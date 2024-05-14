मंगलवार, 14 मई 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. टेक्नोलॉजी
  3. मोबाइल मेनिया
  4. Realme GT 6T Expected price, specs and everything we know so far
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: मंगलवार, 14 मई 2024 (19:53 IST)

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत - Realme GT 6T Expected price, specs and everything we know so far
Realme GT 6T Expected price  : Realme अब सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लाकर बाजार में धमाका करने जा रहा है। रियलमी GT 6T नाम से यह स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा। कंपनी की इसकी जानकारी वेबसाइट के साथ ही X हैंडल पर दी है। स्मार्टफोन के कई फीचर्स लीक हो चुके हैं।
स्मार्टफोन में GT 6T स्मार्टफोन में 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 2400x1080 पिक्सल रेजोल्यूशन वाला 6.78 इंच का फुल HD+ डिस्प्ले मिल सकता है।
डिस्प्ले की ब्राइटनेस 1600 नीस्ट हो सकती है। फोटोग्राफी के लिए रियलमी GT 6T के बैक पैनल पर डुअल कैमरा सेटअप में 50 मेगापिक्सल प्राइमरी सेंसर और 8 मेगापिक्सल डेप्थ सेंसर के साथ LCD फ्लैश मिलेगा।
सेल्फी और वीडियो कॉलिंग के लिए फोन में 32 मेगापिक्सल फ्रंट कैमरा मिल सकता है। 100W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 5500mAh बैटरी स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकती है। यह स्मार्टफोन दो वैरिएंट में लॉन्च हो सकता है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 25,000 रुपए के सपास हो सकती है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

आंध्र में विधायक ने मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाता को जड़ा थप्पड़, जानिए क्‍या है मामला...

आंध्र में विधायक ने मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाता को जड़ा थप्पड़, जानिए क्‍या है मामला...YSRCP MLA slaps voter in Andhra Pradesh : आंध्र प्रदेश में सत्तारूढ़ युवजन श्रमिक रायथू कांग्रेस पार्टी (YSRCP) के एक विधायक ने सोमवार को यहां एक मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान के लिए कतार में खड़े एक व्यक्ति को कथित तौर पर थप्पड़ मार दिया। हालांकि उक्त व्यक्ति ने भी इसके जवाब में विधायक को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। विधायक ने थप्पड़ उस व्यक्ति को मारा, जिसने उनके कतार तोड़ने पर सवाल किया था।

हमारे परिवार ने हमेशा रायबरेली के हित में काम किया : राहुल गांधी

हमारे परिवार ने हमेशा रायबरेली के हित में काम किया : राहुल गांधीRahul Gandhi's statement regarding Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency : कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को रायबरेली को अपनी मां सोनिया गांधी और दादी (दिवंगत पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी) की कर्मभूमि बताते हुए कहा कि उनके परिवार ने हमेशा इस संसदीय क्षेत्र के हित में काम किया है, इसीलिए वह यहां से चुनाव लड़ने आए हैं। गांधी ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्‍द्र मोदी अडाणी और अंबानी के हित में काम करते हैं।

Lok Sabha Election : बंगाल में मतदान के दौरान हिंसा, भाजपा नेता दिलीप घोष के काफिले पर हमला

Lok Sabha Election : बंगाल में मतदान के दौरान हिंसा, भाजपा नेता दिलीप घोष के काफिले पर हमलाSporadic incidents of violence during voting in Bengal : लोकसभा चुनाव के चौथे चरण में पश्चिम बंगाल की 8 लोकसभा सीटों पर जारी मतदान के दौरान हिंसा की छिटपुट घटनाएं हुईं। हिंसा प्रभावित बीरभूम और बर्धमान-दुर्गापुर निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के विभिन्न हिस्सों में तृणमूल कांग्रेस और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प हुई। तृणमूल कांग्रेस के समर्थकों ने घोष के काफिले को रोक दिया और उनके वाहन के सामने प्रदर्शन करने लगे।

राहुल गांधी बोले, मेरी दो माताओं की कर्मभूमि है रायबरेली, इसलिए आया हूं चुनाव लड़ने

राहुल गांधी बोले, मेरी दो माताओं की कर्मभूमि है रायबरेली, इसलिए आया हूं चुनाव लड़नेRahul Gandhi Raebareli rally: कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को रायबरेली लोकसभा क्षेत्र (Raebareli Lok Sabha seat) के साथ अपने परिवार के रिश्तों को याद करते हुए कहा कि यह उनकी दादी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी (Indira Gandhi) तथा उनकी मां सोनिया गांधी (Sonia Gandhi) की भी कर्मभूमि रही है और इसीलिए वह यहां से चुनाव लड़ने आए हैं।

AAP की राज्यसभा सदस्य मालीवाल ने CM केजरीवाल के निजी स्टाफ पर लगाया दुर्व्यवहार का आरोप

AAP की राज्यसभा सदस्य मालीवाल ने CM केजरीवाल के निजी स्टाफ पर लगाया दुर्व्यवहार का आरोपMisbehavior with Swati Maliwal in CM House: दिल्ली महिला आयोग की पूर्व अध्यक्ष और आम आदमी पार्टी की राज्यसभा सदस्य स्वाति मालीवाल ने सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के निजी स्टाफ के एक सदस्य पर दुर्व्यवहार करने का आरोप लगाया है। वह मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल से मिलना चाहती थीं, लेकिन सीएम के निजी स्टाफ ने उन्हें केजरीवाल से मिलने नहीं दिया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Sushil Modi Death : बिहार के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी का निधन, कैंसर से पीड़ित थे BJP नेता

Sushil Modi Death : बिहार के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी का निधन, कैंसर से पीड़ित थे BJP नेताSushil Kumar Modi: बिहार के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री व पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद सुशील कुमार मोदी का आज (13 मई) निधन हो गया। दिल्ली एम्स में उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली. गले के कैंसर से पीड़ित थे। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक वे कैंसर से पीड़ित थे।

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: चौथे चरण में 63 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा वोटिंग, बंगाल में सबसे ज्यादा 76.02%

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: चौथे चरण में 63 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा वोटिंग, बंगाल में सबसे ज्यादा 76.02%Lok Sabha Elections 4th phase voting: देश में लोकसभा चुनाव के चौथे चरण के तहत सोमवार को मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, बिहार, पश्चिम बंगाल, आंध्र प्रदेश और तेलंगाना समेत 10 राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों की 96 सीटों पर मतदान संपन्न हो गया। इसके साथ ही सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव, असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, महुआ मोइत्रा समेत कई दिग्गजों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई। चौथे चरण में 62 फीसदी से ज्यादा मतदान हुआ है।

मुंबई बड़ा हादसा, घाटकोपर में बिलबोर्ड गिरने से 8 की मौत, 59 जख्मी, 67 को बचाया, रेस्क्यू जारी

मुंबई बड़ा हादसा, घाटकोपर में बिलबोर्ड गिरने से 8 की मौत, 59 जख्मी, 67 को बचाया, रेस्क्यू जारीMumbaiRains : मुंबई में तेज आंधी और बारिश के बीच घाटकोपर में एक बड़ा हादसा सामने आया है। एक बड़ी होर्डिंग के पेट्रोल पंप के ऊपर गिरने से अब तक 8 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। घाटकोपर होर्डिंग गिरने के हादसे पर BMC कमिश्नर भूषण गगरानी ने कहा कि होर्डिंग के नीचे 30-35 और लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका है। हादसे में कुल 8 लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई है। बचाव कार्य चल रहा है। एनडीआरएफ ने कहा कि 67 लोगों को बचाया गया। इसमें करीब 100 लोग फंस गए।

खुदरा मुद्रास्फीति घटकर 4.83 प्रतिशत हुई, अप्रैल में 11 महीने के निचले स्तर पर

खुदरा मुद्रास्फीति घटकर 4.83 प्रतिशत हुई, अप्रैल में 11 महीने के निचले स्तर परRetail inflation hits 11 month low in April : अंडा, मांस और मसालों के सस्ता होने से खुदरा मुद्रास्फीति अप्रैल में नरम होकर 11 महीने के निचले स्तर 4.83 प्रतिशत पर रही। हालांकि खाने के अन्य सामान के दाम इस दौरान मामूली मजबूत हुए। उपभोक्ता मूल्य सूचकांक (सीपीआई) आधारित खुदरा मुद्रास्फीति मार्च में 4.85 प्रतिशत थी जबकि अप्रैल, 2023 में यह 4.31 प्रतिशत थी।

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : मध्यप्रदेश में 8 सीटों पर 71 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा वोटिंग, इंदौर में सबसे कम, खरगोन में सबसे ज्यादा वोटिंग

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : मध्यप्रदेश में 8 सीटों पर 71 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा वोटिंग, इंदौर में सबसे कम, खरगोन में सबसे ज्यादा वोटिंगMP Lok Sabha Phase 4 Election : लोकसभा चुनाव के चौथे चरण के तहत मध्यप्रदेश में आज आठ संसदीय क्षेत्रों में निर्विघ्न तरीके से मतदान संपन्न हो गया और 1 करोड़ 63 लाख से अधिक मतदाताओं में से 71.72 प्रतिशत लोगों ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग किया। इसी के साथ राज्य में चार चरणों में सभी 29 सीटों पर मतदान की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई। 71.72 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है।

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरी

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरीOukitel ने अपना नया रग्ड फोन Oukitel WP35 लॉन्च किया है। इसे दुनिया का सबसे पतला रग्ड फोन बताया जा रहा है। Oukitel WP35 की कीमत 179.99 डॉलर (लगभग 15,000 रुपए) है। इसे AliExpress से खरीदा जा सकता है। स्मार्टफोन 13 मई से शुरू होगी। कंपनी ने 13 से 17 मई के बीच खरीदने पर फोन पर एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट मिलने की बात भी कही गई है।

53000 रुपए की कीमत का Google Pixel 8a मिलेगा 39,999 रुपए में, जानिए कैसे

53000 रुपए की कीमत का Google Pixel 8a मिलेगा 39,999 रुपए में, जानिए कैसेGoogle Pixel 8a को भारत में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसकी भारत में कीमत 52,999 रुपए हैं, लेकिन आप इसे 39,999 में पा सकते हैं। Google Pixel 8a फ्लिपकार्ट पर पहले से ही प्री-ऑर्डरिंग के लिए उपलब्ध है और आप अपना डिवाइस आरक्षित करने के लिए वेबसाइट पर जा सकते हैं। फोन की बिक्री 14 मई की सुबह शुरू होगी।

Apple Event 2024 : iPad Pro, iPad Air, Magic Keyboard, Pencil Pro एपल ने लूज इवेंट में किए लॉन्च

Apple Event 2024 : iPad Pro, iPad Air, Magic Keyboard, Pencil Pro एपल ने लूज इवेंट में किए लॉन्चApple ने लेट लूज इवेंट चार डिवाइसेज लॉन्च किए। इसमें आईपैड एयर, आईपैड प्रो, मैजिक की-बोर्ड और पेंसिल प्रो शामिल है। iPad Air और iPad Pro में 11 इंच और 13 इंच डिस्प्ले ऑप्शन है। 11 इंच वाले iPad Pro की थिकनेस 5.3 एमएम और 13 इंच की थिकनेस 5.1 एमएम है। भारत में इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 99,900 रुपए होगी। इसे 15 मई से खरीदा जा सकता है। यह एपल का सबसे पतला डिवाइस है।

Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आए तहलका

Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आए तहलकाRealme ने Narzo 70 5G और Realme Narzo 70x 5G को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। दोनों स्मार्टफोन Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G के वर्जन के रूप में माने जा रहे हैं। Realme Narzo 70 5G और Realme Narzo 70x 5G में कंपनी ने मीडियाटेक डाइमेंशन चिपसेट दिया है। इसे धूल और पानी की छींट से बचाव के लिए IP54 रेटिंग मिली है। जानिए क्या हैं दोनों स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स-

AI स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इलेक्ट्रिक कार को कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्स

AI स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इलेक्ट्रिक कार को कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्सइलेक्ट्रिॉनिक कार बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अपना धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। Polestar Phone एक Meizu 21 Pro का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन है। Polestar Phone एक AI स्मार्टफोन है, जो कि Polestar इलेक्ट्रिक कार के साथ बेहतर काम करता है। अभी यह स्मार्टफोन चीन में उपलब्ध है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com