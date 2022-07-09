शनिवार, 9 जुलाई 2022
  4. cloud burst in Amarnath 9 July Live Updates

अमरनाथ में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी, गुफा के पास अब भी 2 से 3 हजार लोग फंसे (Live Updates)

Last Updated: शनिवार, 9 जुलाई 2022 (08:18 IST)
नई दिल्ली। अमरनाथ में राहत और बचाव कार्य, जापान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे के निधन पर राष्ट्रीय शोक समेत इन खबरों पर शनिवार, 9 जुलाई को रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल-पल की जानकारी...
अमरनाथ गुफा के पास बादल फटा, 15 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत, कई लापता (वीडियो)
-अमरनाथ में बादल फटने से 15 लोगों की मौत, 48 घायल। राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी। गुफा के पास 2 से 3 हजार लोगों की फंसने की खबर।
-रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में सेना की 10 टीमें लगी।
-जापान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे के निधन पर आज देश में 1 दिन का राष्‍ट्रीय शोक।


