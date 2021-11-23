कांग्रेस से 'आजाद' हुए कीर्ति, CM ममता बनर्जी ने दिलाई TMC की सदस्यता

Cricketer-turned-politician, Shri @KirtiAzaad joined our Trinamool Congress family today, in the presence of our Chairperson @MamataOfficial and our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 23, 2021
We welcome him warmly and look forward to working together in this new journey! pic.twitter.com/89CWO3yCRW
ममता बनर्जी और कीर्ति आजाद की कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। इसमें ममता टीएमसी में आजाद का स्वागत कर रही हैं। कीर्ति आजाद के टीएमसी में शामिल होते ही यह उनकी तीसरी राजनीतिक पार्टी हो गई है। कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से पहले भाजपा के साथ अपना राजनीतिक करियर शुरू किया था।