मंगलवार, 5 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Team India nahin Team Bharat Sehwag says Team Bharat should be written on team India Jersey
Written By
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 5 सितम्बर 2023 (17:57 IST)

India vs Bharat: 'Team India' नहीं 'Team Bharat', सहवाग की BCCI से अपील, कहा जर्सी पर 'Team Bharat' लिखा जाए

'Team Bharat' on 'Team India' Jersey : इस वक़्त सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों में 'India' का नाम बदलकर 'भारत' (Bharat) करने की चर्चा पर विवाद छेड़ा जा रहा है और यह विवाद शुरू हुआ था जब राष्ट्रपति भवन (Rashtrapati Bhawan) द्वारा 9 सितंबर को G- 20 Dinner के लिए निमंत्रण में 'President of India' के बजाय 'President of Bharat' लिखा गया।

इस विषय पर कई प्रमुख हस्तियों और राजनेताओं ने अपनी राय साझा की। उनके साथ साथ क्रिकेट जगत में सोशल मीडिया पर हमेशा एक्टिव रहने वाले पूर्व क्रिकेटर Virender Sehwag (वीरेन्द्र सहवाग) ने टीम इंडिया को लेकर एक बड़ी बात कही जो अब तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। 
 
दरअसल, इस साल ODI World Cup भारत में ही खेला जाएगा और इसकी शुरुआत 5 अक्टूबर से होगी। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 5 सितम्बर को वर्ल्ड कप के लिए अपनी टीम (India Squad for ODI World Cup) का ऐलान कर दिया है और इसी बीच 'India' का नाम बदलकर 'भारत' बदलने की इस चर्चा में शामिल होते हुए भारत के चहेते पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा कि 'Team India' की जर्सी पर अब 'Team India' नहीं बल्कि 'Team Bharat' लिखा जाना चाहिए
उनके इस ट्वीट ने तेजी से रफ़्तार पकड़ी और लोग इस विषय पर अपनी अलग-अलग राय देते हुए नज़र आ रहे हैं।



Hey sehwag is it true that sehwag international school is an English medium school. Why teach children in British language when bharat already has more the 1000 languages. Why this slave mentality? Cant find one indian origin language to teach students? Shame on you. https://t.co/1FK03A8u4s

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
ICC ODI World Cup का गोल्डन टिकट मिला सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन को

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?Asia Cup का दूसरा संस्करण, जिसे जॉन प्लेयर गोल्ड लीफ ट्रॉफी (John Player Gold Leaf Trophy) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, 1986 में आयोजित किया गया था और मेजबान श्रीलंका था। यह 30 मार्च से 6 अप्रैल के बीच खेला गया था।

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीम

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीमइस साल Asia Cup एशिया कप में विवाद मेजबानी से ही शुरु हो गए थे। पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही कह दिया था कि अगर मेजबानी छीनी जाती है तो वह इस बार एशिया कप नहीं खेलेगा। एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल पर सभी देशों को हायब्रिड मॉडल पर राजी किया गया ताकि 4 मैचों की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को भी मिल सके क्योंकि भारत पाकिस्तान जाने को राजी नहीं था। तब जाकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप में भाग लेने को तैयार हुआ। लेकिन एक बार पाकिस्तान वास्तव में एशिया कप का बहिष्कार कर चुका है।

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तान

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तानPakistan First Asia Cup Title : 2000 Asia Cup जिसे Pepsi Asia Cup भी कहा जाता है, एशिया कप का सातवां संस्करण था। यह 29 मई से 7 जून 2000 के बीच बांग्लादेश में आयोजित किया गया था। टूर्नामेंट में 4 टीमों (भारत, पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश) ने हिस्सा लिया था। पाकिस्तान ने अन्य तीनों टीमों को हराकर लीग चरण सबसे अधिक जीत के साथ समाप्त किया था। दूसरी ओर, श्रीलंका ने दो मैच जीते थे और भारत ने सिर्फ 1 जीत के साथ समाप्ति की थी जबकि बांग्लादेश एक बार फिर एक भी गेम जीतने में असफल रहा था।

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना2004 का एशिया कप जख्मों पर मलहम की जगह घाव गहरा कर गया

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंका

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंकासाल 2008 का एशिया कप भी लगभग वैसा ही घटा जैसा साल 2004 का एशिया कप घटा। बस फर्क इतना था कि इस बार यह एशिया कप श्रीलंका की धीमी पिचों की जगह पाकिस्तान की सपाट पिचों पर खेला गया। इस कारण बड़े स्कोर यानि कि 300 के स्कोर बहुत देखने को मिले। इस बार भी 6 टीमों को 2 ग्रुप में बांटा गया। ग्रुप ए में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से हारकर बाहर हो गई। वहीं हॉंगकॉंग पाकिस्तान और भारत से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। ग्रुप ए में श्रीलंका तो ग्रुप बी में भारत शीर्ष पर रहा। भारत ने मेजबान पाकिस्तान को 300 रनों के लक्ष्य होने के बावजूद भी 7 विकेटों से हराया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

2011 की वनडे विश्वकप टीम में नहीं हुआ था रोहित शर्मा का चयन, अब भारत की धरती पर करेंगे कप्तानी

2011 की वनडे विश्वकप टीम में नहीं हुआ था रोहित शर्मा का चयन, अब भारत की धरती पर करेंगे कप्तानी2011 की वनडे विश्वकप टीम में जब रोहित शर्मा का चयन नहीं हुआ था तो रोहित शर्मा का दिल टूट गया था। उन्होंने कोई भी मैच ना देखने का फैसला किया था लेकिन जैसे ही टूर्नामेंट शुरु हुआ तो उन्होंने यह फैसला पलट दिया और टूर्नामेंट की हर 1 गेंद देखी। कुछ ही महीने पहले इस बात का खुलासा हुआ था कि रोहित शर्मा को वनडे की टीम में क्यों नहीं लिया गया था। दरअसल पूर्व चयनकर्ता राजा वैंकट ने कहा था कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी दल में पीयूष चावला के चयन पर अड़े थे। इस कारण रोहित शर्मा का चयन उस विश्वकप में नहीं हो पाया।

एशिया कप की तरह केएल राहुल को मिली वनडे विश्वकप में Wild Card Entry

एशिया कप की तरह केएल राहुल को मिली वनडे विश्वकप में Wild Card Entryभले ही KL Rahul केएल राहुल की फिटनेस पर लाखों सवाल हो लेकिन उन्हें भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने Asia Cup एशिया कप के बाद वनडे विश्वकप ODI World Cup में भी टीम का हिस्सा चुन लिया है। गौरतलब है कि एशिया कप के शुरुआती ग्रुप स्टेज मैच में केएल राहुल नहीं खेले थे। लेकिन यह बताया गया था कि वह सुपर 4 स्टेज में टीम के साथ जुड़ जाएंगे।

बांग्लादेश टीम को मिली खुशखबरी, फिट होकर टीम में लौटा यह कीपर बल्लेबाज

बांग्लादेश टीम को मिली खुशखबरी, फिट होकर टीम में लौटा यह कीपर बल्लेबाजबांग्लादेश के सलामी बल्लेबाज लिटन दास बुखार से पूरी तरह उबर गए हैं और Asia Cup एशिया कप 2023 के सुपर चार मैचों में हिस्सा लेने के लिए टीम में शामिल होंगे।बंगलादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCB) ने मंगलवार को इसकी पुष्टि की।

रोहित शर्मा की अगुवाई में वनडे विश्वकप खेलेगा भारत, टीम हुई घोषित

रोहित शर्मा की अगुवाई में वनडे विश्वकप खेलेगा भारत, टीम हुई घोषितभारत में होने वाले ICC ODI World Cup वनडे विश्वकप के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड BCCI के मुख्य चयनकर्ता अजीत आगरकर ने भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के साथ एक साझा प्रेस वार्ता में टीम की घोषणा की। भारतीय वनडे विश्वकप में पहली बार रोहित शर्मा टीम की अगुवाई करेंगे।

परेशानियों से जूझने के बाद उड़ान भरने लगी है नेपाल की क्रिकेट टीम

परेशानियों से जूझने के बाद उड़ान भरने लगी है नेपाल की क्रिकेट टीमAsia Cup एशिया कप से बाहर निकलने वाली पहली टीम नेपाल बनी है जो कि पहले से फैंस और विशेषज्ञों को पता था लेकिन एशिया कप के दोनों मुकाबलों में नेपाल ने फैंस को खुश होनेे के लिए काफी कुछ दिया खासकर भारत के खिलाफ 230 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा करने पर नेपाली फैंस खासे खुश थे। पाकिस्तान को भी पहले मैच में 122 पर 4 विकेट लेकर नेपाल की टीम बेहतर स्थिति में लेकिन उसके बाद टीम दबाव में बिखर गई।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

टीचर्स डे

एशिया कप

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com