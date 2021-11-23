मंगलवार, 23 नवंबर 2021
कांग्रेस से 'आजाद' हुए कीर्ति, CM ममता बनर्जी ने दिलाई TMC की सदस्यता

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 23 नवंबर 2021 (18:39 IST)
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता कीर्ति आजाद पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) में शामिल हो गए। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी आज दिल्ली दौरे पर हैं। ऐसे में कीर्ति आजाद उनकी उपस्थिति में ही टीएमसी की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।
ममता बनर्जी और कीर्ति आजाद की कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। इसमें ममता टीएमसी में आजाद का स्वागत कर रही हैं। कीर्ति आजाद के टीएमसी में शामिल होते ही यह उनकी तीसरी राजनीतिक पार्टी हो गई है। कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से पहले भाजपा के साथ अपना राजनीतिक करियर शुरू किया था।


