केजरीवाल से नहीं मिल पाएंगी पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल, जेल प्रशासन ने रद्द की इजाजततिहाड़ जेल प्रशासन ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) की पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल (Sunita Kejriwal) को अपने पति से 29 अप्रैल को मिलने की अनुमति नहीं दी। आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी। जेल प्रशासन ने इस पर तत्काल कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है।

भारत यात्रा रद्द कर अचानक चीन पहुंचे टेस्ला के मालिक एलन मस्क, PM ली कियांग से की मुलाकात

भारत यात्रा रद्द कर अचानक चीन पहुंचे टेस्ला के मालिक एलन मस्क, PM ली कियांग से की मुलाकातAfter putting off India visit, Tesla CEO Elon Musk lands in China : अरबपति कारोबारी एलन मस्क भारत का दौरा करने वाले थे, लेकिन उन्होंने यात्रा को रद्द कर दिया था। रविवार को अचानक वे बीजिंग पहुंच गए। इस बीच चीन के बढ़ते इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन (EV) बाजार में उनके द्वारा टेस्ला की स्वचालित ड्राइविंग तकनीक का अनावरण करने की भी अटकलें हैं।

प्रज्वल रेवन्ना के अश्लील वीडियो का मामला, इन धाराओं में दर्ज हुआ मामला

प्रज्वल रेवन्ना के अश्लील वीडियो का मामला, इन धाराओं में दर्ज हुआ मामलाCase registered against MP Prajwal Revanna : कर्नाटक सरकार ने जनता दल (सेक्यूलर) के अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवेगौड़ा के पोते और हासन से सांसद प्रज्वल रेवन्ना की संलिप्तता वाले कथित ‘सेक्स स्कैंडल’ की जांच के लिए रविवार को एक विशेष जांच दल (SIT) गठित किया।

Lok Sabha Election : कांग्रेस का बड़ा आरोप, दूसरे चरण से हताश PM मोदी फैला रहे डर

Lok Sabha Election : कांग्रेस का बड़ा आरोप, दूसरे चरण से हताश PM मोदी फैला रहे डरCongress's allegations regarding the second phase of Lok Sabha elections : कांग्रेस ने रविवार को आरोप लगाया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी लोकसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में सफाया होने के बाद हताशा में डर फैलाने का काम कर रहे हैं। कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने कर्नाटक में मोदी की रैली से पहले उनसे कुछ सवाल किए।

E mail में गोवा हवाई अड्डे पर बम रखा होने का किया दावा, सुरक्षा बढ़ाई

E mail में गोवा हवाई अड्डे पर बम रखा होने का किया दावा, सुरक्षा बढ़ाईBomb alert at Goa airport : गोवा में प्रशासन सोमवार को उस समय सकते में आ गया, जब एक ई-मेल (E-mail) में दक्षिण गोवा के दाबोलिम हवाई अड्डे (airport) पर बम रखे होने का दावा किया गया। एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि विमानपत्तन परिसर की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।

Weather Update: उत्तर से दक्षिण भारत तक भीषण गर्मी का तांडव, बंगाल में लू का अलर्ट

Weather Update: उत्तर से दक्षिण भारत तक भीषण गर्मी का तांडव, बंगाल में लू का अलर्टWeather Update: गर्मी के तेवर दिन-पर-दिन तीखे होते जा रहे हैं। उत्तर से लेकर दक्षिण भारत तक प्रचंड गर्मी (Severe Heat) पड़ रही है। अनेक राज्यों में लू का कहर देखने को मिल रहा है। यूपी-बिहार से लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल तक लू का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। वहीं केरल में तेज धूप की चपेट में आने से 2 लोग बीमार हो गए और उनकी मौत हो गई।

इंदौर से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार अक्षय कांति बम का नामांकन वापस लेना जीतू पटवारी की बड़ी हार!

इंदौर से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार अक्षय कांति बम का नामांकन वापस लेना जीतू पटवारी की बड़ी हार!लोकसभा चुनाव में मध्यप्रदेश में वापसी की कोशिश में जुटी कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका लगा है। प्रदेश की सबसे हाईप्रोफाइल सीट में शामिल इंदौर लोकसभा से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अक्षय कांति बम ने आज बेहद चौंकाने वाले फैसले में अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। सोमवार सुबह भाजपा विधायक रमेश मेंदोला के साथ इंदौर कलेक्टर कार्यालय पहुंचकर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार अक्षय कांति बम रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर से मिले और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के तौर पर भरा अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया।

इंदौर लोकसभा प्रत्याशी अक्षय बम ने नामांकन वापस लिया, मप्र में कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका

इंदौर लोकसभा प्रत्याशी अक्षय बम ने नामांकन वापस लिया, मप्र में कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटकाAkshay Kanti Bam withdrew nomination in Indore: Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew nomination in Indore: मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस को एक बार फिर बड़ा झटका लगा, जब इंदौर से कांग्रेस के लोकसभा प्रत्याशी अक्षय कांति बम ने अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। अक्षय के इस फैसले के बाद इंदौर संसदीय सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी शंकर लालवानी को वॉकओवर मिल गया है।

पाकिस्तान में जज को ही कर लिया किडनैप, फिर ऐसे किया रिहा

पाकिस्तान में जज को ही कर लिया किडनैप, फिर ऐसे किया रिहाjudge kidnapped in Pakistan : भारत के पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के क्या हालात हैं इस बात का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि वहां एक जज को ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। हालांकि बाद में जज को रिहा कर दिया गया। जानते हैं क्या है पूरा मामला। पाकिस्तान से खबर आई है कि यहां खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत में हथियारबंद लोगों ने जिला और सत्र न्यायाधीश को ही किडनैप कर लिया।

Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आए तहलका

Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आए तहलकाRealme ने Narzo 70 5G और Realme Narzo 70x 5G को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। दोनों स्मार्टफोन Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G के वर्जन के रूप में माने जा रहे हैं। Realme Narzo 70 5G और Realme Narzo 70x 5G में कंपनी ने मीडियाटेक डाइमेंशन चिपसेट दिया है। इसे धूल और पानी की छींट से बचाव के लिए IP54 रेटिंग मिली है। जानिए क्या हैं दोनों स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स-

AI स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इलेक्ट्रिक कार को कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्स

AI स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इलेक्ट्रिक कार को कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्सइलेक्ट्रिॉनिक कार बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अपना धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। Polestar Phone एक Meizu 21 Pro का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन है। Polestar Phone एक AI स्मार्टफोन है, जो कि Polestar इलेक्ट्रिक कार के साथ बेहतर काम करता है। अभी यह स्मार्टफोन चीन में उपलब्ध है।

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G : मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग सपोर्ट वाला इंफीनिक्स का पहला Android फोन, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G : मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग सपोर्ट वाला इंफीनिक्स का पहला Android फोन, जानिए कितनी है कीमतInfinix Note 40 Pro series launched : स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी इंफीनिक्स ने आज भारतीय बाजार में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन नोट 40प्रो 5 जी (Infinix Note 40 Pro) लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसमें वायरलेस मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग की सुविधा दी गई है। (Infinix Note 40 Pro की कीमत 19999 रुपए है। स्मार्टफोन में कंपनी का डुअल चिप दिया गया है जो पावर मैनेजमेंट चिप और इंफीनिक्स चीता एक्स1 चिप है।

27999 की कीमत में कितना फायदेमंद Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G

27999 की कीमत में कितना फायदेमंद Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5Gprice of Motorola Edge 50 in india : स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड मोटोरोला ने अपने नए प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन - मोटोरोला एज 50 प्रो (motorola edge 50 pro) को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 27999 रुपए है। यह फोन मोटोरोला के एज फ्रेंचाइजी का सबसे नया एडिशन है। यह स्मार्टफोन बुद्धिमत्ता और कला के मिश्रण का बेहतर उदाहरण है और प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में हलचल मचाने के लिए तैयार है।

Realme 12X 5G : अब तक का सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Realme 12X 5G : अब तक का सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्चRealme 12x 5G launched as the cheapest 5G smartphone in India : भारत में Realme 12x 5G लॉन्च हो गया है। इसे भारत का सबसे सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन बताया जा रहा है। स्मार्टफोन में 45W चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 5,000mAh की बैटरी, 50MP मेन कैमरा और परफॉर्मेंस के लिए मीडियाटेक डायमेंसिटी 6100+ प्रोसेसर दिया गया है।
