पोल खुलने के डर से घबराया पाकिस्तान, इन 3 देशों में भेजेगा डेलिगेशन

Live news in Hindi
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर अब भारत और पाकिस्तान दुनिया के सामने अपना पक्ष रखेंगे। भारतीय सांसदों के 7 प्रतिनिधिमंडल दुनियाभर में ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की सफलता का संदेश देंगे। भारत की तरह ही पाकिस्तान ने भी अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और फ्रांस में डेलिगेशन भेजकर अपना पक्ष रखने का फैसला किया। पल पल की जानकारी...

USF C-17 plane : भारतीय वायु सेना ने शनिवार को कहा कि वायुसेना की रखरखाव टीम ने जयपुर में यूएसएएफ सी-17 विमान में आई तकनीकी खराबी को दूर करने के लिए अमेरिकी वायुसेना के कर्मियों के साथ मिलकर काम किया। भारतीय वायुसेना ने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर एक पोस्ट में कुछ तस्वीरें भी साझा की। ALSO READ: अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स की मददगार बनी भारतीय वायुसेना, दूर की USF C-17 विमान की खराबी

इसरो ने रविवार को आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से सुबह पांच बजकर 59 मिनट पर PSLV-C61 का परिक्षण किया। हालांकि 2 चरणों में सामान्य प्रदर्शन के बाद तकनीकी खराबी की वजह से यह तीसरा चरण पार नहीं कर पाया। इस तरह इसरो का पृथ्वी अवलोकन उपग्रह (EOS-09) को अंतरिक्ष में पहुंचाने का 101वां मिशन असफल रहा। ALSO READ: ISRO का 101वां मिशन असफल, तीसरा चरण पार नहीं कर पाया PSLV रॉकेट
पोल खुलने के डर से घबराया पाकिस्तान, भारत की तरह ही दुनिया के अन्य देशों में डेलिगेशन भेजने का फैसला किया। बिलावल भुट्‍टो करेंगे दल का नेतृत्व। 
WhatsApp, Telegram और Snapchat पर देती थी खुफिया जानकारी, पाकिस्तान के लिए जासूस बनी ज्योति मल्होत्रा के बारे में खौफनाक खुलासे

WhatsApp, Telegram और Snapchat पर देती थी खुफिया जानकारी, पाकिस्तान के लिए जासूस बनी ज्योति मल्होत्रा के बारे में खौफनाक खुलासेहरियाणा की एक यूट्यूबर को पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसियों को संवेदनशील जानकारी देने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि हरियाणा के हिसार की रहने वाली और ‘ट्रैवल विद जेओ’ नाम से यूट्यूब चैनल संचालित करने वाली ज्योति मल्होत्रा ​​को न्यू अग्रसेन एक्सटेंशन से गिरफ्तार किया गया। ज्योति व्हाट्सएप, टेलीग्राम और स्नैपचैट के जरिए इन लोगों के संपर्क में थी और उन्हें संवेदनशील जानकारी देती थी।

सैन्य कार्रवाई की शुरुआत में पाकिस्तान को सूचित करना अपराध : राहुल गांधी

सैन्य कार्रवाई की शुरुआत में पाकिस्तान को सूचित करना अपराध : राहुल गांधीRahul Gandhi News : कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि सरकार ने ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ की शुरुआत के समय ही पाकिस्तान को इस बारे में सूचित कर दिया, जो एक अपराध है। पत्र सूचना कार्यालय (पीआईबी) ने इन दावों को खारिज किया है कि जयशंकर ने कहा था कि भारत ने ‘ऑपरेशन सिंदूर’ से पहले पाकिस्तान को सूचित किया था।

Pakistan पर बोले RSS चीफ मोहन भागवत, जो दुस्साहस करेगा, भारत उसे सबक सिखाएगा

Pakistan पर बोले RSS चीफ मोहन भागवत, जो दुस्साहस करेगा, भारत उसे सबक सिखाएगाभारत-पाकिस्तान तनाव के बीच राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहन भागवत का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है। डॉ. भागवत ने कहा कि भारत किसी से शत्रुता नहीं करता है, लेकिन कोई दुस्साहस करेगा तो उसे सबक सिखाने से भी पीछे नहीं हटेगा। डॉ. भागवत जयपुर के सीकर रोड स्थित रविनाथ आश्रम में आयोजित रविनाथ महाराज की पुण्यतिथि के कार्यक्रम में संबोधित कर रहे थे।

कौन हैं ज्ञानपीठ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित स्वामी रामभद्राचार्य, राम जन्मभूमि फैसले में निभाई निर्णायक भूमिका

कौन हैं ज्ञानपीठ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित स्वामी रामभद्राचार्य, राम जन्मभूमि फैसले में निभाई निर्णायक भूमिकाWho is Swami Rambhadracharya : हाल ही में नई दिल्ली के विज्ञान भवन में एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण दर्ज हुआ। देश के सर्वोच्च साहित्य सम्मान, 58वें ज्ञानपीठ पुरस्कार से, राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने जगद्गुरु स्वामी रामभद्राचार्य को सम्मानित किया। यह सम्मान सिर्फ एक साहित्यकार को नहीं, बल्कि एक ऐसे संत, दार्शनिक और शिक्षाविद् को मिला है जिनकी जीवनगाथा किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं। स्वामी जी की आंखों में भले ही दुनिया को देखने की रोशनी न हो, लेकिन उनके ज्ञान, तपस्या और कृतित्व से उन्होंने भारतीय साहित्य और संस्कृति को एक नई दिशा दी है।

शहबाज शरीफ के जहरीले बोल, कहा- करारा जवाब देंगे, पाक सेना ने रचा इतिहास

शहबाज शरीफ के जहरीले बोल, कहा- करारा जवाब देंगे, पाक सेना ने रचा इतिहासPakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif: भारतीय हमले में बुरी तरह पिटे पाकिस्तान को अब भी अक्ल नहीं आई है। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व एयर मार्शल ने भी ब्रह्मोस मिसाइलों से पाक में हुई तबाही की बात स्वीकार की है। वहीं, प्रधानमंत्री शरीफ ने एक बार फिर भारत को भभकी देते हुए कहा कि पाकिस्तान एक अमन पसंद मुल्क है, लेकिन पाकिस्तान अपनी आत्मरक्षा में करारा जवाब देने का अधिकार रखता है।

अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स की मददगार बनी भारतीय वायुसेना, दूर की USF C-17 विमान की खराबी

अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स की मददगार बनी भारतीय वायुसेना, दूर की USF C-17 विमान की खराबीUSAF C-17 plane : भारतीय वायु सेना ने शनिवार को कहा कि वायुसेना की रखरखाव टीम ने जयपुर में यूएसएएफ सी-17 विमान में आई तकनीकी खराबी को दूर करने के लिए अमेरिकी वायुसेना के कर्मियों के साथ मिलकर काम किया।

ISRO का 101वां मिशन असफल, तीसरा चरण पार नहीं कर पाया PSLV रॉकेट

ISRO का 101वां मिशन असफल, तीसरा चरण पार नहीं कर पाया PSLV रॉकेटISRO Satellite Launch : इसरो ने रविवार को आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से सुबह पांच बजकर 59 मिनट पर PSLV-C61 का परिक्षण किया। हालांकि 2 चरणों में सामान्य प्रदर्शन के बाद तकनीकी खराबी की वजह से यह तीसरा चरण पार नहीं कर पाया। इस तरह इसरो का पृथ्वी अवलोकन उपग्रह (EOS-09) को अंतरिक्ष में पहुंचाने का 101वां मिशन असफल रहा।

हिमाचल में साइबर हैकरों ने की 11.55 करोड़ की ठगी, सहकारी बैंक के सर्वर को हैक कर निकाले रुपए

हिमाचल में साइबर हैकरों ने की 11.55 करोड़ की ठगी, सहकारी बैंक के सर्वर को हैक कर निकाले रुपएHimachal Pradesh Cyber Crime News : हिमाचल प्रदेश राज्य सहकारी बैंक के सर्वर को साइबर अपराधियों ने बैंक के एक ग्राहक के मोबाइल फोन एप्लिकेशन के माध्यम से हैक कर लिया और 11.55 करोड़ रुपए की रकम निकाल ली। यह रकम 20 अलग-अलग खातों में भेजी गई। यह साइबर ठगी 11 और 12 मई को की गई, लेकिन 13 मई को बैंक अवकाश होने के कारण मामला 14 मई को सामने आया, जब बैंक अधिकारियों को भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की ट्रांजैक्शन रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई।

बांग्लादेश को भारत ने दिया जोर का झटका, इन वस्तुओं के आयात पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

बांग्लादेश को भारत ने दिया जोर का झटका, इन वस्तुओं के आयात पर लगाया प्रतिबंधIndia gave a big blow to Bangladesh : सरकार ने शनिवार को बांग्लादेश से रेडीमेड वस्त्र और प्रसंस्कृत खाद्य पदार्थों जैसी कुछ वस्तुओं के आयात पर बंदरगाह प्रतिबंध लगा दिए। यह कदम पिछले महीने बांग्लादेश द्वारा कुछ भारतीय उत्पादों पर लगाए गए प्रतिबंधों के जवाब में उठाया गया है। विदेश व्यापार महानिदेशालय (DGFT) की एक अधिसूचना के अनुसार, ये बंदरगाह प्रतिबंध भारत से होकर गुजरने वाले तथा नेपाल और भूटान जाने वाले बांग्लादेशी माल पर लागू नहीं होंगे।

UP : बिजली के तारों में फंसा बिजली विभाग का लाइनमैन, फायर ब्रिगेड ने हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफार्म से नीचे उतारा

UP : बिजली के तारों में फंसा बिजली विभाग का लाइनमैन, फायर ब्रिगेड ने हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफार्म से नीचे उतारासेक्टर 20 स्थित पावर हाउस के पास एक बड़ा हादसा होने से बच गया, यहां एक लाइनमैन तेज हवा के चलते हाई वोल्टेज बिजली के तारों में फंस गया। घटना के समय लाइनमैन बिजली के टावर पर मेंटेनेंस का कार्य कर रहा था। अचानक से आई तेज हवाओं के झोंके आए जिसमें लाइनमैन का संतुलन बिगड़ गया। लाइनमैन को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद नीचे उतारा गया। अब उसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

itel A90 : 7000 रुपए से भी कम कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ iPhone जैसा दिखने वाला स्मार्टफोन

itel A90 : 7000 रुपए से भी कम कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ iPhone जैसा दिखने वाला स्मार्टफोनitel A90 Price in india : इंटेल ने हाल में एक सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 7,000 रुपए से कम है। स्मार्टफोन का लुक iPhone की तरह है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो itel A90 स्मार्टफोन 6.6 इंच के HD+ IPS डिस्प्ले के साथ आता है। इसके साथ 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट का सपोर्ट मिलेगा।

सिर्फ एक फोटो से हैक हो सकता है बैंक अकाउंट, जानिए क्या है ये नया व्हाट्सएप इमेज स्कैम

सिर्फ एक फोटो से हैक हो सकता है बैंक अकाउंट, जानिए क्या है ये नया व्हाट्सएप इमेज स्कैमwhatsapp image scam alert in hindi: आज का जमाना डिजिटल कनेक्टिविटी का है। WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म ने लोगों को आपस में जोड़ने का काम आसान बना दिया है। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे तकनीक आगे बढ़ी है, वैसे-वैसे साइबर हैकर्स भी और ज्यादा चालाक हो गए हैं।

Motorola Edge 60 Pro : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला तगड़ा 5G फोन, जानिए भारत में क्या है कीमत

Motorola Edge 60 Pro : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला तगड़ा 5G फोन, जानिए भारत में क्या है कीमतमोटोरोला एज 60 प्रो लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन में 6,000mAh की दमदार बैटरी और 12GB रैम जैसे फीचर्स मिलते हैं। फोन का लुक और डिजाइन इस सीरीज के हाल ही में लॉन्च हुए Motorola Edge 60 Fusion की तरह ही है। मोटोरोला के इस फोन की खास बात यह है कि इसमें वाटर और डस्ट प्रूफ फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। जानिए क्या हैं इसकी कीमत और अन्य फीचर्स-
