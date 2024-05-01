Live : स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, क्या बोला गृह मंत्रालय?

Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools.— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 1, 2024
We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and…
#WATCH | Delhi: On bomb threat to several schools, DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla says, "We've checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic." pic.twitter.com/Kzf9ctXCT8— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders present outside Delhi Public School, Dwarka which received an email regarding a bomb threat.— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024
According to Delhi Police, several schools have received emails regarding the bomb threat today. Investigation is underway. https://t.co/ryDHnB7k5z pic.twitter.com/V2YsW99OZ1