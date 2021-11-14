मणिपुर हमले में कर्नल समेत 7 की मौत, पीएम मोदी बोले-देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा बलिदान

राष्‍ट्रपति कोविंद ने एक संदेश में कहा कि असम राइफल्स के काफिले पर हमला बेहद निंदनीय है जिसमें सैनिकों की शाहदत के साथ-साथ उनके परिजनों की मौत हुई है। इस कायराना हमले के कारण सभी तरह के आतंकवाद और उसके रूपों का खात्मा करने का हमारा संकल्प और अधिक मजबूत होता है। हम मृतकों के परिजनों के साथ एकजुटता से खड़े हैं।

The attack on the Assam Rifles convoy that led to martyrdom of our soldiers and family members in Manipur deserves unreserved condemnation. This cowardly act reaffirms our resolve to root out terror in all its forms and manifestations. We stand united with the bereaved families.

मोदी ने अपने संदेश में कहा कि मणिपुर में असम राइफल्स के काफिले पर हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। मैं उन सैनिकों और उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं जो आज शहीद हुए हैं। उनके बलिदान को कभी नहीं भुलाया जा सकेगा। दु:ख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं।

Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness.