बुधवार, 30 अप्रैल 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : बुधवार, 30 अप्रैल 2025 (08:21 IST)

कोलकाता के होटल में भीषण आग, कई लोगों ने बिल्डिंग से कूदकर बचाई जान, 14 की मौत

मध्य कोलकाता के फलपट्टी मछुआ के पास एक होटल में लगी आग,घटनास्थल से 14 लोगों के शव बरामद

kolkata fire in hotel
Kolkata Fire in hotel News: पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में मंगलवार रात एक होटल में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आने से 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई। आग इतनी भयावह थी कि कई लोग अपनी जान बचाने के लिए होटल की बिल्डिंग से कूद गए। फिलहाल आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है।
 
यह दर्दनाक हादसा मध्य कोलकाता के फलपट्टी मछुआ के पास एक होटल में हुआ। आग लगते ही वहां हड़कंप मच गया। इस दौरान कई लोग अंदर ही फंस गए। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही तुरंत मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां भेजी गईं। कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। होटल के अंदर से 14 लोगों के शव बरामद हुए हैं।
 
कोलकाता पुलिस कमिश्नर मनोज कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि आग लगने की घटना करीब 8:15 बजे हुआ। 14 शव बरामद किए गए हैं और कई लोगों को टीमों ने बचाया है। आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है और बचाव कार्य जारी है। आगे की जांच जारी है। जांच के लिए एक विशेष टीम भी बनाई गई है।
 
होटल में आग लगने की खबर मिलने के बाद कोलकाता के मेयर फिरहाद हकीम और मंत्री शशि पंजाओ मौके पर पहुंचे। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने हकीम से बात कर घटना की जानकारी ली। घटना के बाद से ही होटल मालिक फरार है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री और पश्चिम बंगाल बीजेपी अध्यक्ष सुकांता मजूमदार ने राज्य सरकार से तत्काल कार्रवाई की मांग की है। उन्होंने अपनी एक एक्स पोस्ट में कहा कि मैं राज्य प्रशासन से गुजारिश करता हूं कि वो प्रभावित लोगों को तुरंत बचाएं और उनकी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करें।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
 
