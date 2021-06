DPIIT सचिव डॉ. गुरुप्रसाद का निधन, पीएम मोदी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/JFwZJFDE1b

Saddened by the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.