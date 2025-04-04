शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 4 april 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025 (08:29 IST)

LIVE : फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन, 87 वर्ष की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

manoj kumar
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता और फिल्म निर्देशक मनोज कुमार का मुंबई के कोकिला बेन अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। देशभक्ति फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर मनोज कुमार को भारत कुमार के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। पल पल की जानकारी... 


08:24 AM, 4th Apr
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी लिजेंडरी एक्टर और फिल्म निर्माता मनोज कुमार के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। 
फिल्म निर्माता अशोक पंडित ने कहा कि सुबह 3:30 बजे उनका देहांत हो गया है। हम सब बहुत दुख में हैं। आज फिल्म जगत को बहुत नुकसान हुआ है। आज उनकी फिल्में नए लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा हैं। उनका अंतिम संस्कार कल 12 बजे किया जाएगा। आज उनका पार्थिव शरीर अस्पताल में ही रखा जाएगा।

07:32 AM, 4th Apr
मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार ने 87 वर्ष की उम्र में अंतिम सांस ली। देशभक्ति फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर मनोज कुमार को भारत कुमार के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। मनोज कुमार ने उपकार, क्रांति, पूरब और पश्चिम, रोटी, कपड़ा और मकान जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया था। 

07:31 AM, 4th Apr
लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी पास हुआ वक्फ संशोधन बिल। राष्‍ट्रप‍ति की मंजूरी के बाद बनेगा कानून। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Gold : सोना होने वाला है सस्ता, जानिए किन कारणों से गिर सकते हैं दाम

Gold : सोना होने वाला है सस्ता, जानिए किन कारणों से गिर सकते हैं दामबाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक आने वाले दिनों में सोने की कीमतें कम हो सकती हैं। कुछ का मानना है कि सोने के दाम में 38% से 40 % तक की कमी आ सकती है।

ईदगाह और हामिद का चिमटा... Waqf की बहस में क्यों हुआ प्रेमचंद की इस कहानी का जिक्र?

ईदगाह और हामिद का चिमटा... Waqf की बहस में क्यों हुआ प्रेमचंद की इस कहानी का जिक्र?लोकसभा में बिल पास होने के बाद अब राज्‍यसभा में Waqf बिल पर बहस हो रही है। लेकिन इस बीच लोकप्रिय लेखक प्रेमचंद की कहानी का भी जिक्र हुआ। दरअसल, मनोज झा ने अपनी चर्चा के दौरान प्रेमचंद की कहानी ईदगाह के बारे में बताया।

बला की खूबसूरत हैं थाईलैंड की 38 साल की प्रधानमंत्री, PM मोदी के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो वायरल

बला की खूबसूरत हैं थाईलैंड की 38 साल की प्रधानमंत्री, PM मोदी के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो वायरलथाईलैंड की नई प्रधानमंत्री देश के प्रभावशाली शिनावात्रा वंश की वंशज हैं और इस पद को संभालने वाली सबसे कम उम्र की हैं। वे अपने पूर्ववर्ती को नैतिकता उल्लंघन का हवाला देते हुए अदालत द्वारा पद से हटाए जा

EPFO क्लेम प्रोसेस को सरकार ने बनाया और भी आसान, इन परेशानियों से मिलेगी मुक्ति

EPFO क्लेम प्रोसेस को सरकार ने बनाया और भी आसान, इन परेशानियों से मिलेगी मुक्तिईपीएफओ ने ऑनलाइन दावा दाखिल करते समय चेक या सत्यापित बैंक पासबुक की तस्वीर अपलोड करने की जरूरत को पूरी तरह से समाप्त कर दिया है।

क्या बदलेगा वक्फ कानून को लेकर, 8 पॉइंट्‍स से समझिए

क्या बदलेगा वक्फ कानून को लेकर, 8 पॉइंट्‍स से समझिएWhat will change regarding Wakf law: वक्फ कानून में संशोधन को लेकर बड़ा कदम उठाया गया है। लोकसभा में बुधवार को 12 घंटे की लंबी चर्चा के बाद वक्फ (संशोधन) विधेयक पास हो गया। रात 2 बजे हुई वोटिंग में कुल 520 सांसदों ने हिस्सा लिया, जिसमें 288 ने पक्ष में और 232 ने विपक्ष में वोट डाले।

और भी वीडियो देखें

मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन, देशभक्ति फिल्मों के थे सरताज

मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन, देशभक्ति फिल्मों के थे सरताजManoj Kumar news in Hindi : मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता और फिल्म निर्देशक मनोज कुमार का मुंबई के कोकिला बेन अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। देशभक्ति फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर मनोज कुमार को भारत कुमार के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। वे 87 वर्ष के थे।

लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी पास हुआ वक्फ संशोधन बिल

लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी पास हुआ वक्फ संशोधन बिलWaqf Amendment Bill : राज्यसभा ने वक्फ बोर्ड में पारदर्शिता बढ़ाने सहित कई महत्वपूर्ण प्रावधानों वाले वक्फ संशोधन विधेयक, 2025 को लंबी चर्चा के बाद 95 के मुकाबले 128 मतों से मंजूरी दे दी। इस विधेयक के बारे में सरकार ने दावा किया कि इसके कारण देश के गरीब एवं पसमांदा मुसलमानों एवं इस समुदाय की महिलाओं की स्थिति में सुधार लाने में काफी मदद मिलेगी।

LIVE : फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन, 87 वर्ष की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

LIVE : फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन, 87 वर्ष की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांसLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता और फिल्म निर्देशक मनोज कुमार का मुंबई के कोकिला बेन अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। देशभक्ति फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर मनोज कुमार को भारत कुमार के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। पल पल की जानकारी...

सरकार ने जब सारी संपत्ति बेच ली फिर उसकी नजर वक्फ पर पड़ी : रामगोपाल यादव

सरकार ने जब सारी संपत्ति बेच ली फिर उसकी नजर वक्फ पर पड़ी : रामगोपाल यादवWakf Amendment Bill : समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) नेता रामगोपाल यादव ने बृहस्पतिवार को राज्यसभा में सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए आरोप लगाया कि जब उसने देश की सारी संपत्ति बेच ली तब उसकी नजर वक्फ की संपत्ति पर गई। उच्च सदन में वक्फ (संशोधन) विधेयक, 2025 पर चर्चा में भाग लेते हुए सपा नेता ने कहा कि 2014 से 2024 तक सरकार को याद नहीं रहा कि वक्फ के पास कितनी संपत्ति और कितना पैसा है।

इजराइल के एयर स्ट्राइक में गाजा में 27 लोग मारे गए, 70 से अधिक अन्य घायल

इजराइल के एयर स्ट्राइक में गाजा में 27 लोग मारे गए, 70 से अधिक अन्य घायलइजराइल के हवाई हमले में गुरुवार को उत्तरी गाजा के एक स्कूल में शरण लिए कम से कम 27 फलस्तीनी मारे गए और 70 से अधिक घायल हो गए। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता जहेर अल-वाहिदी ने यह जानकारी दी। हाल के दिनों में इजराइल ने अपने हमले का दायरा बढ़ा दिया है।

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट और बैंक ऑफर्स भी

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट और बैंक ऑफर्स भीXiaomi 15 की सेल शुरू हो चुकी है। Xiaomi की लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप सीरीज में आने वाला ये फोन लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 8 इलीट चिपसेट से लैस है। डिवाइस में आपको 16GB तक LPDDR5X RAM देखने को मिल रही है और 1TB तक UFS 4.1 स्टोरेज मिलती है। इस स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स हैं। Xiaomi India की वेबसाइट और Amazon India पर खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध हो गया है।

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : दमदार बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आया मोटोरोला का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : दमदार बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आया मोटोरोला का सस्ता स्मार्टफोनMotorola ने हाल ही में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन motorola edge 60 fusion लॉन्च किया है। कम कीमत में स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। साथ ही स्मार्टफोन में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा भी है। यह फोन मीडियाटेक डाइमेंसिटी प्रोसेसर से पावर्ड है। motorola edge 60 fusion को तीन रंगों पैनटोन स्लिपस्ट्रीम, पैनटोन जेफायर और पैनटोन अमेजोनाइट कलर्स में लाया गया है।

Infinix का नया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलका

Infinix का नया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलकाInfinix launches Note 50X 5G Plus : इन्फिनिक्स (Infinix) ने अत्याधुनिक नोट 50एक्स 5जी प्लस लॉन्च किया। स्मार्टफोन शुरुआती कीमत 11499 रुपए है। कंपनी ने जारी बयान में कहा कि इस पर एक हजार रुपये की छूट दी जा रही है। यह नोट आधुनिक डिजिटल लाइफस्टाइल में यूज़रों के लिए परफॉर्मेंस, डिज़ाइन और अनुभव के नए मानक स्थापित कर देगा। यह टेक प्रेमियों से लेकर दैनिक यूज़रों तक सभी के उपयोग के लिए बनाई गई है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

नवरात्रि

IPL 2025

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com