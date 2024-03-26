मंगलवार, 26 मार्च 2024
मंगलवार, 26 मार्च 2024 (10:59 IST)

Live : दिल्ली में आप कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन, मंत्री हरजोत समेत कई कार्यकर्ता हिरासत में

26 march updates : अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने कई कार्यकर्ताओं को ‍हिरासत में लिया। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:55 AM, 26th Mar
दिल्ली के पटेल चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन, पंजाब के मंत्री हरजोत समेत कई आप कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्‍तार। 

10:29 AM, 26th Mar
आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रदर्शन के आह्वान के मद्देनजर डीएमआरसी ने लोक कल्याण मार्ग मेट्रो स्टेशन के प्रवेश और निकास द्वार, पटेल चौक तथा केंद्रीय सचिवालय स्टेशन के 2 द्वार बंद किए।

10:27 AM, 26th Mar
विभिन्न आपराधिक मामलों में बांदा जेल में बंद पूर्व विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी की तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। अंसारी के भाई और गाजीपुर से सांसद अफजाल अंसारी ने आरोप लगाया कि जिला प्रशासन, जेल प्रशासन और अस्पताल प्रशासन मुख्तार की तबीयत के बारे में उन्हें कुछ भी नहीं बता रहा है। अफजाल ने आरोप लगाया कि मुख्तार के वकील को भी उससे मिलने नहीं दिया जा रहा।
469 अंक गिरा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी में भी 149 अंकों की गिरावट

दिल्ली की सरकार कैसे चलेगी, पंजाब के CM भगवंत मान ने दिया जवाब

दिल्ली की सरकार कैसे चलेगी, पंजाब के CM भगवंत मान ने दिया जवाबBhagwant Mann's statement regarding Delhi government : आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के नेता एवं पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने शनिवार को कहा कि अगर दिल्ली के उनके समकक्ष अरविंद केजरीवाल को जेल भेजा जाता है, तो वे सरकार चलाने के वास्ते वहां उनका कार्यालय स्थापित करने के लिए अदालत से अनुमति मांगेंगे। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि AAP में केजरीवाल की जगह कोई नहीं ले सकता।

कामायनी एक्सप्रेस में महिला ने दिया बच्ची को जन्म, नाम रखा कामायनी

कामायनी एक्सप्रेस में महिला ने दिया बच्ची को जन्म, नाम रखा कामायनीविदिशा (मध्यप्रदेश)। मध्यप्रदेश के विदिशा जिले में 24 वर्षीय महिला ने चलती ट्रेन (moving train) में एक बच्ची को जन्म दिया जिसके बाद उत्साहित परिवार के सदस्यों ने नवजात (newborn) का नाम ट्रेन के नाम पर रखा दिया। एक अधिकारी ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारी ने बताया कि घटना शुक्रवार को हुई।

रेलवे कर्मचारियों ने धक्का देकर ट्रेन को स्टेशन तक पहुंचाया, विपक्ष ने साधा निशाना

रेलवे कर्मचारियों ने धक्का देकर ट्रेन को स्टेशन तक पहुंचाया, विपक्ष ने साधा निशानाइंजनयुक्त डिब्बा मुख्य लाइन पर अचानक खराब हुआ

चुनावी बॉण्ड को लेकर कांग्रेस का दावा, INDIA गठबंधन की सरकार बनी तो...

चुनावी बॉण्ड को लेकर कांग्रेस का दावा, INDIA गठबंधन की सरकार बनी तो...Congress's claim regarding electoral bonds : कांग्रेस ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि चुनावी बॉण्ड 'प्रीपेड रिश्वत' और 'पोस्टपेड रिश्वत' का मामला है और इसकी उच्चतम न्यायालय की निगरानी में जांच होनी चाहिए। पार्टी महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने यह दावा भी किया कि 'चंदादाताओं का सम्मान, अन्नदाताओं का अपमान' मौजूदा सरकार की नीति है।

गैंगस्टर प्रसाद पुजारी को चीन से वापस लाए भारत, मुंबई पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

गैंगस्टर प्रसाद पुजारी को चीन से वापस लाए भारत, मुंबई पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तारGangster Prasad Pujari brought back from China to India : हत्या, जबरन वसूली और अपहरण सहित कई गंभीर मामलों में वांछित गैंगस्टर प्रसाद पुजारी को शुक्रवार-शनिवार की दरमियानी रात चीन से निर्वासन के बाद भारत वापस लाया गया। भारत लाए जाने पर मुंबई पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मुंबई पुलिस की अपराध शाखा लगातार उसे देश वापस लाने की कोशिश कर रही थी।

भारत ने एक साथ 11 पनडुब्बियों को तैनात किया

भारत ने एक साथ 11 पनडुब्बियों को तैनात कियादशकों बाद भारत ने एकसाथ 11 पनडुब्बियों को ऑपरेशन ड्यूटी पर तैनात किया है। भारतीय नौसेना द्वारा उठाया गया यह अब तक का सबसे बड़ा कदम बताया जा रहा है।

जेल में बंद मुख्तार अंसारी अस्पताल में भर्ती, भाई अफजाल ने क्यों किया CM हाउस में फोन?

जेल में बंद मुख्तार अंसारी अस्पताल में भर्ती, भाई अफजाल ने क्यों किया CM हाउस में फोन?Mukhtar Ansari health news : विभिन्न आपराधिक मामलों में बांदा जेल में बंद पूर्व विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी की तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी पर नहीं थमा बवाल, AAP करेगी PM आवास का घेराव

केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी पर नहीं थमा बवाल, AAP करेगी PM आवास का घेरावAAP protest after kejriwal arrest : आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की ओर से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के आवास का घेराव करने के आह्वान के बाद पुलिस ने सात, लोक कल्याण मार्ग की सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी है। 7, लोक कल्याण मार्ग प्रधानमंत्री का आधिकारिक आवास है।

22 परिवारों को महंगा पड़ा पानी का दुरुपयोग, 5-5 हजार का जुर्माना, बेंगलुरु में क्यों गहराया जलसंकट?

22 परिवारों को महंगा पड़ा पानी का दुरुपयोग, 5-5 हजार का जुर्माना, बेंगलुरु में क्यों गहराया जलसंकट?Bangluru water crisis : बेंगलुरु इन दिनों 500 सालों के सबसे बड़े जल संकट का सामना कर रहा है। लोग एक एक बूंद पानी के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। भीषण जल संकट के बीच गैर-जरूरी उद्देश्यों के लिए पेयजल का उपयोग नहीं करने के आदेश का उल्लंघन करने पर बेंगलुरु जल आपूर्ति और सीवरेज बोर्ड ने 22 परिवारों पर 5-5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है।

POCO M6 पर बंपर ऑफर, सस्ते में मिल रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन, कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगे

POCO M6 पर बंपर ऑफर, सस्ते में मिल रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन, कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगेPoco ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में M6 5G को भारत में लॉन्च किया था। इस स्मार्टफोन को एक्सक्लूसिव एयरटेल प्रीपेड बंडल के साथ ऑफर किया गया है। Poco M6 5G में प्रोसेसर के तौर पर MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC दिया गया है।

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजार

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजारUpcoming Smartphones : अगर स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का सोच रहे हैं तो थोड़े दिन और रुक सकते हैं। मार्च में एक से बढ़कर स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च होने जा रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौनसे स्मार्टफोन्स मार्च में लेंगे इंट्री। जानिए इन स्मार्टफोन्स के क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जर

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जरHonor X9b 5G smartphone : ‘ऑनर’ (Honor) ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो का विस्तार करते हुए एक्स सीरीज़ में ऑनर एक्स9बी (Honor X9b 5G) को लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ऑनर इंट्रोडक्टरी ऑफर में 699 रुपए का कॉम्प्लिमेंटरी चार्जर मुफ्त दे रहा है।

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मन

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मनXiaomi ने इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi A3 को लॉन्च कर दिया। स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सिर्फ 7,299 रुपए रखी गई है। स्मार्टफोन की खास बात इसका ऑक्टा-कोर हीलियो G36 प्रोसेसर, 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट बड़ा डिस्प्ले है। स्मार्टफोन में 6GB तक रैम और 6GB तक वर्चुअल रैम मिलती है यानी कि 6GB+6GB, 12जीबी रैम का फायदा मिल जाएगा। स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल 23 फरवरी को होगी।

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमाल

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमालInfinix बाजार में बड़ा धमाका करने जा रहा है। 16 फरवरी को वह अपना स्मार्टफोन Infinix Hot 40i लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। Infinix Hot 40i को वह वैश्विक बाजार में नवंबर 2023 में लॉन्च कर चुका है। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन के 8GB RAM/256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 8000 हो सकती है।
