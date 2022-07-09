अमरनाथ में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी, गुफा के पास अब भी 2 से 3 हजार लोग फंसे (Live Updates)

-अमरनाथ में बादल फटने से 15 लोगों की मौत, 48 घायल। राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी। गुफा के पास 2 से 3 हजार लोगों की फंसने की खबर।

- में सेना की 10 टीमें लगी।

Delhi | National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated yesterday, July 8 pic.twitter.com/4lwY9PPYn4