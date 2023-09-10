रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Venkatesh Prasad goes up in arms against BCCI regarding ODI WC & Asia Cup
Written By
Last Updated : रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023 (16:14 IST)

वैंकटेश प्रसाद के सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट्स ने लिया BCCI को निशाने पर, बाद में दी यह सफाई

INDvsPAK भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने कहा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड ( BCCI) विश्व कप के कार्यक्रम और टिकट प्रक्रिया से बेहतर तरीके से निपट सकता था। उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि इस मामले में सोशल मीडिया पर की गई कड़ी आलोचना किसी व्यक्ति विशेष के खिलाफ नहीं थी।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) ने बीसीसीआई से परामर्श करके कम से कम नौ मैचों के कार्यक्रम में बदलाव किया। इनमें भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच होने वाला मैच भी शामिल है। यह मैच पहले 15 अक्टूबर को अहमदाबाद में खेला जाना था लेकिन नवरात्रि के कारण अब इसका आयोजन एक दिन पहले किया जाएगा।

प्रसाद ने सोशल मीडिया मंच एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर अपने विचार रखते हुए शनिवार को कई ट्वीट करके बीसीसीआई की आलोचना की थी।
उनके एक ट्वीट ने हालांकि सभी का ध्यान खींचा। इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा था,‘‘कोई भ्रष्ट, अहंकारी व्यक्ति किसी गैर भ्रष्ट संगठन की मेहनत को खत्म करने और पूरे संगठन की प्रतिष्ठा को खराब करने के लिए काफी होता है। इसका प्रभाव सिर्फ सूक्ष्म नहीं बल्कि व्यापक स्तर पर होता है। यह हर क्षेत्र में सच है, चाहे वह राजनीति हो, खेल हो, पत्रकारिता हो या कारपोरेट हो।’’

उन्होंने हालांकि किसी व्यक्ति का नाम नहीं लिया लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर इसको लेकर कयास लगाए जाने लगे कि प्रसाद के निशाने पर कौन हो सकता है।

प्रसाद से पूछा गया कि क्या उनके निशाने पर बीसीसीआई का कोई खास अधिकारी था, उन्होंने पीटीआई से कहा,‘‘ मैंने किसी व्यक्ति विशेष की आलोचना नहीं की, यह महज एक अवलोकन था।’’तो क्या उनकी बात का गलत अर्थ निकाला गया।

प्रसाद ने कहा,‘‘ शत प्रतिशत ऐसा ही हुआ। उससे (भ्रष्ट) मेरा मतलब जीवन के सभी पहलुओं से था। फिर चाहे वह एयरलाइन इंडस्ट्री हो या बैंकिंग। यहां तक की आईपीएल फ्रेंचाइजी पर भी प्रतिबंध लग चुका है।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘चूंकि मेरे अन्य ट्वीट टिकटों को लेकर थे, इसलिए इसमें कुछ घालमेल लगने लगा। बीसीसीआई की मैंने इसलिए आलोचना की थी क्योंकि टिकटों और कार्यक्रम को लेकर उसका रुख स्पष्ट नहीं था।’’
बीसीसीआई में कई लोगों का मानना है कि अभी प्रसाद संगठन का हिस्सा नहीं है और इसलिए बोर्ड से नाराज हैं। इस पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज ने हालांकि इसका पुरजोर खंडन किया।उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ ऐसी बात कतई नहीं है। सच्चाई यह है कि मुझे कुछ पदों की पेशकश की गई लेकिन मैं इसके लिए तैयार नहीं था।’’(भाषा)


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?Asia Cup का दूसरा संस्करण, जिसे जॉन प्लेयर गोल्ड लीफ ट्रॉफी (John Player Gold Leaf Trophy) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, 1986 में आयोजित किया गया था और मेजबान श्रीलंका था। यह 30 मार्च से 6 अप्रैल के बीच खेला गया था।

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीम

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीमइस साल Asia Cup एशिया कप में विवाद मेजबानी से ही शुरु हो गए थे। पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही कह दिया था कि अगर मेजबानी छीनी जाती है तो वह इस बार एशिया कप नहीं खेलेगा। एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल पर सभी देशों को हायब्रिड मॉडल पर राजी किया गया ताकि 4 मैचों की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को भी मिल सके क्योंकि भारत पाकिस्तान जाने को राजी नहीं था। तब जाकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप में भाग लेने को तैयार हुआ। लेकिन एक बार पाकिस्तान वास्तव में एशिया कप का बहिष्कार कर चुका है।

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तान

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तानPakistan First Asia Cup Title : 2000 Asia Cup जिसे Pepsi Asia Cup भी कहा जाता है, एशिया कप का सातवां संस्करण था। यह 29 मई से 7 जून 2000 के बीच बांग्लादेश में आयोजित किया गया था। टूर्नामेंट में 4 टीमों (भारत, पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश) ने हिस्सा लिया था। पाकिस्तान ने अन्य तीनों टीमों को हराकर लीग चरण सबसे अधिक जीत के साथ समाप्त किया था। दूसरी ओर, श्रीलंका ने दो मैच जीते थे और भारत ने सिर्फ 1 जीत के साथ समाप्ति की थी जबकि बांग्लादेश एक बार फिर एक भी गेम जीतने में असफल रहा था।

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना2004 का एशिया कप जख्मों पर मलहम की जगह घाव गहरा कर गया

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंका

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंकासाल 2008 का एशिया कप भी लगभग वैसा ही घटा जैसा साल 2004 का एशिया कप घटा। बस फर्क इतना था कि इस बार यह एशिया कप श्रीलंका की धीमी पिचों की जगह पाकिस्तान की सपाट पिचों पर खेला गया। इस कारण बड़े स्कोर यानि कि 300 के स्कोर बहुत देखने को मिले। इस बार भी 6 टीमों को 2 ग्रुप में बांटा गया। ग्रुप ए में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से हारकर बाहर हो गई। वहीं हॉंगकॉंग पाकिस्तान और भारत से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। ग्रुप ए में श्रीलंका तो ग्रुप बी में भारत शीर्ष पर रहा। भारत ने मेजबान पाकिस्तान को 300 रनों के लक्ष्य होने के बावजूद भी 7 विकेटों से हराया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

श्रेयस अय्यर की चोट ने बढ़ाई चिंता, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ केएल राहुल हुए टीम में शामिल

श्रेयस अय्यर की चोट ने बढ़ाई चिंता, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ केएल राहुल हुए टीम में शामिलINDvsPAK भारतीय बल्लेबाज श्रेयस अय्यर पीठ में जकड़न के कारण पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ एशिया कप एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के मैच से बाहर हो गए।अय्यर इससे पहले भी पीठ की चोट के कारण परेशान रहे थे जिसका कि उन्होंने ऑपरेशन करवाया था। उन्होंने एशिया कप में दो सितंबर को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बारिश के कारण रद्द कर दिए गए मैच में वापसी की थी। वह उनका लगभग छह महीनों में पहला प्रतिस्पर्धी मैच था।

INDvsPAK पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर भारत के खिलाफ किया गेंदबाजी का फैसला

INDvsPAK पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर भारत के खिलाफ किया गेंदबाजी का फैसलाINDvsPAK कोलंबो में सुपर 4 के एशिया कप के मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। ग्रुप स्टेज के मुकाबले में भी पाकिस्तान ने पहले गेंदबाजी की थी लेकिन टॉस भारत ने जीता था। पाकिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ खेली गई एकादश में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है। इसका मतलब यह है कि फहीम अशरफ टीम में मौजूद रहेंगे। वहीं भारत के लिए दो बदलाव किए हैं। केएल राहुल श्रेयस अय्यर की जगह शामिल हुए हैं। वहीं मोहम्मद शमी की जगह जसप्रीत बुमराह अंतिम ग्यारह में शामिल हुए हैं।

श्रीलंका ने 21 रनों से बांग्लादेश को हराकर किया Asia Cup से बाहर

श्रीलंका ने 21 रनों से बांग्लादेश को हराकर किया Asia Cup से बाहरSLvsBANG खेल के हर विभाग में बांग्लादेश को बौना साबित करते हुये श्रीलंका ने शनिवार को एशिया कप सुपर फोर चरण का अपना पहला मुकाबला आसानी से 21 रनों से जीत लिया।बांग्लादेश की सुपर फोर चरण में यह लगातार दूसरी हार है, इससे पहले पाकिस्तान के हाथों उसे हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। श्रीलंका ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुये निर्धारित 50 ओवरों में नौ विकेट पर 257 रन बनाये थे जिसके जवाब में बांग्लादेश की पूरी टीम 48.1 ओवर के खेल में 236 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गयी।

Asia Cup में सदीरा ने बनाए शानदार 93 रन, श्रीलंका को बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ पहुंचाया 257 रनों तक

Asia Cup में सदीरा ने बनाए शानदार 93 रन, श्रीलंका को बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ पहुंचाया 257 रनों तकSLvsBANG कुसल मेंडिस (50) और पथुम निसंका (40) के बीच 74 रनो की साझीदारी के बाद सदीरा समराविक्रमा (93) की साहसिक पारी की बदौलत श्रीलंका ने एशिया कप सुपर फोर चरण के मुकाबले में शनिवार को बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुये नौ विकेट पर 257 रन बनाये।

तेज गेंदबाजों से लेकर स्पिनर तक, नीदरलैंड क्रिकेट ने निकाली भारतीय गेंदबाजों के लिए भर्तियां

तेज गेंदबाजों से लेकर स्पिनर तक, नीदरलैंड क्रिकेट ने निकाली भारतीय गेंदबाजों के लिए भर्तियांनीदरलैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने सोशल मीडिया पर विज्ञापन देकर भारतीय क्रिकेटरों को विश्व कप के लिए अभ्यास शिविर में नेट गेंदबाज के रूप में शामिल होने के लिए आमंत्रित किया है।स्थानीय राज्य संघ मेहमान टीमों को नेट गेंदबाज उपलब्ध कराते रहे हैं। भले ही इसके लिए कोई नियम नहीं है लेकिन यह परंपरा लंबे समय से चली आ रही है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

एशिया कप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com