विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने बढ़ाई सुक्खू सरकार की मुश्किलें, दिया मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा

VIDEO | Here's what Himachal Pradesh minister

Vikramaditya Singh (@VikramadityaINC) said on #HimachalPradeshPoliticalCrisis.



"Whatever happened in the state Assembly in the last two-three days is a matter of concern. The 2022 Assembly election was fought in the name of former CM… pic.twitter.com/d3Oi8LQRuW