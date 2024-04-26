Live : ‍ त्रिपुरा में 5 बजे तक सबसे ज्यादा मतदान, बिहार में सबसे कम

#WATCH | Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh: After casting his vote Actor Ashutosh Rana says, "...I would like to say that wherever you are, must exercise your voting franchise as through this you are going to construct your future and will be setting your destiny. So, if our ancestors… pic.twitter.com/AnY5aWyaNL— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024
#WATCH अमरोहा, उत्तर प्रदेश: वोट डालने के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी ने कहा, "मतदान करना आपका हक है, आपको आपकी पंसद की सरकार चुनने का हक है...मैं एक ही चीज़ बोलना चाहूंगा कि वोट डालें, अपने पसंदीदा उम्मीदवार को वोट दें..." pic.twitter.com/A1oCAoFKND
शादी के बाद दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने किया मतदान— Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh (@CEOMPElections) April 26, 2024
दमोह लोकसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत बंडा विधानसभा में तिन्सुआ मतदान केंद्र पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने शादी के बाद मतदान का कर्तव्य निभाया।@rajivkumarec@ECISVEEP@SpokespersonECI#Election2024#ChunavKaParv#DeshKaGarv#MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye pic.twitter.com/AUbJaZZ6Wq
राहुल द्रविड़ ने कर्नाटक के बेंगलुरु में अपना वोट डाला और कहा, "हर किसी को बाहर आना चाहिए और मतदान करना चाहिए। यह एक अवसर है जो हमें लोकतंत्र में मिलता है।" pic.twitter.com/2oUIJv4XT5— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 26, 2024
#WATCH | Rajasthan: BJP candidate from Kota Om Birla says, "This is not a fight to save the constitution, the constitution is in good hands. They are just spreading lies. Social structure and social reservation will remain intact... The airport will definitely be constructed. The… pic.twitter.com/Qb7AmkFd0a— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: After casting his vote in the Lok Sabha polls, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy says, "Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to chose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to… pic.twitter.com/a5Vfxna97i— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024
लोकसभा चुनाव में आज दूसरे चरण की सभी सीटों के मतदाताओं से मेरा विनम्र अनुरोध है कि वे रिकॉर्ड संख्या में मतदान करें। जितना अधिक मतदान होगा, उतना ही मजबूत हमारा लोकतंत्र होगा। अपने युवा वोटर्स के साथ ही देश की नारीशक्ति से मेरा यह विशेष आग्रह है कि वोट डालने के लिए वे बढ़-चढ़कर…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2024