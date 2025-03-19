LIVE: सुनीता विलियम्स की धरती पर सफल वापसी, 9 माह बाद शुभ घड़ी आई

बुधवार, 19 मार्च 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 19 march 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : बुधवार, 19 मार्च 2025 (10:32 IST)

सुनीता विलियम्स की धरती पर सफल वापसी, 9 माह बाद शुभ घड़ी आई

sunita williams
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: अंतरिक्ष यात्री सुनीता विलियम्स और बुच विल्मर अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन से 9 माह बाद धरती पर लौट आए। नासा ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि सब कुछ प्लानिंग के मुताबिक हुआ। स्पेसएक्स को धन्यवाद। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:32 AM, 19th Mar
राष्ट्रीय अन्वेषण अभिकरण (NIA) ने आतंकवादी घुसपैठ के एक मामले में बुधवार को जम्मू में 12 स्थानों पर छापे मारे। प्रतिबंधित संगठन लश्कर-ए-तैयबा  और जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकवादियों के अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा (आईबी) और नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) के रास्ते भारत में घुसपैठ करने की सूचना के आधार पर पिछले साल मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

08:20 AM, 19th Mar
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि भारत की बेटी सुनीता विलियम्स समेत सभी अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों ने रचा इतिहास। नासा के क्रू-9 की पृथ्वी पर सुरक्षित वापसी से प्रसन्न हूं! भारत की बेटी सुनीता विलियम्स और अन्य अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों वाले चालक दल ने अंतरिक्ष में मानव धीरज और दृढ़ता के इतिहास को फिर से लिखा है।
 
उन्होंने कहा, सुनीता विलियम्स की अविश्वसनीय यात्रा, अटूट समर्पण, दृढ़ता और संघर्ष की भावना दुनिया भर में लाखों लोगों को प्रेरित करेगी। उनकी सुरक्षित वापसी अंतरिक्ष प्रेमियों और पूरी दुनिया के लिए जश्न का क्षण है। उनकी हिम्मत और उपलब्धियां हम सभी को गौरवान्वित करती हैं। उन्हें सुरक्षित रूप से धरती पर वापस लाने के लिए सभी हितधारकों को बधाई और बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।

07:25 AM, 19th Mar
सफल वापसी के बाद स्पेसएक्स के मालिक एलन मस्क ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि स्पेसएक्स और नासा की टीमों ने एक और सुरक्षित अंतरिक्ष यात्री वापसी कराने में सफलता पाई है। इसके लिए बधाई। उन्होंने इस मिशन को प्राथमिकता देने के लिए राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को धन्यवाद भी दिया।

07:22 AM, 19th Mar
अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी- नासा के वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक सुनीता और बैरी विल्मोर को लेकर लौट रहा यान तड़के 3.27 बजे अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा में समुद्र तल पर उतारा। नासा ने कहा, 4 अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को लेकर मिशन 9 क्रू धरती पर वापस लौटा। सब कुछ प्लानिंग के मुताबिक हुआ। हमें अपनी टीम पर गर्व। स्पेसएक्स को धन्यवाद।   

07:18 AM, 19th Mar
स्पलैशडाउन सफल रहा। स्पेसएक्स क्रू-9 वापस धरती पर आ गया।
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

ट्रंप पुतिन की बातचीत, क्या हो पाएगा रूस और यूक्रेन में सीजफायर, क्या निकला नतीजा

ट्रंप पुतिन की बातचीत, क्या हो पाएगा रूस और यूक्रेन में सीजफायर, क्या निकला नतीजाTrump Putin talks: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के आधिकारिक आवास सह कार्यालय व्हाइट हाउस ने वॉशिंगटन में कहा है कि राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) के बीच बहुप्रतीक्षित बातचीत शुरू हो गई है। इस बातचीत के जरिए ट्रंप प्रशासन, रूस के राष्ट्रपति को युद्ध समाप्त करने के संभावित उपाय के रूप में 30 दिवसीय संघर्षविराम प्रस्ताव पर हस्ताक्षर करने के लिए राजी करना चाहता है।

Pakistan को झूठ फैलाने पर भारत ने लगाई लताड़, कहा- खाली करे भारतीय क्षेत्र, पढ़िए क्या है पूरा मामला

Pakistan को झूठ फैलाने पर भारत ने लगाई लताड़, कहा- खाली करे भारतीय क्षेत्र, पढ़िए क्या है पूरा मामलाभारत ने मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के एक पॉडकास्ट के दौरान जम्मू-कश्मीर पर टिप्पणी पर प्रतिक्रिया के लिए इस्लामाबाद पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि पाकिस्तान को ‘झूठ फैलाने’ की बजाय अपने ‘‘अवैध’’ कब्जे वाले भारतीय क्षेत्र को खाली कर देना चाहिए। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रणधीर जायसवाल ने कहा कि दुनिया जानती है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में असली मुद्दा पाकिस्तान द्वारा सीमा पार से आतंकवाद को “सक्रिय रूप से बढ़ावा देना और प्रायोजित करना” है।

Israel Gaza Airstrike : सीजफायर के बाद भी इजराइल ने गाजा में मचाई भीषण तबाही

Israel Gaza Airstrike : सीजफायर के बाद भी इजराइल ने गाजा में मचाई भीषण तबाहीइजराइल ने मंगलवार सुबह गाजा पट्टी क्षेत्र में हवाई हमले किए, जिसमें महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित कम से कम 404 फिलिस्तीनी मारे गए। हमलों में हमास के कई प्रमुख नेता मारे गए, जिनमें गाजा के आंतरिक मंत्री, राजनीतिक ब्यूरो के सदस्यों और आंतरिक सुरक्षा प्रमुख शामिल हैं। अचानक किए गए इस हमले की वजह से जनवरी से लागू संघर्षविराम टूट गया तथा 17 महीने से जारी युद्ध के फिर से शुरू होने का खतरा उत्पन्न हो गया है। अमेरिका ने इजराइल का समर्थन किया और हमास को दोषी ठहराया।

GOLD : 91000 के पार पहुंचा सोना, क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं दाम, क्या 1 लाख तक पहुंच सकती है कीमत

GOLD : 91000 के पार पहुंचा सोना, क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं दाम, क्या 1 लाख तक पहुंच सकती है कीमतGOLD Price News : सोने के भावों में तेजी जारी है। भाव लगातार नए रिकॉर्ड बना रहे हैं। विदेशों में मजबूत रुख के बीच स्टॉकिस्टों और खुदरा विक्रेताओं की सतत लिवाली से मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली के सर्राफा बाजार में सोने की कीमत 500 रुपए की तेजी के साथ 91,250 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम के नए रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गई। सोना निवेशकों की पसंद बना हुआ है।

WhatsApp में ऑन कर लेंगे यह सेटिंग तो कभी नहीं होगा Hack

WhatsApp में ऑन कर लेंगे यह सेटिंग तो कभी नहीं होगा Hackसोशल मीडिया एप WhatsApp हमारे जीवन का महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा बन चुका है। हम दिनभर में सैकड़ों मैसेज भेजते हैं, जिनमें कुछ पर्सनल होते हैं और कुछ प्रोफेशनल। पर इस पर भी हैकिंग का खतरा बना रहता है। WhatsApp अपने यूजर्स के डेटा को सिक्योर रखने के लिए समय-समय पर नए फीचर्स लाता रहता है, ऐसा ही एक फीचर है टू फैक्टर ऑथेंटिकेशन है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

धरती पर लौटे सुनीता विलियम्स और बुच विल्मोर, अब क्या है चुनौतियां?

धरती पर लौटे सुनीता विलियम्स और बुच विल्मोर, अब क्या है चुनौतियां?Sunita Williams Returns : नासा की अंतरिक्ष यात्री सुनीता विलियम्स और बुच विल्मोर तथा रूसी अंतरिक्ष यात्री अलेक्सांद्र गोरबुनोव बुधवार को स्पेसएक्स के ड्रैगन अंतरिक्ष यान से पृथ्वी पर लौट आए। अंतरराष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन के अंदर अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को हवा में तैरते देखना भले ही मजेदार लगता हो, लेकिन वहां गुरुत्वाकर्षण नहीं होने का असर धरती पर लौटने के बाद अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों पर लंबे समय तक रहता है और उन्हें मतली, चक्कर आने, बात करने और चलने में दिक्कत जैसी चुनौतियों से जूझना पड़ता है।

9 माह बाद धरती पर लौटीं भारत की बेटी सुनीता विलियम्स, राजनाथ ने इस तरह दी बधाई

9 माह बाद धरती पर लौटीं भारत की बेटी सुनीता विलियम्स, राजनाथ ने इस तरह दी बधाईSunita Williams Return : भारत की बेटी सुनीता विलियम्स 9 माह बाद अं‍तरिक्ष से धरती पर लौट आई। सुनीता को लेकर लौटे क्रूज 9 की सफल लैंडिंग के बाद गुजरात के मेहसाणा स्थित उनके गांव में जमकर जश्न मना। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी सुनीता की वापसी पर उन्हें बधाई दी। राजनाथ ने कहा कि सुनीता विलियम्स की अविश्वसनीय यात्रा, अटूट समर्पण, दृढ़ता और संघर्ष की भावना दुनिया भर में लाखों लोगों को प्रेरित करेगी।

क्या थम जाएगा रूस यूक्रेन युद्ध, ट्रंप और पुतिन में किस बात पर बनी सहमति?

क्या थम जाएगा रूस यूक्रेन युद्ध, ट्रंप और पुतिन में किस बात पर बनी सहमति?Trump Putin talk : अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध को समाप्त करने की दिशा में पहले कदम के रूप में मंगलवार को फोन पर हुई बातचीत के दौरान ऊर्जा और बुनियादी ढांचे के लक्ष्यों के खिलाफ सीमित युद्ध विराम पर सहमत हुए। रूसी नेता ने हालांकि लड़ाई में 30 दिन के व्यापक युद्धविराम का समर्थन करने से मना कर दिया, जिस पर अमेरिकी प्रशासन जोर दे रहा है।

धरती पर लौटे सुनीता विलियम्स समेत 4 अंतरिक्ष यात्री, फ्लोरिडा में क्रूज 9 का सफल स्प्लैश डाउन

धरती पर लौटे सुनीता विलियम्स समेत 4 अंतरिक्ष यात्री, फ्लोरिडा में क्रूज 9 का सफल स्प्लैश डाउनSunita Williams Return: अंतरिक्ष यात्री सुनीता विलियम्स और बुच विल्मर अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन से 9 माह बाद धरती पर लौट आए। नासा ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि सब कुछ प्लानिंग के मुताबिक हुआ। स्पेसएक्स को धन्यवाद। सुनीता की सफल वापसी के बाद गुजरात के मेहसाणा में उनके पैतृक गांव में जमकर जश्न बना।

LIVE: सुनीता विलियम्स की धरती पर सफल वापसी, 9 माह बाद शुभ घड़ी आई

LIVE: सुनीता विलियम्स की धरती पर सफल वापसी, 9 माह बाद शुभ घड़ी आईLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: अंतरिक्ष यात्री सुनीता विलियम्स और बुच विल्मर अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन से 9 माह बाद धरती पर लौट आए। नासा ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि सब कुछ प्लानिंग के मुताबिक हुआ। स्पेसएक्स को धन्यवाद। पल पल की जानकारी...

Realme P3 5G : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, पानी में डूबने पर नहीं होगा खराब

Realme P3 5G : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, पानी में डूबने पर नहीं होगा खराबRealme P3 5G price in India : रियलमी ने भारत में P सीरीज में कंपनी के लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन रियलमी P3 5G को लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह भारत का पहला फोन है जो स्नैपड्रैगन 6 जेन 4 SoC से ऑपरेट है और इसमें 8GB तक रैम है। फोन में 6050mm² एयरोस्पेस-ग्रेड कूलिंग सिस्टम और BGMI के लिए 90fps सपोर्ट है।

Samsung के अब तक सबसे सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, साथ ही खरीदी पर धमाकेदार ऑफर्स भी

Samsung के अब तक सबसे सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, साथ ही खरीदी पर धमाकेदार ऑफर्स भीSamsung ने भारत में बजट M-सीरीज में Galaxy M16 और Galaxy M06 को लॉन्च किया है। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स हैं। Galaxy M06 5G सपोर्ट के साथ आता है। M16 की कीमत 12,499 रुपए और M06 की कीमत 9,999 रुपए है। साथ ही कंपनी दोनों स्मार्टफोन की खरीदी पर ऑफर्स भी दे रही है। Samsung के स्मार्टफोन्स पर बैंक ऑफर्स भी मिल रहे हैं।

क्या वाकई सबसे सस्ता है iPhone 16E, जानिए क्या है कीमत

क्या वाकई सबसे सस्ता है iPhone 16E, जानिए क्या है कीमतiPhone 16E: एप्पल (Apple) अपनी नई सीरीज आईफोन-16ई (iPhone 16E) को भारत में असेंबल (assembling) कर रही है। ए फोन घरेलू बिक्री के साथ-साथ कुछ चुनिंदा देशों को निर्यात भी किए जाएंगे। कंपनी ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी। कंपनी ने आईफोन 16 सीरीज (iPhone 16 series) के मुकाबले आईफोन 16ई को कम दाम में पेश किया है जिसकी बिक्री भारत में 28 फरवरी से शुरू होगी।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com