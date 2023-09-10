वैंकटेश प्रसाद के सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट्स ने लिया BCCI को निशाने पर, बाद में दी यह सफाई

It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hardwork of an otherwise non-corrupt organisation and spoil the reputation of an entire organisation & the impact isn’t just micro but at a macro level. This is true in every field, be it politics,sports, journalistm, corporate. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 10, 2023

That was a general tweet where i spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large scale implication on a macro level as well in any field. Since i was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets… https://t.co/cbZTUeg1qO — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 9, 2023

This doesn’t look good. Either the ticket partners are incompetent to handle the ticket and traffic or this is another eyewash in the name of releasing tickets. Hope there is a proper audit and identification of how the tickets are sold and to whom and what platform. Just cannot… https://t.co/CLVI8ofWpM

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 8, 2023

INDvsPAK भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने कहा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड ( BCCI) विश्व कप के कार्यक्रम और टिकट प्रक्रिया से बेहतर तरीके से निपट सकता था। उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि इस मामले में सोशल मीडिया पर की गई कड़ी आलोचना किसी व्यक्ति विशेष के खिलाफ नहीं थी।अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) ने बीसीसीआई से परामर्श करके कम से कम नौ मैचों के कार्यक्रम में बदलाव किया। इनमें भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच होने वाला मैच भी शामिल है। यह मैच पहले 15 अक्टूबर को अहमदाबाद में खेला जाना था लेकिन नवरात्रि के कारण अब इसका आयोजन एक दिन पहले किया जाएगा।प्रसाद ने सोशल मीडिया मंच एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर अपने विचार रखते हुए शनिवार को कई ट्वीट करके बीसीसीआई की आलोचना की थी।उनके एक ट्वीट ने हालांकि सभी का ध्यान खींचा। इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा था,‘‘कोई भ्रष्ट, अहंकारी व्यक्ति किसी गैर भ्रष्ट संगठन की मेहनत को खत्म करने और पूरे संगठन की प्रतिष्ठा को खराब करने के लिए काफी होता है। इसका प्रभाव सिर्फ सूक्ष्म नहीं बल्कि व्यापक स्तर पर होता है। यह हर क्षेत्र में सच है, चाहे वह राजनीति हो, खेल हो, पत्रकारिता हो या कारपोरेट हो।’’उन्होंने हालांकि किसी व्यक्ति का नाम नहीं लिया लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर इसको लेकर कयास लगाए जाने लगे कि प्रसाद के निशाने पर कौन हो सकता है।प्रसाद से पूछा गया कि क्या उनके निशाने पर बीसीसीआई का कोई खास अधिकारी था, उन्होंने पीटीआई से कहा,‘‘ मैंने किसी व्यक्ति विशेष की आलोचना नहीं की, यह महज एक अवलोकन था।’’तो क्या उनकी बात का गलत अर्थ निकाला गया।प्रसाद ने कहा,‘‘ शत प्रतिशत ऐसा ही हुआ। उससे (भ्रष्ट) मेरा मतलब जीवन के सभी पहलुओं से था। फिर चाहे वह एयरलाइन इंडस्ट्री हो या बैंकिंग। यहां तक की आईपीएल फ्रेंचाइजी पर भी प्रतिबंध लग चुका है।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘चूंकि मेरे अन्य ट्वीट टिकटों को लेकर थे, इसलिए इसमें कुछ घालमेल लगने लगा। बीसीसीआई की मैंने इसलिए आलोचना की थी क्योंकि टिकटों और कार्यक्रम को लेकर उसका रुख स्पष्ट नहीं था।’’बीसीसीआई में कई लोगों का मानना है कि अभी प्रसाद संगठन का हिस्सा नहीं है और इसलिए बोर्ड से नाराज हैं। इस पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज ने हालांकि इसका पुरजोर खंडन किया।उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ ऐसी बात कतई नहीं है। सच्चाई यह है कि मुझे कुछ पदों की पेशकश की गई लेकिन मैं इसके लिए तैयार नहीं था।’’