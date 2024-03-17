रविवार, 17 मार्च 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. ED issued 9th summon to arvind kejriwal
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 17 मार्च 2024 (09:55 IST)

अरविंद केजरीवाल को ED का 9वां समन, 21 मार्च को बुलाया

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal news in hindi : प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल को दिल्ली आबकारी नीति 2021-22 मामले में अनियमितताओं से संबंधित मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग जांच में 9वां समन जारी किया है। उन्हें 21 मार्च को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया गया है।
 
इससे पहले भी ईडी केजरीवाल को इस मामले में 8 बार समन जारी कर चुकी है। हालांकि केजरीवाल एक बार भी पूछताछ में शामिल नहीं हुए। उनका कहना है कि समन कानून के अनुसार नहीं है और अवैध है।  
केजरीवाल के पेश नहीं होने पर ईडी ने दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की थी। इस मामले में शनिवार को ही केजरीवाल को कोर्ट से 15000 रुपए मूल्य के जमानती बॉन्ड और एक लाख रुपए के निजी मुचलके पर जमानत मिली थी। 
 
इस जमानत से केजरीवाल को केवल कोर्ट में पेशी से राहत मिली है। केस अभी जारी है और मामले में अगली सुनवाई 1 अप्रैल को होगी। 
Edited by : Nrapendra gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में 15 रुपए तक की कटौती, लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बड़ी राहत

पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में 15 रुपए तक की कटौती, लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बड़ी राहतPetrol and diesel prices cut by up to Rs 15 : लक्षद्वीप में पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में 15.3 रुपए प्रति लीटर तक की कटौती की गई है। इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन (IOC) ने सुदूर द्वीपों तक ईंधन पहुंचाने के लिए विशेष बुनियादी ढांचा तैयार किया है। इसके लिए हुए खर्च की वसूली के लिए लागू अतिरिक्त शुल्क को हटाने से पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में कमी हुई है।

एक सीट पर दो चरणों में चुनाव, जानिए किस राज्य की है यह लोकसभा सीट

एक सीट पर दो चरणों में चुनाव, जानिए किस राज्य की है यह लोकसभा सीटLok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: भारत में लोकसभा चुनाव 7 चरणों में होंगे। उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार और पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव 7 चरणों में होंगे, जबकि कुछ राज्य ऐसे भी हैं जहां एक ही चरण में चुनाव होंगे। लेकिन, एक राज्य ऐसा भी है जहां की एक लोकसभा सीट पर 2 चरणों में मतदान होगा। सीट एक और चुनाव 2 चरणों में, आश्चर्य की बात तो है ही।

लोकसभा चुनाव की दिशा तय करने वाले देश के 10 प्रमुख चेहरे

लोकसभा चुनाव की दिशा तय करने वाले देश के 10 प्रमुख चेहरेLok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: देश में लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 का बिगुल बजने के साथ ही चुनाव मैदान में जहां कई ऐसे प्रखर वक्ता दिखेंगे जो वाक् कौशल से सबका ध्यान खीचेंगे तो अनेक पर्दे के पीछे रहकर रणनीति तैयार कर पार्टी की जीत का खाका तैयार करेंगे। इन प्रमुख नेताओं और रणनीतिकारों पर सबका ध्यान केंद्रित रहने वाला है।

नीतीश कुमार ने किया विभागों का बंटवारा, जानिए किसे मिला कौनसा मंत्रालय...

नीतीश कुमार ने किया विभागों का बंटवारा, जानिए किसे मिला कौनसा मंत्रालय...Nitish Kumar allocated departments to ministers : बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के एक दिन बाद शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (सरकार) के मंत्रियों को विभाग आवंटित किए। कुमार ने गृह और सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग अपने पास बरकरार रखे जबकि उप मुख्यमंत्री सम्राट चौधरी को वित्त और वाणिज्यिक विभाग दिए गए हैं।

आज नो कर्फ्यू-नो दंगा है, क्योंकि यूपी में सब चंगा है

आज नो कर्फ्यू-नो दंगा है, क्योंकि यूपी में सब चंगा हैStatement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding Uttar Pradesh : उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्‍यनाथ ने शनिवार को कहा कि प्रदेश में 2017 के पहले कर्फ्यू एवं दंगे होते थे जबकि आज यहां 'नो कर्फ्यू, नो दंगा' है, क्योंकि यूपी में सब चंगा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, गुरु पर्व हो या होली, ईद हो या दीपावली-क्रिसमस, सभी खुशहाली से मनाए जा रहे हैं। यहां सुरक्षा है तो समृद्धि भी है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Live : राहुल गांधी की न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा, प्रियंका गांधी और स्वरा भास्कर भी साथ

Live : राहुल गांधी की न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा, प्रियंका गांधी और स्वरा भास्कर भी साथ17 march updates : मुंबई में रविवार को इंडिया गठबंधन का शक्ति प्रदर्शन हो रहा है। राहुल गांधी मुंबई में मणि भवन से अगस्त क्रांति मैदान तक न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा निकाल रहे हैं। पल-पल की जानकारी...

आइनश्टाइन की वह गलती जिसका उन्हें हमेशा मलाल रहा

आइनश्टाइन की वह गलती जिसका उन्हें हमेशा मलाल रहाAlbert Einstein story: आइनश्टाइन की जीवन यात्रा के पहले भाग में उनके बचपन, युवाकाल और वैज्ञानिक उपलब्धियों का परिचय पाने के बाद अब उनके जीवन का वह पक्ष, जो उनके राजनीतिक, सामाजिक और मानवीय संबंधों पर प्रकाश डालता है...

मुंबई में आज राहुल गांधी की पदयात्रा, शिवाजी पार्क में इंडिया का शक्ति प्रदर्शन

मुंबई में आज राहुल गांधी की पदयात्रा, शिवाजी पार्क में इंडिया का शक्ति प्रदर्शनRahul Gandhi in Mumbai : पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई वाली ‘भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा’ के समापन पर मुंबई के प्रसिद्ध शिवाजी पार्क में रविवार को अयोजित होने वाली रैली में विपक्षी गठबंधन इंडिया शक्ति प्रदर्शन करेगा।

भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र के बीड में प्रीतम मुंडे का टिकट काटकर पंकजा पर क्यों जताया भरोसा?

भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र के बीड में प्रीतम मुंडे का टिकट काटकर पंकजा पर क्यों जताया भरोसा?'मुझे इतने लंबे समय के लिए वनवास मिला है। ऐसा कहा जाता है कि इस युग में वनवास केवल पांच वर्ष के लिए होना चाहिए। पुराने समय में वनवास 14 वर्ष के लिए होता था। क्या पांच वर्ष का वनवास मेरे लिए काफ़ी है? या आप सब चाहते कि मुझे और वनवास मिले? क्या आप सब मेरे साथ हैं?' ये शब्द बीजेपी नेता पंकजा मुंडे के हैं, जिन्हें बीजेपी की दूसरी लिस्ट से पता चला कि उनका वनवास ख़त्म हो गया है।

लोकसभा चुनाव में 544 सीटों पर मतदान, चुनाव आयोग ने ऐसा क्यों कहा?

लोकसभा चुनाव में 544 सीटों पर मतदान, चुनाव आयोग ने ऐसा क्यों कहा?Loksabha Election dates : मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने शनिवार को 543 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनावों की तारीखों का एलान कर दिया। देश में 19 अप्रैल से 1 जून तक 7 चरणों में मतदान होगा। 4 जून को परिणामों की घोषणा होगी। राजीव कुमार ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा कि 543 नहीं 544 सीटों पर वोटिंग होगी।

POCO M6 पर बंपर ऑफर, सस्ते में मिल रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन, कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगे

POCO M6 पर बंपर ऑफर, सस्ते में मिल रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन, कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगेPoco ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में M6 5G को भारत में लॉन्च किया था। इस स्मार्टफोन को एक्सक्लूसिव एयरटेल प्रीपेड बंडल के साथ ऑफर किया गया है। Poco M6 5G में प्रोसेसर के तौर पर MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC दिया गया है।

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजार

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजारUpcoming Smartphones : अगर स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का सोच रहे हैं तो थोड़े दिन और रुक सकते हैं। मार्च में एक से बढ़कर स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च होने जा रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौनसे स्मार्टफोन्स मार्च में लेंगे इंट्री। जानिए इन स्मार्टफोन्स के क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जर

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जरHonor X9b 5G smartphone : ‘ऑनर’ (Honor) ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो का विस्तार करते हुए एक्स सीरीज़ में ऑनर एक्स9बी (Honor X9b 5G) को लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ऑनर इंट्रोडक्टरी ऑफर में 699 रुपए का कॉम्प्लिमेंटरी चार्जर मुफ्त दे रहा है।

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मन

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मनXiaomi ने इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi A3 को लॉन्च कर दिया। स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सिर्फ 7,299 रुपए रखी गई है। स्मार्टफोन की खास बात इसका ऑक्टा-कोर हीलियो G36 प्रोसेसर, 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट बड़ा डिस्प्ले है। स्मार्टफोन में 6GB तक रैम और 6GB तक वर्चुअल रैम मिलती है यानी कि 6GB+6GB, 12जीबी रैम का फायदा मिल जाएगा। स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल 23 फरवरी को होगी।

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमाल

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमालInfinix बाजार में बड़ा धमाका करने जा रहा है। 16 फरवरी को वह अपना स्मार्टफोन Infinix Hot 40i लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। Infinix Hot 40i को वह वैश्विक बाजार में नवंबर 2023 में लॉन्च कर चुका है। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन के 8GB RAM/256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 8000 हो सकती है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

लोकसभा चुनाव

क्रिकेट

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com