पहले मेट्रो में रंग अब सड़क पर अंग लगाया इन लड़कियों ने, वीडियो देख हो जाओगे शर्मसार

Dear @OfficialDMRC here is the source of your so called AI generated video. Insta handle preeti.morya_7145. In case you too like to issue at least a challan if nuthing more. #होली #होलिकोत्सव https://t.co/QYVLiZZt8c pic.twitter.com/9V7BnfNdJQ

#delhimetro denied that this video got filmed inside Delhi Metro. They claimed that this is a fake video created with AI . And the claim appears true as we can see that people passing through not even turned once to look at the women. God knows who put so much of efforts to… pic.twitter.com/hsDy5KLTx9