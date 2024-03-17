अरविंद केजरीवाल को ED का 9वां समन, 21 मार्च को बुलाया

इससे पहले भी ईडी केजरीवाल को इस मामले में 8 बार समन जारी कर चुकी है। हालांकि केजरीवाल एक बार भी पूछताछ में शामिल नहीं हुए। उनका कहना है कि समन कानून के अनुसार नहीं है और अवैध है।
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.… pic.twitter.com/583sgBAbLo— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024